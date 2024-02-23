Official: Eagles finalize 2024 coaching staff changes

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced 11 changes to Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff on Friday.
This announcement doesn’t include new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio since those hires were already confirmed by the team.
Let’s sort through this assistant news on a coach-by-coach basis.
T.J. PAGANETTI
PREVIOUS TITLE: Eagles run game specialist/assistant tight ends coach
CURRENT TITLE: Eagles run game specialist/assistant offensive line coach
With Roy Istvan leaving Philly to join the Cleveland Browns, the Eagles had an assistant offensive line coach position to fill. We previously mentioned that Paganetti would be a logical replacement. He clearly has experience working with Eagles run game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.
If they go with an in-house option, run game specialist/assistant tight ends coach T.J. Paganetti could be the guy. He previously held an “offensive quality control coach/assistant offensive line coach” title in 2017-2018 and an “assistant run game coordinator/assistant running backs coach” title in 2020.
RONELL WILLIAMS
PREVIOUS TITLE: Eagles nickels coach
CURRENT TITLE: Eagles assistant linebackers coach/defensive quality control coach
The Eagles hired Williams — a Chester, Pennsylvania native — last year as their nickels coach. That title didn’t previously exist on Sirianni’s staff. Now they’re shifting him to work with linebackers. Williams is one of the few holdovers from last year’s defensive staff, which was mostly gutted.
TYLER SCUDDER
PREVIOUS TITLE: Assistant linebackers coach
CURRENT TITLE: Defensive quality control coach
Scudder originally joined the Eagles in 2021. As was the case with Williams, seems like he took a demotion to stay on the staff?
TYLER YELK
PREVIOUS TITLE: Eagles assistant to the head coach
CURRENT TITLE: Eagles head coach quality control
Based on recent reporting, I thought “head coach quality control” was part of Big Dom’s job? I wonder if Yelk is tasked with helping Sirianni with game management decisions. That’s certainly an area where the head coach needs to improve in 2024.
DOUG NUSSMEIER
PREVIOUS TITLE: Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach
CURRENT TITLE: Eagles quarterbacks coach
The Eagles hiring Nussmeier was already reported earlier this month. It came as no surprise given his experience working with Moore. Nussmeier replaces Alex Tanney, who was not retained and ended up on Shane Steichen’s Indianapolis Colts staff. For what it’s worth, Nussmeier brings much more coaching experience to the table than Tanney did.
KYLE VALERO
PREVIOUS TITLE: Dallas Cowboys quality control coach and analytics
CURRENT TITLE: Eagles offensive assistant
Valero overlapped with Moore on the Detroit Lions from 2012-2013 and then on the Cowboys from 2015-2022. He served as an assistant wide receivers coach for several years before “analytics” was added to his title for his last two years in Dallas. It’s unclear exactly what he’ll be doing as an “offensive assistant” but it’s clear he’s here in part because of his history with the Eagles’ new OC.
CHRISTIAN PARKER
PREVIOUS TITLE: Denver Broncos defensive backs coach
CURRENT TITLE: Eagles passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach
Parker’s hire was previously reported earlier this month. He notably overlapped with Fangio in Denver during the 2021 season. Parker replaces D.K. McDonald, who was promoted last year after Sirianni reportedly fired Dennard Wilson. The Eagles need to make personnel adjustments in the secondary but they also need better coaching in that area. Parker has a track record of maximizing the talent he’s been given to work with.
CLINT HURTT
PREVIOUS TITLE: Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator
CURRENT TITLE: Eagles senior defensive assistant/defensive line coach
Hurtt looks like he could suit up for the Eagles if they get hit hard by DL injuries. He replaces Tracy Rocker, who was not retained. It was previously reported that Hurtt was being hired as the defensive line coach but he also has “senior defensive assistant” in his official title. It’s also worth noting that Hurtt has two years of experience coaching with Fangio from their time together in Chicago.
BOBBY KING
PREVIOUS TITLE: Tennessee Titans inside linebackers coach
CURRENT TITLE: Eagles inside linebackers coach
The King hire was previously reported. At the time, we noted how he has a lot of experience coaching impending free agent linebacker Zach Cunningham. King replaces D.J. Eliot, who only last one season in Philly.
ROY ANDERSON
PREVIOUS TITLE: Seattle Seahawks secondary coach
CURRENT TITLE: Eagles cornerbacks coach
Anderson’s hire was NOT previously reported. The 43-year-old has a history of coaching defensive backs. He actually replaced Sean Desai in Seattle last year after the Eagles hired Desai to be their DC. Anderson has experience working with Fangio; they previously overlapped in Chicago (2017-2018) and Baltimore (2006-2009).
JOE KASPER
PREVIOUS TITLE: Miami Dolphins safeties coach
CURRENT TITLE: Eagles safeties coach
Kasper was a defensive quality control coach for the Eagles in 2021 and 2022 before joining the Dolphins in 2023. He returns to Philly with the same title he held last season, once again working with Fangio.
OTHER NOTES
- The Eagles notably retained special teams coordinator Michael Clay (who got an extension), running backs coach/assistant head coach Jemal Singleton, passing game coordinator/associate head coach Kevin Patullo, run game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, tight ends coach Jason Michael, wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Jeremiah Washburn, assistant special teams coordinator Joe Pannunzio, and special teams assistant Tyler Brown.
- The Eagles’ new coordinators clearly had some influence in new assistant hires.
- Under Sirianni, the Eagles previously had one defensive backs coach and one assistant defensive backs coach. Now they have a passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach, a cornerbacks coach, AND a safeties coach. New structure.
Loading comments...