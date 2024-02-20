Eagles sign former third-round pick to “the biggest future contract in the league”

The Philadelphia Eagles signed running back Tyrion Davis-Price to a reserve/future contract, according to his agency (Elite Loyalty Sports).

They also noted that TDP’s deal is the “biggest” and “best” out of 396 players who signed a future contract this year. So, that might indicate there was some competition to sign him and the Eagles outbid the other suitors.

TDP was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with a third-round pick (No. 93 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He logged 34 carries as a rookie for 99 yards, a paltry 2.9 average. He saw just six rushes for 21 yards (3.5 average) in 2023. The 49ers cut him in early December and then immediately signed him to their practice squad after he cleared waivers.

TDP ultimately found himself in a similar spot to Julian Okwara, who the Eagles signed last week. He could’ve signed a future contract with the team that drafted him (assuming an offer was on the table) but instead figured he might find a better path to playing time elsewhere.

Though he’s struggled in regular season action, TDP has had some preseason success. His 23 carries went for 112 yards (4.9 average) in 2023. That was an improvement from 24 carries for 74 yards (3.1 average) as a rookie.

Playing college football for LSU, TDP had 379 carries for 1,744 yards (4.6 average) and 15 touchdowns. He didn’t factor in too much as a pass-catcher with just 28 total receptions for 185 yards.

Here’s a pre-draft scouting report on him via NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Big, athletic back offering an enticing blend of size and explosiveness to go with an SEC pedigree. Davis-Price’s early season tape was listless and lacking pro quality, but that changed over the second half of the year. He’s an enigmatic back featuring urgency, indecisiveness, physicality and finesse on any given carry. He got much better as the season progressed and clearly finds a rhythm when given volume carries. Scouts say that staying motivated will be a major factor in future success. Davis-Price’s athletic ability and hammerhead finishes will help him create yardage. He has the size and upside worthy of consideration in the middle rounds.

And here’s his spider graph via Mockdraftable:

TDP is the second former 49ers third-round running back bust that the Eagles have signed in recent years. They previously took a chance on Trey Sermon, who didn’t do much in Philly but found a small role with the Indianapolis Colts last year.

Prior to signing TDP, the Eagles had just two running backs under contract for 2024: Kenny Gainwell and Lew Nichols. D’Andre Swift, Boston Scott, and Rashaad Penny are all set to be free agents. It’s possible at least one of those players will return to Philly but it’s also feasible that they’ll all be moving on to new teams. TDP has a chance to make the Eagles’ roster and compete for playing time by turning in a strong offseason.