10 Senior Bowl players who fit perfectly with the Eagles

The Senior Bowl is a good signal that NFL Draft season is in full swing. Some of the best players in the country congregate in Mobile, Alabama to practice and play an exhibition game. This allows them to show what they can do against other top talent in practices. This is an especially great chance for small school guys looking to show out or guys who otherwise were thought to be insulated by scheme or talent. Here are ten prospects that could really interest the Eagles, who famously love drafting Senior Bowl players.

Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle, Oregon State: The Eagles draft offensive lineman every year. Fuaga is 6’6” and over 330 pounds, showing prototypical size for either left or right tackle. He is a natural pass protector, not giving up a sack in all of 2023 and playing a huge part in Oregon State’s great season. Fuaga still has room to grow, especially when it comes to run blocking. The Eagles could be enamored with his raw talents and draft him as a potential heir to Lane Johnson’s right tackle spot. Laiatu Latu, Edge Defender, UCLA: Laiatu Latu is arguably the best player in Mobile this week. The UCLA pass rusher can devastate offensive game plans with his speed and tenacity off the edge. The Eagles might be interested in adding another pass rusher to their front, though it is not the highest priority. Payton Wilson, Linebacker, NC State: Payton Wilson was one of the most decorated defenders in the country in 2023. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a first team All-American, Payton Wilson terrorized offensives as a run defender, blitzer, and coverage linebacker. The Eagles are rarely a team to highly value the linebacker position, but 2023 also showed how that strategy can come back to bite them. If they want to seriously upgrade the middle of their defense, Wilson could be an interesting option. Cody Schrader, Running Back, Missouri: The Eagles running game was... weird in 2023. Jalen Hurts was not as willing as a runner, possibly due to injury or possibly due to not wanting to be injured. D’Andre Swift was really solid, but underutilized, and the Eagles didn’t get much from their other backs. Cody Schrader is a legit 20-carry back who can also pick up blitzes and catch passes out of the backfield. Running back is another position the Eagles don’t value highly, but Schrader could be a great pick on late day two or early day three. Khyree Jackson, Cornerback, Oregon: Cornerback is absolutely a position the Eagles are going to seek to upgrade this offseason. Khyree Jackson stands out immediately as an intriguing fit in Vic Fangio’s defense. Jackson transferred from Alabama to Oregon to get a shot at starting and excelled in his one year there. He has great size at 6’3” and 200 pounds, with ideal physicality in coverage and as a tackler. His ball skills are still raw, but he has the tools to develop into a dependable outside defender with the right tutelage. Max Melton, Cornerback, Rutgers: Max Melton has been a solid presence on the Rutgers defense for the last three years. At six foot and 190 pounds, Melton has a good build and is fearless when it comes to tackling and attacking receivers at the line of scrimmage. He is a scrappy, tone setting defender who would be a welcomed addition to an Eagles defense that felt soft in 2023. Kitan Oladapo, Safety, Oregon State: Safety will also receive a ton of focus this offseason. The back end of the Eagles defense was a revolving door in 2023 and they need stability there. Kitan Oladapo was the centerpiece of an excellent Oregon State secondary, bringing a physical and cerebral presence to the defense. The Eagles will value his football smarts as well as his big hitting mentality. Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami: Kinchens is another first round prospect. He is an excellent coverage safety who can play the centerfield or the slot. He has the physicality to play the run and make impact tackles. The Eagles haven’t valued safety highly in the past, but, like linebacker, maybe they learned a lesson about that in 2023. Jaheim Bell, Tight End, Florida State: Getting another pass catching tight end seems vital given what happens to the offense when Dallas Goedert is out. Jaheim Bell is an intriguing player whose athleticism makes him a great chess piece in the right offense. Jacob Cowing, Wide Receiver, Arizona: A slightly less pressing need is WR3, which was a black hole last season for the Eagles. Jacob Cowing could pique some interest. He is an athletic receiver who runs beautiful routes and could thrive as a slot receiver in Kellen Moore’s offense.