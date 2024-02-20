Eagles News: Darnell Mooney among potential free agent targets

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0 - PhillyVoice

Darnell Mooney, 26, WR, Bears (5’11, 174). Mooney had a strong first two seasons in Chicago, but his production has stalled over the last two. The Eagles were willing to give Quez Watkins a prolonged chance to emerge as a playmaker because of his blazing speed, and what he could theoretically do to stretch the field and open up easier opportunities in the intermediate parts of the field for A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert. However, bad things happened whenever the ball went Watkins’ way, and he simply didn’t pan out like the team had hoped he might. Mooney is a better version of Watkins. He has 4.38 speed and he found a way to make his share of big plays in a bad Bears offense. He also has inside-outside versatility, having played 919 career snaps (45.5%) in the slot, and 1075 snaps (53.3%) out wide. With only 31 catches for 414 yards and 1 TD in 2023, Mooney could be an affordable option for the Eagles. He turns 27 in October.

5 Eagles ‘most improved’ candidates for 2024 - BGN

Nick Sirianni had an awful year in 2023. His decision-making in non-tush-push 4th-down situations and play-calls in crunch-time became more conservative. The locker room and quarterback seemed to be a ball of tension from Week 1. He admitted his tone and demeanor on the sidelines needs to change in order to project a sense of calm, especially when things are going downhill. Not only that, his offense needs to freshen up in a big way. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has been brought in to help with that, and there is a plausible scenario where this all works out. However, it’s clear Sirianni is on a one-year trial run as CEO head coach and, if things go south, he’s as good as gone. Is Sirianni as smart and emotionally intelligent as he seemed during that 2022 Super Bowl run, or is he the coach that seemed utterly lost for much of the ‘23 season, a coach unable or unwilling to change his ways and adjust to what was happening on the field. The players say he never lost the locker room, but it’s clear many players didn’t trust that he, or any of the other coaches, had any answers to help them. If the Eagles are going to get back to the Super Bowl, Sirianni has to improve too.

Embracing Youth - Iggles Blitz

There is no magic formula for winning a Super Bowl. But economics becomes a huge factor when you see star players getting mega-bucks. That means you need cheap players to balance them out so you can fit under the salary cap. Rookies are ideal for that because they give you affordable solutions for four or five years. Last year the Eagles found a great addition in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, but he was a band-aid. He hit free agency and wanted a big payday. The Eagles had to go start looking for the next affordable veteran. That didn’t work so well. Howie and his staff have a strong core of players already in place. That is part of what makes this draft so crucial. You want to take advantage of talented players like Hurts, Brown, Smith, Johnson, Carter, Reddick, Sweat and others who are key starters. The Eagles don’t have to build the whole house. They just need to renovate the kitchen. I’m curious to see how Howie approaches the upcoming draft. He normally loves to move up in the first round, to make sure he secures the player he really wants. This looks more like a year to stay put or even move down and add extra assets. This looks like it could be a smart time to draft for quantity as well as quality. This is a critical year to find some players.

Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Four quarterbacks selected in first eight picks - NFL.com

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. The Eagles have to address the pass defense this offseason. Rakestraw brings playmaking ability and toughness.

Eagles mailbag: Upgrading the 5th skill position on offense - NBCSP

This is a fun way to look at the offense. Because the Eagles could probably use an upgrade at both of these spots. For the last two seasons, the Eagles’ TE2 has been Jack Stoll and their WR3 (for the most part) has been Quez Watkins. I think the third wideout should be the higher priority. Even in a heavy 12 personnel offense, the Eagles are probably still going to use three wideouts more often. And we know the Eagles want to prioritize an explosive offense so getting another viable receiver threat on the field would help. Stoll hasn’t developed into a pass-catching threat, so I understand the desire to bring in a TE2 who offers more as a dual threat. And there’s a chance the Eagles could do that this offseason, especially when you remember that Dallas Goedert is now older than Zach Ertz was when they drafted Goedert. So if there’s a tight end on Day 2 or early Day 3 they like, it’s not out of the question to take them. But even if Stoll isn’t offering much as a receiver, the Eagles play him so much because they trust him as a blocker and that part doesn’t change. There’s more value in a tight end who doesn’t catch passes than a receiver who they can’t rely on. Stoll is a restricted free agent while Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus and Julio Jones are all pending unrestricted free agents.

Tyron Smith reportedly wants to play with the Cowboys in 2024 - Blogging The Boys

Smith will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career. Hall of Fame caliber left tackles don’t hit the market often, so Smith could garner significant interest outside of the Cowboys when free agency arrives. However, the biggest concern with Smith is his injury history. As Watkins points out in his piece, No. 77 has been healthy to play just 82 out of a possible 131 games since 2015. This past season was the first time Smith played over 12 games since 2019. Can the Cowboys keep living with the fact that their left tackle can’t make it through an entire season for how premium of a position it is, especially when protecting their soon-to-be newly-paid quarterback in Dak Prescott? In the words of owner Jerry Jones, the juice may still be worth the squeeze.

NFL.com QB rankings: Where do the Giants’ quarterbacks rank amongst all 2023 starters? - Big Blue View

Expectations were high in 2023 after the Giants clarified their belief in Jones by signing the former first-rounder to a four-year, $160 million deal. In the offseason, the Giants brought in more weapons for Jones, including Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller via trade, and drafted speedster Jalin Hyatt in the 2023 NFL draft. What was supposed to be a year of promise turned into a year of forgetting. The Giants’ offense struggled right out of the gate, and the injuries piled up around Jones, with key players such as Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas missing time. The injury bug eventually reached Jones, who suffered a neck injury in the team’s Week 5 loss against the Dolphins, which sidelined the fifth-year QB for four weeks. [...] General manager Joe Schoen clarified that Jones will remain the starter in 2024. Given his $47.1M cap hit, the Giants are locked into Jones for one more season. However, the team will look to add more help to the position. The only question is, will that addition be a veteran backup or a young draft pick?

Report: NFL salary cap closer to $250 million; The Washington Commanders would have over $81 million to spend - Hogs Haven

The NFL sets their salary cap every year after the season and before the new league year. It had been steadily rising by $10-12 million since 2013. A new CBA was signed in 2012 after a lockout, and TV deals pumped a ton of money into the league’s coffers which allowed the pot to grow for players. That changed three years ago as the NFL looked to spread out some of the losses from the last three years. The cap dropped $15.7 million from 2020 to 2021, but it bounced back two years ago. The NFL set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million, a $16.6 million increase 2022’s $208.2 million cap. Most projections had the 2024 cap at $242 million, but Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports that one of his sources said next season’s cap will be closer to $250 million.

NFL franchise tags: How they work in 2024, and players like Tee Higgins who could get tagged - SB Nation

There are a few defensive backs to watch when it comes to the tag. The Chicago Bears have around $46 million in available cap space, and while reaching a long-term deal with cornerback Jaylon Johnson appears to be a priority, the team does have the flexibility to use the tag if a deal cannot be reached. The Kansas City Chiefs have around $15 million in available cap space according to Over the Cap, but a number of key players are set to hit free agency including defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. Tagging Jones is a non-starter, as this would be the third time he was given the tag, bringing the cost to over $32 million. That might make Sneed a more likely tag candidate for the Chiefs, if the team decides to use one this season.

