Eagles News: Philadelphia labeled as a “teetering contender”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL overhaul tiers: All 32 teams from contenders to rebuilds - ESPN+

What’s next: The pressure is on for general manager Howie Roseman to replenish the Eagles’ roster in several spots. Center Jason Kelce appears ready to retire and become a broadcaster. The secondary looked a step slow last season. Linebacker — a position in which the Eagles traditionally don’t heavily invest but proved pivotal for several playoff teams — wasn’t good enough. And pass-rusher contracts loom large with Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat both a year from free agency. Reddick could be traded if no deal is reached. Philly essentially has to pick one of those two. The Eagles are among the most creative at roster building via trades, so expect a move or two over the next three months. [BLG Note: The Eagles rank below the “Still major contenders” and the “Need a postseason breakthrough” tiers.]

Eagles special teams coordinator gets a well-deserved contract extension - BGN

While the 2023 Eagles regressed in a number of ways, they did improve on special teams. That much was apparent from the eye test but it’s also backed up by some numbers: 1st in special teams DVOA, 5th in Pro Football Focus grading, 10th in Rick Gosselin’s special teams rankings The Eagles had one of the best kickers in the NFL with Jake Elliott winning three NFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards prior to being selected AP second-team All-Pro. They got much better at punter (hat tip to Howie Roseman) with Braden Mann ranking eighth in punter EPA. Clearly an upgrade on Arryn Siposs. Britain Covey was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL. He led the league in total punt return yards and the most punt return yards over expected in 2023. Other notable special teams highlights include Jalen Carter blocking a field goal in the win over the Buffalo Bills and Mann completing a fake punt pass to Olamide Zaccheaus (albeit in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys).

Eye on the Enemy #169: Dan Pizzuta joins to complete a Eagles Free Agency Primer - BGN Radio

John Stolnis is joined by Lead NFL Analyst for the 33rd Team, Dan Pizzuta. The guys complete a full-on Eagles Free Agency Primer and discuss which positions/players should be available and targets for the Birds this off-season. Stolnis also shares his thoughts on the Super Bowl and the aftermath of the last week.

NFL’s eight biggest Super Bowl windows right now? Chiefs, Lions and Ravens top list; don’t sleep on Jets - NFL.com

4) Next season could be when the Cowboys put it all together. Or else ... “America’s Team” is operating under a heightened sense of urgency, with Mike McCarthy coaching on the last year of his deal. Despite leading the Cowboys to 12 wins in three straight seasons, the head man is coaching for his job with a “Super Bowl or bust” expectation hovering over the squad. Fortunately for McCarthy, he has a premier quarterback (Dak Prescott) throwing to an elite pass catcher (CeeDee Lamb), with a solid front that routinely controls the line of scrimmage. Though the team must make some tough choices to keep the O-line operating at a high level, the Cowboys’ attack should once again light up scoreboards in 2024. Mike Zimmer was brought on board to toughen up a defense that has underachieved in the postseason. While the unit specialized in taking the ball away under Dan Quinn, Dallas’ failures against the run in big games speaks to a lack of toughness and physicality. With a grizzled, old-school coach taking over the D, the cultural shift should benefit a team that needs to play with more force in win-or-go-home games. [BLG Note: No Eagles in the top 8.]

3 internal free agents the Dallas Cowboys should re-sign - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys shocked everyone when they traded for Stephon Gilmore a year ago. It paid off as the former Defensive Player of the Year racked up a career-high 68 tackles, only allowed a completion percentage of 54.9 percent per Pro Football Focus which was his lowest since 2019, and hauled in two interceptions last season. So, he’s still playing at a high level. Gilmore should also be brought back due to Trevon Diggs and his injury situation. He’s coming off a torn ACL, and although he’ll have a year from when he went down to when the next season starts, that’s an injury that typically takes longer than a year to come back from. It would serve Dallas well to bring Gilmore back to add to Diggs and rising superstar DaRon Bland to keep some depth at the cornerback position, especially with Jourdan Lewis being a free agent and possibly going elsewhere.

Big Blue View mailbag: Draft, free agency, Saquon Barkley ... the usual stuff - Big Blue View

In free agency, wide receiver Tee Higgins would look nice as a Giant but I don’t see it. I think the Cincinnati Bengals will franchise tag him. Plus, I think the Giants will look at the draft and think they can get a top-tier wide receiver without spending what it might cost if Higgins did hit the market. Realistic options? How about the best guard the Giants can get, whether that is Kevin Dotson, Robert Hunt or someone else? How about Tennessee Titans’ defensive lineman Denico Autry on a short-term deal? How about a veteran cornerback to start opposite Deonte Banks? Not sure who that is, but I’d be looking for one. I’m not sure the Giants will be able to pay top of the market prices. Let’s see how much salary cap room they create before free agency starts next month. Could I pick at absolute top target? Not really. Maybe when we see exactly how much money the Giants have when free agency starts. Or, maybe after I come back from the Combine. In the draft, I think this is pretty straightforward. I think we’re talking about Drake Maye at quarterback if he falls that far. Currently, the consensus seems to be it’s more like Maye falls than Jayden Daniels. I’m not a ‘run Daniel Jones out of town on a rail’ guy, but Maye would be a difficult pass for me.

Film Review: Is Drake Maye QB1 of the Future in Washington? - Hogs Haven

The goal of these posts is to search for not only the good in each player but the bad as well. For some of these prospects, that’s not always an easy job. Quarterbacks present an even bigger task, given the fact that everyone views each player differently and sees game film in that same light. While one will see things one way, the next person may have a completely different take or may view the position itself differently and expect more or less from that spot. Take UNC’s QB Drake Maye, for example. I could fill a room with people who believe his upside is worth a top-three pick; using that same energy, I could fill another with people who believe he’s Mitchell Trubisky with better wheels (even wears the same jersey number). That said, check out the video below and make your own decisions.

Travis Kelce grateful Chiefs’ analytics coordinator taught playoff OT strategy to players - PFT

Kelce’s brother and podcast co-host Jason Kelce also praised Frazier, who served as the Eagles’ statistical analysis coordinator during Jason Kelce’s first two seasons in Philadelphia. Both Kelce brothers indicated that the players appreciate Frazier because he understands the rules, strategies and analytics and can explain them on the level that the players need to understand. “It’s Frazier coming up big,” Travis Kelce said. “They’ve got to get a Frazier in San Fran.”

Super Bowl 58 mic’d up segment shows Chiefs players celebrating 49ers’ overtime decision - SB Nation

One of the best parts of every Super Bowl, after the confetti has fallen and the MVP has declared a visit to Disney World is in their future, is when the NFL releases all of the footage from the big game. Including the key moments where we get to hear the mic’d up players and coaches themselves as sports history unfolds. Sure, this year offered moments such as the touching interaction between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift — it did get a little dusty when Kelce thanked her for flying halfway around the world, I will admit — but perhaps the most important sequence of the game came into new light when the footage was released. Kyle Shanahan’s decision to receive in overtime.

TGIFootball #28: 10 biggest questions of the NFL offseason - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, Brandon Lee Gowton, and Stephen Serda recap another Chiefs Super Bowl title after a 25-22 overtime win against the 49ers. Also, we discuss the 10 biggest questions heading into the NFL offseason.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message