5 Eagles ‘most improved’ candidates for 2024

Getting better.

As the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles season mercifully came to a close and players trudged off the field following their embarrassing wild card loss to the Bucs in Tampa, it became clear to everyone that massive changes were in store and that the team simply needed to get better in a number of different areas.

A month later, the team has new offensive and defensive coordinators, new positional coaches on both sides of the ball, and there will almost certainly be a sizeable number of new players on the roster, particularly on defense.

It is needed. The team must inject new blood into what had become a stale operation that had few answers for even the most basic of concepts. However, the team will not be fixed simply by bringing in new people. Some of the existing players need to improve in 2024 in order for the Eagles to get back to being true Super Bowl contenders.

Here are five Eagles who could be the most improved next season.

Jordan Davis

When Davis starred for the Georgia Bulldogs, he was not an every down guy. He was incredibly productive and dominant when he did play and there has never been any debate about his freakish athletic ability at his size. He has, at times in his first two seasons in the NFL, dominated reps for large portions of certain games, but he also tends to disappear for long stretches, and even he admits he fell off in the second half of the 2023 season.

Games 1-7: 2 1/2 sacks, 5 QB hits, 19 tackles (2.7 per game) Games 8-18: 0 sacks, 0 QB hits, 28 tackles (2.5 per game)

Jordan blamed “nicks” “bumps” and “bruises” for the decline in his play, although former offensive lineman-turned-NFL analyst Brian Baldinger pointed the finger at Davis’ conditioning.

It also couldn’t have helped that the defense was in total disarray under Sean Desai and even more so once Mat Patricia took over. Credit Davis for making it through a full season without an extended absence on the field, and the hope is Vic Fangio will figure out a rotation of linemen that will maximize what Davis brings to the table, because he is too talented to be that invisible for so long.

Milton Williams

One of the players who might benefit most from Fangio’s arrival is Williams, a high-energy, high-motor, over-achieving defensive tackle that always seems to make the most of his opportunities.

Why? Player usage. As noted below, it’s possible Fangio will go with smaller defensive tackle rotation in 2024 if his DT usage in Miami last year is any guide.

A rarely talked about aspect to Vic Fangio’s defense is that he didn’t rotate interior defensive linemen much last season.



Only five total IDLs played for the Dolphins last season, here they are listed by total snaps played in 2023:



Christian Wilkins: 968

Zach Sieler: 924… https://t.co/xttMuQCMj5 — Outside DiBirds (@OutsideDiBirds) February 16, 2024

While Fangio will have to be careful not to overexpose players like Davis, whose primary job is stopping the run and risk wearing him down, Williams seems to be the type of player who could benefit from more snaps.

If these numbers are projected forward to the Eagles, Jalen Carter could also see a big boost in his performance. Understanding the rigors of an 18-week regular season also had to be illuminating for these young hogs up front.

Nakobe Dean

Last week the Eagles reportedly brought aboard former Titans linebackers coach Bobby King to take over a linebacker room in Philadelphia that was, without a doubt, one of the worst in the NFL. As of right now, only Dean and undrafted rookie Ben VanSumeren are under contract, and it’s expected Howie Roseman will bring some new faces aboard to help Fangio’s scheme that is dependent on competent linebacker play.

Maybe this is more wishful thinking than anything, as Dean has been lost in his first two seasons in Philadelphia, playing only five games last year as he dealt with foot injuries. There is talent there, but Dean just hasn’t been on the field enough to get comfortable. Bear in mind, Dean was the youngest opening day starter since 2012 (Brandon Boykin) and he just turned 23 years old, meaning there is still a lot of football left.

He was never healthy after suffering his first foot injury in the season opener in New England and then again until the home Cowboys game. It’s likely the team will open with him penciled in as the starting off-ball linebacker in ‘24, and the hope is Fangio + King will help him find his footing.

Tyler Steen

First of all, name me an offensive lineman that doesn’t improve under Jeff Stoutland, and yes, everyone is going to shout Andre Dillard’s name, but keep in mind, he was a fine back-up left tackle and got a starting job elsewhere.

Steen didn’t play much in his rookie season but had some good reps while he was out there.

He’s a hugely important player and, with Jason Kelce’s status for next season uncertain and the possibility of Cam Jurgens moving to center full-time, the offensive line’s success in 2024 could hinge on whether Steen is able to provide consistency at the right guard position.

Nick Sirianni

I didn’t say this had to be players, did I?

Sirianni had an awful year in 2023. His decision-making in non-tush-push 4th-down situations and play-calls in crunch-time became more conservative. The locker room and quarterback seemed to be a ball of tension from Week 1. He admitted his tone and demeanor on the sidelines needs to change in order to project a sense of calm, especially when things are going downhill.

Not only that, his offense needs to freshen up in a big way.

New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has been brought in to help with that, and there is a plausible scenario where this all works out. However, it’s clear Sirianni is on a one-year trial run as CEO head coach and, if things go south, he’s as good as gone.

Is Sirianni as smart and emotionally intelligent as he seemed during that 2022 Super Bowl run, or is he the coach that seemed utterly lost for much of the ‘23 season, a coach unable or unwilling to change his ways and adjust to what was happening on the field.

The players say he never lost the locker room, but it’s clear many players didn’t trust that he, or any of the other coaches, had any answers to help them. If the Eagles are going to get back to the Super Bowl, Sirianni has to improve too.