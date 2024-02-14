Eagles News: Former NFL player discusses Vic Fangio pros and cons

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

“I think that the gripe from the guys — it’s not that they don’t like (Fangio),” Demps, who played his first two seasons (2008-09) with the Eagles, told NJ Advance Media. “It’s just that they don’t like the demand. His meetings are long. It’s just a day and time now where like, ‘Do we need to meet this long and go over this?’ I doubt guys dislike him personally. It’s more so about how he’s old school about going about his business. He’s a great human being, but he is stuck in his ways, right? He’s an older coach, a veteran coach, got some swag. But I think if he can just adjust a little bit to the times, man, he would really, really get a defense to buy in again.” Demps said he was also “stuck in his ways” when Fangio introduced unfamiliar concepts to him that he didn’t want to learn as a 10-year veteran. But after reflecting, Demps wishes he could go back and embrace his former coordinator, whom he described as a “genius” and very detailed.

Super Bowl Sunday ended up being notable for Eagles fans with news that the organization gave Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade. It appeared as though Reddick was unhappy toward the end of the 2023 season, but the EDGE defender clarified the situation on Tuesday, noting that he didn’t ask for a trade and actually wants to work out an extension to stay in Philly. “I would like to get an extension done here at home. At no point did I ever tell the organization I want to be traded,” Reddick said, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. “This is home for me. I was born and raised here. Two of the most fun years playing football in my life came here. I’ve cherished being an Eagle.”

The ink is barely dry on the Super Bowl and already a new story is being written in the NFL. This one involves 49ers guard Jon Feliciano, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter — and a back-and-forth over allegations of vile trash talk, which is reaching all the way to the league offices. It all started Monday, when Feliciano took to Twitter to respond to a video of one of the Super Bowl’s pivotal plays, which was blaming 49ers offensive linemen Colton McKivitz for a missed block that led to a hurried pass from Brock Purdy.

Not one member of the Eagles’ 2023 coaching staff got a promotion and most had to take lesser jobs. Which says a lot about what the league thinks of Sirianni’s coaching staff. The tricky thing about all of this is that the staff the Eagles are getting rid of is the same staff that got them to 10-1. So they were doing something right for much of the season. Two months ago, it would have seemed far more likely that Sirianni’s staff would be at the Super Bowl last weekend than out of work. But the collapse was so spectacular and so complete, and the staff had no answers for any of it. So this all really does make sense. By the playoffs, the Eagles were stale on offense – Sirianni’s own word – and lethargic on defense. They looked lost. They had no direction. They had no guidance. No chance. That’s a direct reflection of their coaches. Other than maybe a few offensive linemen plus Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham, nobody was playing well by the end of the year. Veterans regressed, young players hit the wall and a team that had been playing so well became non-competitive. And the coaching staff couldn’t do a damn thing about it.

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS. Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson. The first round doesn’t officially begin until Philadelphia trades up! The Seahawks swap first-rounders with the Eagles and send them a third-round pick in exchange for a second- and fifth-rounder. Powers-Johnson steps in for future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce.

Tracy Rocker may sound familiar to you. He was previously the Titans’ defensive line coach for three seasons (2011-13) under Mike Munchak. Rocker replaces Terrell Williams. He’s an experienced D-line coach that most recently served in the same role with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFC East coaching crossover continues to be a thing. It is a bit hard to keep up at this point, but the division is sort of recycling coaches like crazy. Dan Quinn left the Dallas Cowboys to be the head coach of the Washington Commanders, taking some staff with him, and Kellen Moore is still an offensive coordinator but is now with the Philadelphia Eagles (as is Doug Nussmeier). To date the only team that had not really been involved in this mess had been the New York Giants, but that changed on Tuesday. It was reported by ESPN that the Cowboys had their request to interview their defensive line coach, Andre Patterson, blocked by the G-Men. Patterson previously served as new Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer’s co-DC when he was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Giants could sit at No. 6 and take Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels should one of them fall that far. On its face, I would be fine with that. Long-term, I think it’s the right move if you believe one of those two is a franchise quarterback. Again, though, the Year 3 heat on Schoen and Daboll might be a complicating factor. I would be hesitant to take that swing here if I were the GM and coach unless I felt reasonably certain that I had at least a two-year window to make that work. Otherwise, I’m using the sixth pick on a certain Day 1 starter who can help me win games — and keep my job — right away.

Washington has another former NFL head coach on their new coaching staff. Anthony Lynn joins as the Commanders run-game coordinator. Adam Schefter reports that Washington interviewed Lynn for their open OC job last year when Ron Rivera was in charge. Lynn now joins new GM Adam Peters in coming east from the San Francisco 49ers.

