NFL Mock Draft 2024: Eagles 7-round simulation, Version 4.0

Welcome back to our 7-round NFL Mock Draft Simulation! This weekly article will look at different paths the Eagles can take in the 2024 NFL Draft. As the offseason moves along, dozens of factors will weigh on the Eagles draft strategy: free agency, trades, coaching shakeups, compensatory picks, the combine, and so many more variables. With a lot of time left until late April, this projection can change quite a bit. Here is one potential draft scenario for the Eagles.

Round 1, Pick 22 - Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

Personally, I would hate if Haason Reddick got traded, but the rumors are swirling. If a deal materializes, the Eagles would probably need to draft a pass rusher pretty high to work in with Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith. Laiatu Latu could be an instant impact defender with his high motor, his physicality, and his prowess at taking down quarterbacks.

Round 2, Pick 50 - Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami

The Eagles will need to heavily refurbish their defense this offseason. Especially in the back seven, the players are older, slower, and/or more expensive. Safety is a position that was a revolving door in 2023. Kamren Kinches could be a young stabilizing force who can play either safety spot at a high level and come down to cover the slot.

Round 2, Pick 54 - Jeremiah Trotter Junior, Linebacker, Clemson

Linebacker is a huge need whether Howie Roseman likes it or not. 2023 showed what happens when linebacker play falters: the middle of the field swings wide open for a passing game. Jeremiah Trotter Junior has obvious roots in Philadelphia, but he also can bring a ton of speed and physicality to the middle of Vic Fangio’s defense.

Round 3, Pick 97 - Khyree Jackson, Cornerback, Oregon

Khyree Jackson was awesome in his one year at Oregon. He has great size, flashes excellent ball skills, and has ideal toughness for an outside cornerback. He is a bit raw, but could compete for playing time early in his career as the Eagles attempt to get young at cornerback.

Round 4, Pick 137 - Braelon Allen, Running Back, Wisconsin

Running back will be a need this offseason. This draft doesn’t have a ton of star power, but Braelon Allen is absolutely a player who could thrive in the right offense. He has size and great athleticism for the running back position and could be the downhill runner the Eagles have lacked in recent years.

Round 5, Pick 163- Jaheim Bell, Tight End, FSU

Really like Bell as a late round tight end for the Eagles. He lacks prototypical size, but makes up for it with excellent speed and soft hands. He could be a nice little weapon in Philly’s passing game.

Round 5, Pick 172 - Sedrick Van Pran, Center, Georgia

Who knows what is happening with Jason Kelce at this point, but the Eagles will likely draft one or two offensive lineman in this draft. Sedrick Van Pran is a physical center with a ton of experience. He could develop into a nice starter for the Eagles.

Round 5, Pick 178- Zakhari Franklin, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss

Zakhari Franklin was a huge playmaker at UTSA before transferring to Ole Miss for his final college season. He failed to make a huge impact, barely seeing the field, but his time at UTSA can’t go ignored. As a late round flier, he could provide some needed competition to the Eagles wide receiver group.

Round 7, Pick 243 - Zion Nelson, Offensive Tackle, Miami

Another late round gamble. Zion Nelson has barely played much football the last two years, but it’s hard to ignore his physical gifts. In the right situation, Nelson could be developed into an NFL-level starter.

