Eagles News: Peter King believes Philadelphia will open their season against the Browns

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII - PFT

Feeling good about Cleveland-Philadelphia in Brazil on the evening of Friday, Sept. 6. [BLG Note: Peter King also said the following last week: “5. I think now, as for the opponent, I’m guessing Cleveland. Philly has nine home games next year. The NFL has leaned away from scheduling one of the three divisional home games as an international game. So let’s assume the NFL keeps that up when the slate is released in May. That leaves Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Jacksonville and Green Bay. Let’s eliminate a few: Carolina has a game in Germany this fall. Highly unlikely the Panthers would be asked to play a second international game. Pittsburgh, cross-state rival, plays in Philadelphia once every eight years. Sincerely doubt the league would steal the Steeler game from Lincoln Financial Field. Jacksonville in England every season. Don’t see a South American trip in the Jags’ future. Three left: Cleveland, Atlanta, Green Bay. Green Bay. Not that this makes the determination, but Philadelphia would hate to lose a date in Philadelphia versus the Packers. Now Atlanta and Cleveland. Hmm. Who knows if Atlanta can have a ready-made team, and/or a competent quarterback to compete in week one under new coach Raheem Morris? The NFL doesn’t want a mystery team in a big marquee game in week one. That leaves … Cleveland. Won 11 games with five different quarterbacks. Have a scarred but likely good quarterback back healthy, and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. I’m sure the NFL hasn’t made the call, but the Browns make the most sense to me.”]

Eagles Monday mock draft round up: No cornerbacks edition - BGN

Cornerback is an extremely popular pick in mock drafts for the Eagles. But this week we’re going to look at the mock drafts that are bold enough to not give the Eagles a CB.

Bucky Brooks’ top five 2024 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0: Jayden Daniels at QB2 over Drake Maye - NFL.com

The depth and talent of the 2024 offensive tackle class could lead to an early run on edge blockers once the draft begins. Alt is a polished technician with outstanding balance, body control and lateral quickness. He deftly shadowboxes defenders on the edge, exhibiting nearly flawless technique while pitching shutouts in pass protection. Fashanu is a natural blindside protector with the length, athleticism and pop to stymie elite pass rushers. Though his technique remains a work in progress, the Penn State product possesses rare tools as a franchise-caliber tackle. Fuaga is a feisty brawler with heavy hands and elite knock-back power. The Oregon State standout is a rare find as a punishing run blocker who displays ballerina-like footwork in pass protection.

Ravens sign WR Nelson Agholor to 1-year extension - Baltimore Beatdown

Set to turn 31 years old by May, Agholor is the team’s most seasoned wideout that is slated to return for the 2024 season. His veteran presence and leadership heading into his 10th year in the league will bring tremendous value to a young core. Baltimore’s young group is headlined by recent first-round picks Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman and potentially another highly drafted incoming rookie.

3 reasons why Tony Pollard has played his last game with the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys have an expensive quarterback and that’s a powerful thing. I believe it was Socrates who said, “With great power comes great responsibility.” Okay, maybe that was Uncle Ben from Spiderman, but regardless, it still rings true. The Cowboys front office has to be responsible about how they allocate their financial resources with a high-priced quarterback taking up a huge chunk of their cap space. Additionally, the Cowboys have a handful of other players that have, or will soon have, expensive deals. Trevon Diggs (deal done), Micah Parsons (coming soon), and CeeDee Lamb (coming real soon) will all be one of the top-paid players at their respective positions. With that, the Cowboys need to make sound fiscal decisions throughout other parts of the roster, and running back should be one of them. If they were the San Francisco 49ers and had a low-cost seventh-round quarterback throwing the ball, they could afford to spend a good chunk of change at running back, but they don’t. Thus, sacrifices have to be made. Gone are the days of throwing money at the position and after the underwhelming Ezekiel Elliott and even Tony Pollard experiments in recent years so let’s hope they’ve learned their lesson.

Saquon Barkley, Giants face a different landscape this time as negotiations prepare to heat up - Big Blue View

Over The Cap’s valuation for Barkley is $7.9 million. Spotrac’s market value for Barkley is three years, $29.928 million, or $9.976 million annually. Pro Football Focus projects a more Barkley-friendly deal of three years, $36.75 million ($12.25 million annually) with $20.1 million guaranteed. I tend to side with Corry in terms of expectations for how this might go. Schoen and coach Brian Daboll did not draft Barkley. They have no emotional investment in him. I could see the Giants’ best offer to Barkley next week coming in somewhere around two years and $20-22 million, with about $15 million guaranteed. Perhaps that would include a void year to lower the immediate cap hit.

Daily Slop - 19 Feb 24: Daniel Jeremiah cautions against making ‘unprecedented’ trade for Caleb Williams - Hogs Haven

When asked by NFL Network’s Rich Eisen if he would “suggest [the Commanders] doing something unprecedented to go get Caleb Williams,” Jeremiah answered negatively. “I don’t know that I would say ‘unprecedented,’” Jeremiah said Sunday on “The Rich Eisen Show. “I think if you could get something done that’s within reason, I could make a case for that.” “I like the other two quarterbacks. I think there’s three good quarterbacks in this draft that are really highly graded.” Using the No. 2 pick to select Maye or Daniels would be “a really, really good option” that does not involve the Commanders giving up future draft capital, Jeremiah added.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message