Eagles News: Nick Sirianni takes new-look coaching staff out for a cheesesteak

Eagles coaches from left to right in the following picture: passing game coordinator/associate head coach Kevin Patullo (quite literally Nick Sirianni’s right hand man here), head coach Nick Sirianni, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier.

It was an honor having Nick Sirianni and some of his @Eagles coaching staff inside the steakhouse today! #GoBirds #FlyEaglesFly #ItsAPhillyThing pic.twitter.com/bV7W8IEy66 — Geno's Steaks (@GenosSteaks) February 15, 2024

Jackson, who turned 30 in December, actually seems like a realistic possibility for the Birds. The 2017 fourth-round pick was drafted when new Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was still the Bears’ DC. They spent two seasons in Chicago together before Fangio became the Denver Broncos’ head coach. (Side note: Jackson also overlapped with Eagles assistant special teams coach Joe Pannunzio for two years at Alabama.) Playing for Fangio, Jackson made one of two career Pro Bowl appearances and earned his only first-team All-Pro recognition. He had eight interceptions in two years with Fangio and then just seven in his next five seasons combined. So, can reuniting with Fangio help Jackson thrive again? Our friends over at Windy City Gridiron suggest that the veteran safety still has some gas left in the tank.

Last week Shane Haff and Jonny Page kicked off the Kellen Moore 101 series by discussing the run game and how motion ties into it but this week the guys talk about the Kellen Moore pass game.

Jackson was due to make $12M this year so the Bears cut him. He turned 30 in December and isn’t the same guy who made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019, but could be a good fit for the Eagles. Reed Blankenship is a starting safety. Sydney Brown looks like he could be a starting safety, but is coming off a torn ACL. He’ll miss most of 2024. The Eagles could use a place-holder. Jackson knows Fangio’s scheme and could be a good fit as a band-aid for the upcoming season. He is coming off the least productive season of his career, though, so he’s hardly someone to get excited about. The Eagles will add another young safety, whether as a mid-round pick or UDFA. Jackson would have value in helping to tutor the young guys in how to play Fangio’s scheme and how to deal with Fangio himself.

Bowen: CB L’Jarius Sneed signs with the Eagles. Upgrading the cornerback position is an offseason priority in Philadelphia. With Sneed, the Eagles land one of the top veteran free agents, who has the coverage skills and ability to produce in Vic Fangio’s system.

WR Noah Brown: Brown, 28, spent his 2023 season with the Houston Texans on a one-year deal but missed some time with injuries during the season and was knocked out of the playoffs with a shoulder injury. In 10 games, though, Brown still managed to have 33/567/2. That came after a breakout season under Moore in Dallas in 2022, when he had 43/555/3. Brown (6-2, 215 pounds) is the type of big-bodied receiver the Eagles tried to add with some futures deals this past offseason. Brown, a seventh-round pick out of Ohio State in 2017, has been a big-time special teams contributor before and has been known as a solid blocker in the NFL. He has some versatility because of his blocking ability and could even play the role of a tight end in some smaller personnel groupings.

This is another that’s pretty straightforward, but for different reasons. Prescott is coming off an MVP-caliber campaign, but we’ve probably already seen his ceiling, and it’s fair to ask whether it’s high enough to get Dallas to a Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the Cowboys can’t afford to ask that question, with Prescott’s cap hit set to balloon to $59.4 million in 2024. That’s an untenable number for a team that is currently $19 million over the cap and that will also have to work out deals with Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb this offseason. Signing Dak to a multiyear contract would allow Dallas to spread out that $59.4 million cap hit over a couple of years and free up enough space to get the Parsons and Lamb deals done and make other additions. “Dak has done nothing to change my mind about any promise for the future,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last month at the Senior Bowl. “I think I’ve said in the deal that we will go as far as Dak takes us in the playoffs. Remember that. We will go as far as Dak takes us, and that is how far we went. So my point is, that doesn’t change a thing. We’ll go as far as Dak takes us.” The Cowboys sound committed to their quarterback.

If we look at the most likely outcome this season, it is that we see more of the same. The team will make it to the playoffs but flame out, possibly in spectacular fashion like they have against the 49ers and Packers lately. But if they have a bit more success and don’t put a display of staggering incompetence on the field in the playoffs, the situation becomes very cloudy. Say they win in the wild card round. Then they either lose narrowly or manage to win in the divisional round, so the team at least appears like one of the better ones. If they pull out that win and make the NFC championship game before exiting, it really complicates matters. That could lead Jones to believe he just needs to give McCarthy and Zimmer another shot by bringing them back for 2025, assuming Zimmer doesn’t get hired away to lead another franchise. Is that what we really want? Regression to the mean is hard to avoid unless you have a great combination of coaching and talent like the Chiefs and 49ers. Neither seems to be the case for Dallas. They are more just good enough to keep getting close but never lighting a cigar. If Jones decides to keep the band together as much as he can for 2025, it is far more likely they take a step or two back. It would be rinse and repeat, something that has made us so weary.

Giants’ free agency over the past few years is littered with mistakes. Nate Solder. Golden Tate. Patrick Omameh. Jonathan Stewart. The Bobby Okereke/’Snacks’ Harrison success stories are really the exceptions. Here is one voice hoping Schoen and Daboll don’t make the same “quick fix” mistake. It is, obviously, tempting. Over The Cap lists the Giants with $19.462 million in cap space. They could create another $12 million before the start of free agency by cutting guard Mark Glowinski and tight end Darren Waller. They could make smaller cuts like defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches and cornerback Aaron Robinson. They could restructure large contracts like those of Andrew Thomas, Dexter Lawrence, Okereke and perhaps a few others. Schoen said at the end of the season that he wants fans to “believe in the process.” He needs to believe in it, too, and not abandon trying to steadily build something that will last while pursuing the panic-mode free-spending quick fix.

Washington has an impressive coaching group which includes two former head coaches and three former coordinators in this category. Some of these coaches (Lynn) are at least two steps down from their prior career high. All, at least at the time, were probably promoted beyond their competency level at some point in the past. For these guys, this is a career reset. An opportunity to remind the league that they were once excellent at something, and that - ideally - they still are, and that they should be given the opportunity to show they have even more down the road. Several of these coaches - Kingsbury (44), Johnson (37) - are still very young, and would surely like to eventually become head coaches. Anthony Lynn (55) is probably in that same boat, but on a much tighter schedule. At this point in his career, John Pagano (56) may be content to simply excel in his current role. This should be the hungriest bunch of the group, former technical excellence hardened by some real-world adversity. I’d expect most, if not all, to have a bit of chip on their shoulders.

It was supposed to be a celebration. The Kansas City Chiefs just went back-to-back as Super Bowl champions; first time anyone has done it in 20 years. Fans were gathered to celebrate that accomplishment, children excited to see their favorite players such as QB Patrick Mahomes as they hoist another trophy. Instead, the Chiefs parade now becomes synonymous with terror and pain, because of the inaction by the people in power. Three people are in custody after 22 people were shot during the Chiefs’ celebratory parade. One woman, Kansas City DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was killed during the shooting. Of the 22 people injured, 11 of them were children, per CNN. 11 children, now with bullet wounds instead of championship banners, all because of the inactivity surrounding gun control in the United States.

