Eagles sign former third-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft

NFL free agency doesn’t begin until March but the Philadelphia Eagles made an addition to their roster on Wednesday. The Birds signed outside linebacker/edge rusher Julian Okwara, according to an official team announcement.

Okwara was available to be signed after finishing the 2023 season on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. Most practice squad players sign a futures contract with their team in order to compete for a spot on the roster next season. In this case, it’s unclear if the Lions decided not to offer him a deal or if he wanted a fresh start with a new team. It’s possible both of those things are true.

Okwara has only ever played for the Lions since they selected him with a third-round pick (No. 67 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. At the time, he was thought to be a potential steal since he would’ve been selected earlier had he not suffered a broken leg late during his final year at Notre Dame.

Okwara was limited to just six games as a rookie but he got healthier and took a step forward in his second season. He logged five sacks, six TFLs, nine QB hits, one forced fumble, and one interception in 2021.

But then he got bit by the injury bug again and was limited to just four sacks over 19 games played in 2022 and 2023 combined. He was a healthy scratch multiple times last season before being demoted to the practice squad in the playoffs.

It’s quite possible that Okwara just isn’t going to pan out as a consistent and reliable NFL player. But the Eagles might as well take a look at the 26-year-old with one of their opening on the 90-player offseason roster. Nothing to lose by letting him compete for a spot on next year’s team. Especially at a position where the Eagles are looking relatively light ... and even more so if Haason Reddick gets traded.