Eagles News: Andrew Van Ginkel among potential free agent targets

5 pending free agents with ties to Eagles’ DC Vic Fangio - NBCSP

LB Andrew Van Ginkel: Van Ginkel played just one season under Fangio but he started 11 games for the Dolphins in 2023 and had 69 tackles, an interception and a career-high six sacks. Under Fangio, Van Ginkel (6-4, 242) showed off his versatility, playing some inside linebacker but also on the edge, especially after some injuries started piling up. That type of versatility could be intriguing for the Eagles as they start fresh with Fangio. And last offseason, Van Ginkel was thinking about leaving as a free agent when Fangio called him and told him that he was a good fit in his defense. Van Ginkel ended up being the highest-graded player on that Dolphins defense, according to PFF.

Haason Reddick trade rumors, Eagles coaching staff news, Super Bowl aftermath - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss the latest happening with the Eagles, including a potential Haason Reddick trade and new coaching staff additions. The guys also talk about their takeaways from the Super Bowl, the Birds going to Brazil, and more!

What’s next for Eagles if Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox retire? - ESPN

“This will be year three for Jordan, two for JC. Normally, younger players make that jump between those two years. They’re really, really good players, really smart,” Cox said. “I think the next step for them is just not [being] afraid to be great. Those two boys, they’ve got a chance to be really great and special in this league.” Davis and Carter’s play has lacked consistency, however, something that would need to change if Cox, the anchor of the defense, is removed. And no matter how good Jurgens ends up being, it will be near impossible to reach the heights of Kelce, a six-time first-team All-Pro destined for the Hall of Fame. Cox joked that “there’s no timeline on greatness” when asked about his decision-making process on whether to retire. But that time is just about here for both him and Kelce. For more than a decade, the Eagles had four of the best players in team history patrolling the field and protecting their culture. It’s a luxury few organizations experience and one that could be coming to a close for Philadelphia.

Eagles sign former third-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft - BGN

NFL free agency doesn’t begin until March but the Philadelphia Eagles made an addition to their roster on Wednesday. The Birds signed outside linebacker/edge rusher Julian Okwara, according to an official team announcement. Okwara was available to be signed after finishing the 2023 season on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. Most practice squad players sign a futures contract with their team in order to compete for a spot on the roster next season. In this case, it’s unclear if the Lions decided not to offer him a deal or if he wanted a fresh start with a new team. It’s possible both of those things are true.

Eagles sign former Lions third-round pick Julian Okwara - Pride Of Detroit

Okwara was cut late in the Lions’ 2023 season and signed back to the practice squad. He was not elevated in any of the Lions’ playoff games, and when the season ended and Okwara’s practice squad contract expired, the Lions opted not to sign Okwara to a futures deal, making him a free agent available to sign anywhere immediately. Okwara, 26, was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, with the hopes—from the previous regime—of developing into a full-time pass rusher after a promising college career that was derailed by injury at Notre Dame. Unfortunately, Okwara never worked his way up the depth chart. He would start just four games over four seasons and finished his Lions career with 54 tackles, 9.0 sacks, and 16 quarterback hits. This past season, Okwara battled through injury again and eventually made appearances in nine games. However, when the Lions needed a roster spot for James Houston, it was Okwara’s that became expendable.

Browns ‘make the most sense’ for international game in 2024 - Dawgs By Nature

Just after the Super Bowl, legendary writer Peter King shares his thoughts that the Browns vs Eagles “makes the most sense” to him: Cleveland. Won 11 games with five different quarterbacks. Have a scarred but likely good quarterback back healthy, and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. I’m sure the NFL hasn’t made the call, but the Browns make the most sense to me. King eliminated a few teams from Philadelphia’s schedule for a variety of reasons including wanting to keep Green Bay’s game at home and Atlanta’s turnover and struggles over the last few seasons.

How Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy interpreted Jerry Jones’ ‘all-in’ comment - Blogging The Boys

Honestly a lot of what McCarthy said was just general talk, but he did say in the middle there that it is about getting back to the basics and “that starts with player acquisition.” This could be argued as McCarthy declaring that he wants the team to be active in free agency, as he did specifically choose to mention player acquisition which is interesting. Earlier this week Michael Gehlken pontificated at The Dallas Morning News about the infamous comment and noted that it may wind up meaning a whole bunch of nothing.

The pressure is on the Giants to find a pass rush - Big Blue View

Going down to the next tier, we have a one-trick pony, Bryce Huff. All Huff does well is rush the passer, but on third-and-long, that’s a nice trick for a defensive coordinator to have up his sleeve. Josh Uche is another of those types, and he might be had for a lot less money since he had a poor 2023 after a great 2022. Over The Cap sees him as being worth $7.25M on a one-year deal, which is pretty affordable. Speaking of affordable, Andrew Van Ginkel is estimated to be available for $6.5M per year. Van Ginkel was a pain in the neck for Daniel Jones last season, and he’s improved steadily over the past few years.

The Washington Commanders announce head coach Dan Quinn’s new coaching staff - Hogs Haven

Former Philadelphia Eagles QB coach/OC Brian Johnson’s title wasn’t reported, but he was expected to be the team’s offensive pass game coordinator. Dan Quinn gave him that title, along with the role of assistant head coach.

Assistant DL coach Darryl Tapp is headed to the Commanders with Anthony Lynn - Niners Nation

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that 49ers assistant defensive line coach [and former Eagles DL] Darryl Tapp will join Anthony Lynn and Adam Peters in Washington. Tapp will serve as the Commanders’ defensive line coach. We’ll have to keep an eye on if any free agents follow Tapp and Lynn to Washington.

Titans introduce DC Dennard Wilson, OC Nick Holz - Music City Miracles

Doesn’t believe in “defending” anything. Wants an attack-style defense. Music to our ears. Believes in blitzing, but is opportunistic and smart when dialing up pressure.

Steve Wilks didn’t deserve to be Kyle Shanahan’s Super Bowl scapegoat - SB Nation

The 49ers defense did more than enough to win the Super Bowl. They held the Chiefs to six points with under three minutes left in the third quarter. They did this despite being forced onto the field for a majority of the quarter because of multiple Niners’ three-and-out drives. Wilks had the seemingly-impossible job of coming in as an outsider, adjusting to a job that has had continuity for years under Robert Saleh, and then DeMeco Ryans — and he managed to hold it all together and still maintain one of the best defenses in the NFL.

We shouldn’t have to live like this. - Vox

