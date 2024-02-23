Official: Eagles finalize 2024 coaching staff changes

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced 11 changes to Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff on Friday.

This announcement doesn’t include new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio since those hires were already confirmed by the team.

Let’s sort through this assistant news on a coach-by-coach basis.

T.J. PAGANETTI

PREVIOUS TITLE: Eagles run game specialist/assistant tight ends coach

CURRENT TITLE: Eagles run game specialist/assistant offensive line coach

With Roy Istvan leaving Philly to join the Cleveland Browns, the Eagles had an assistant offensive line coach position to fill. We previously mentioned that Paganetti would be a logical replacement. He clearly has experience working with Eagles run game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

If they go with an in-house option, run game specialist/assistant tight ends coach T.J. Paganetti could be the guy. He previously held an “offensive quality control coach/assistant offensive line coach” title in 2017-2018 and an “assistant run game coordinator/assistant running backs coach” title in 2020.

RONELL WILLIAMS

PREVIOUS TITLE: Eagles nickels coach

CURRENT TITLE: Eagles assistant linebackers coach/defensive quality control coach

The Eagles hired Williams — a Chester, Pennsylvania native — last year as their nickels coach. That title didn’t previously exist on Sirianni’s staff. Now they’re shifting him to work with linebackers. Williams is one of the few holdovers from last year’s defensive staff, which was mostly gutted.

TYLER SCUDDER

PREVIOUS TITLE: Assistant linebackers coach

CURRENT TITLE: Defensive quality control coach

Scudder originally joined the Eagles in 2021. As was the case with Williams, seems like he took a demotion to stay on the staff?

TYLER YELK

PREVIOUS TITLE: Eagles assistant to the head coach

CURRENT TITLE: Eagles head coach quality control

Based on recent reporting, I thought “head coach quality control” was part of Big Dom’s job? I wonder if Yelk is tasked with helping Sirianni with game management decisions. That’s certainly an area where the head coach needs to improve in 2024.

DOUG NUSSMEIER

PREVIOUS TITLE: Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach

CURRENT TITLE: Eagles quarterbacks coach

The Eagles hiring Nussmeier was already reported earlier this month. It came as no surprise given his experience working with Moore. Nussmeier replaces Alex Tanney, who was not retained and ended up on Shane Steichen’s Indianapolis Colts staff. For what it’s worth, Nussmeier brings much more coaching experience to the table than Tanney did.

KYLE VALERO

PREVIOUS TITLE: Dallas Cowboys quality control coach and analytics

CURRENT TITLE: Eagles offensive assistant

Valero overlapped with Moore on the Detroit Lions from 2012-2013 and then on the Cowboys from 2015-2022. He served as an assistant wide receivers coach for several years before “analytics” was added to his title for his last two years in Dallas. It’s unclear exactly what he’ll be doing as an “offensive assistant” but it’s clear he’s here in part because of his history with the Eagles’ new OC.

CHRISTIAN PARKER

PREVIOUS TITLE: Denver Broncos defensive backs coach

CURRENT TITLE: Eagles passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach

Parker’s hire was previously reported earlier this month. He notably overlapped with Fangio in Denver during the 2021 season. Parker replaces D.K. McDonald, who was promoted last year after Sirianni reportedly fired Dennard Wilson. The Eagles need to make personnel adjustments in the secondary but they also need better coaching in that area. Parker has a track record of maximizing the talent he’s been given to work with.

CLINT HURTT

PREVIOUS TITLE: Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator

CURRENT TITLE: Eagles senior defensive assistant/defensive line coach

Hurtt looks like he could suit up for the Eagles if they get hit hard by DL injuries. He replaces Tracy Rocker, who was not retained. It was previously reported that Hurtt was being hired as the defensive line coach but he also has “senior defensive assistant” in his official title. It’s also worth noting that Hurtt has two years of experience coaching with Fangio from their time together in Chicago.

BOBBY KING

PREVIOUS TITLE: Tennessee Titans inside linebackers coach

CURRENT TITLE: Eagles inside linebackers coach

The King hire was previously reported. At the time, we noted how he has a lot of experience coaching impending free agent linebacker Zach Cunningham. King replaces D.J. Eliot, who only last one season in Philly.

ROY ANDERSON

PREVIOUS TITLE: Seattle Seahawks secondary coach

CURRENT TITLE: Eagles cornerbacks coach

Anderson’s hire was NOT previously reported. The 43-year-old has a history of coaching defensive backs. He actually replaced Sean Desai in Seattle last year after the Eagles hired Desai to be their DC. Anderson has experience working with Fangio; they previously overlapped in Chicago (2017-2018) and Baltimore (2006-2009).

JOE KASPER

PREVIOUS TITLE: Miami Dolphins safeties coach

CURRENT TITLE: Eagles safeties coach

Kasper was a defensive quality control coach for the Eagles in 2021 and 2022 before joining the Dolphins in 2023. He returns to Philly with the same title he held last season, once again working with Fangio.

OTHER NOTES