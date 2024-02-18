Eagles News: Re-grading the 2023 NFL Draft class

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2023 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32 - NFL.com

B-. Nearly all of the Eagles’ rookie production came on the defensive side of the ball, led by Jalen Carter, whom they landed in a draft-day trade-up with the Bears. He was the showstopper of their class and a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist. Despite starting only one game, he racked up six sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, which he ran back 42 yards for a TD. With elite get-off and athletic traits for such a massive man, Carter has all the earmarks of a future All-Pro, especially if new Eagles coordinator Vic Fangio can do for Carter what he did for Akiem Hicks in Chicago. Nolan Smith was a bit player on defense, spelling Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat occasionally, but he did have a few late-season moments, including a half-sack in Philly’s wild-card loss to the Bucs. His energy helped give the Eagles a boost. It will be interesting to see if Smith can handle expanded coverage and off-ball duties in Year 2. Following a hamstring injury, and before he suffered a season-ending torn ACL, Brown opened some eyes at safety. The Eagles struggled on the back end much of the season, but outside of a few missed tackles, Brown was mostly a bright spot, highlighted by his 99-yard pick-six against Arizona. Ringo also showed some promise at corner after being pressed into duty late in the season and could help the Eagles move on from James Bradberry if they decide to part ways with the veteran. Ricks might have a future in the slot or outside and on special teams.

Re-drafting first two rounds of 2023 NFL class: All 63 picks - ESPN+

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO). Original pick: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (CHI pick from PHI trade)New pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon. Gonzalez got off to a strong start for the Patriots — he had an interception, a sack and three pass breakups in four starts — before suffering a season-ending torn labrum. With Philadelphia corners Darius Slay and James Bradberry both north of 30 years old, Gonzalez could lead the youth movement in a secondary that gave up the second-most passing touchdowns in 2023 (35). [...] 30. Philadelphia Eagles. Original pick: Nolan Smith, OLB, GeorgiaNew pick: Tuli Tuipulotu, OLB, USC. Tuipulotu was named to the Pro Football Writers of America 2023 All-Rookie team after registering 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits for the Chargers. His all-around game would give a boost to a defense that needs help in all areas. Smith had just one sack and 13 total tackles in 182 defensive snaps. [BLG Note: Jalen Carter went to the Bears at No. 9 in this exercise.

NFL Mock Draft 2024: Eagles 7-round simulation, Version 4.0 - BGN

Round 1, Pick 22 - Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA. Personally, I would hate if Haason Reddick got traded, but the rumors are swirling. If a deal materializes, the Eagles would probably need to draft a pass rusher pretty high to work in with Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith. Laiatu Latu could be an instant impact defender with his high motor, his physicality, and his prowess at taking down quarterbacks.

In Roob’s Observations: Can Eagles rely on Avonte Maddox in the slot? - NBCSP

1. Avonte Maddox gives you everything you want in a nickel corner. He’s smart. He’s tough. He’s physical. He’s got great instincts. He’s a very good tackler. He moves well in space. He always plays hard. If you were going to design a nickel corner, you’d design Maddox, maybe plus a little more size. And that’s the problem. At 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Maddox can’t seem to stay healthy playing the physical brand of football we love about him. Maddox has missed 34 games in six NFL seasons, including six in 2020, eight in 2022 and 13 last year. And he’s played at less than 100 percent in several others along the way. We saw last year how hamstrung the Eagles’ secondary was with a ridiculous rotating cast of slot corners that included undrafted rookies, practice squad call-ups, converted outside corners and safeties, scrap-heat pickups and aging veterans. And while the easiest answer is to just stick Maddox out there, can the Eagles depend on him staying healthy for a full season or even most of a season? I don’t know how. Maddox has a $9.68 million cap hit in 2024 but would count $7.7 million if the Eagles release him, so he’ll almost certainly be here. But the Eagles can’t go into 2024 without finding someone who can man the slot in the event Maddox gets hurt again. It has to be a priority. Slot corner these days is essentially a starting position. Eli Ricks played a lot of inside snaps last year and showed some promise, and he could develop into that sort of player, but he’s not there yet. Zech McPhearson will be back after Achilles surgery, but we don’t know how good he is. Isaiah Rodgers should be available, but he’s mainly an outside corner. I’m not sure what the answer is, but Howie Roseman has to address the position because as much as I admire the way Maddox plays, the Eagles can’t go into 2024 counting on him to stay healthy.

Jason Kelce: Travis had to move after he started dating Taylor Swift - PFT

For example, Jason Kelce recently told Shaquille O’Neal on The Big Podcast With Shaq that Travis had to relocate shortly after he started dating Taylor Swift. “He had to completely move out of his house,” Jason Kelce said, via SI.com. “People were just staying by his house.”

3 trade suggestions for the Cowboys offense for 2024 - Blogging The Boys

Joe Mixon, running back Cincinnati Bengals. Adding Mixon presents a win-win scenario for both sides. The Cowboys need help at running back as Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle are set to enter free agency. Also, while a nice story, Deuce Vaughn looks far from ready to assume a leading role in the Cowboys’ backfield. There were reports of Mixon being on the outs in Cincinnati last year, but Mixon and the team agreed to a reworked contract. Mixon will enter the final year of his contract next year in 2024 and has a cap charge of $8.5M, cheaper than Pollard’s franchise tag last season. Mixon carries zero guaranteed money on his deal and poses no financial risk to the Cowboys if things don’t work out immediately. The Bengals have a talented runner on the team behind Mixon in Chase Brown, who has upside and is ready to see significant playing time in his sophomore season. Mixon is a few years removed from a Pro Bowl season in 2021 when he rushed for a career-high 1,205 yards and entered his eighth NFL season, but he has some tread left on the tire. Mixon can contribute in all three phases as a running back and should help a veteran team like Dallas upgrade their backfield. Given that the Bengals were ready to part ways with Mixon last season, the Cowboys could be able to get Mixon for a Day 3 pick. Imagine the Cowboys adding Mixon and then drafting a Day 2 runner like Michigan’s Blake Corum.

‘Things I think’ about a crazy Daniel Jones trade, Xavier McKinney, more - Big Blue View

McKinney, who can hit the open market when free agency opens next month, wants to be PAID. He feels like he is one of the best safeties in the game, and wants to be paid as such. Derwin James is the highest-paid safety at $19 million per year. Kevin Byard of the Philadelphia Eagles in No. 10 at $12.5 million annually. I think it’s clear McKinney wants to be in that club. “I’ve stood by myself ten toes through the critics, the hate, etc. sacrificing what those around me didn’t want too or were afraid too for those same people to make it a better situation for all of us. May not always have been beneficial for me but is was for US.” Whether or not that is a shot at former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, a shot perhaps at some of his teammates, or both, is for you to decide. I see it as McKinney saying he hasn’t always been used optimally and has willingly sacrificed personal gain for the hopeful betterment of the team. What does it all mean for McKinney’s future? I still believe what I believed at the end of the season — McKinney’s future is unlikely to be with the Giants.

Bobby Gould’s Still Too Early Second 2024 Mock Draft - Hogs Haven

Personally, I’m not yet sold on Drake Maye as Washington’s answer at QB, but having picked Jayden Daniels in my last mock draft, I decided to take a swing for the Tarheel here.

