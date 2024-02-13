Eagles News: PFF proposes Haason Reddick trade scenario

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

4 NFL trades that could shake up the 2024 offseason - PFF

EDGE HAASON REDDICK, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES → HOUSTON TEXANS. Trade compensation: 2024 second-round pick (No. 59) Contract acquired: One year, $15.5 million (non-guaranteed). Reddick was recently granted permission by the Philadelphia Eagles to seek a trade, per a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. We assume the two parties had engaged in cursory extension talks before it quickly became apparent they would not find common ground on a deal that would sign Reddick through his age-31 season and beyond. Now, Reddick is entering the final year of his three-year, $45 million deal signed with Philadelphia coming off back-to-back seasons with 60-plus pressures and 11-plus sacks. Reddick wasn’t quite as dominant in 2023, with his pass-rush grade dipping from 90.0 to 75.2, his pass-rush win rate from 16.8% to 14.4% and his pressure rate from 15.9% to 12.6%. Nonetheless, he was still a very effective edge defender, one who has now logged 800-plus snaps and registered double-digit sacks in four consecutive seasons. Teams looking for a smaller outside linebacker who can get upfield in a hurry and generate quick pressure with good bend around the edge will be calling Philadelphia, and will also probably look to extend Reddick as a part of the arrangement. If the Houston Texans cannot find a way to retain Jonathan Greenard in free agency, here they pivot to a pass-rush specialist to play opposite Will Anderson Jr.

Why the Eagles allowed Haason Reddick to seek a trade, potential compensation, and what it means - PHLY

Reddick is older than most of those players who’ve been traded, but he’s also more productive than most. In-season deals and offseason deals also take on different context. The deal that is most comparable is likely Khalil Mack, who was traded after his age 30 season during free agency. Mack had a greater high-water mark than Reddick, but not the same recent production. A second-round pick and third-round pick would be a sensible asking price.

Kellen Moore can help the Eagles improve against the blitz - BGN

So, what does Kellen Moore do against the blitz? I am sorry to disappoint but, he doesn’t do anything radical. I think his teams are very well coached and they do the basics right over and over again. If you are expecting to read about a brand new revolutionary offensive approach against the blitz that will blow your minds, then I sadly can’t give you what you want. But I can show you what a good coaching staff can do to prepare a team to face pressure. In very simple terms, Kellen Moore’s teams are well-coached to have a number of hot routes or built-in answers to pressure. If you are a proper scheme nerd like me, please have a look over some of the plays in the Cowboys’ 2021 playbook which proves that Moore is focused on handling pressure.

Important NFL players, coaches, execs for the 2024 offseason - ESPN+

Nick Sirianni. Sirianni didn’t get fired, either, and it would have been weird to fire the Eagles’ head coach a year after he coached in the Super Bowl. But after the Eagles stumbled down the stretch and lost in the wild-card round, they overhauled the coaching staff around him, and they’ll have new coordinators for the second year in a row. If 2024 goes badly, it’s tough to see Sirianni still being there in 2025.

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs cement dynasty in Super Bowl LVIII; what’s next for 49ers? - NFL.com

10) The late-season collapse led to major changes on Nick Sirianni’s staff, and yet some drama still simmers, as Haason Reddick has been granted the freedom to explore trade scenarios, and A.J. Brown ended the season with some hard, awkward feelings. Time will heal some of those wounds, and there absolutely is a path back to Jalen Hurts reemerging as an MVP candidate. The first order of business is figuring out how to revive a defense that was a pass-rushing machine in 2022 but regressed in a major way in 2023. Was it all play-calling? Or do the Eagles need major reinforcements for that unit, especially in the secondary? I suspect the latter is the case, and GM Howie Roseman is entering his favorite part of the calendar. The Eagles have never shied from bold moves, and it wouldn’t shock me a bit if they had a few major tricks up their sleeves to deploy in the next few months.

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with Mike Zimmer as their defensive coordinator - Blogging The Boys

Word broke last Thursday evening that the Cowboys were on the road to hiring Zimmer, but that came with the caveat that nothing was officially official. Super Bowl weekend unfolded and nothing came about except for Rex Ryan saying publicly why he was interested in the job. Monday even saw confusion arise as to whether or not Ryan was legitimately back in the race for the position. But that is all over. Mike Zimmer is now the newest defensive coordinator as both sides agreed to terms, so all of the thoughts and feelings that you had about the idea beforehand are now legitimate and viable.

Giants offseason blueprint: There is a lot on Joe Schoen’s plate - Big Blue View

The obvious ones are guard Mark Glowinski and tight end Darren Waller. Cutting Glowinski seems like a no-brainer. After a disastrous Week 1 last season, the Giants refused to use the veteran guard unless they had to — even though he played well when forced onto the field. The Giants can save $5.682 million while eating $1.5 million in dead money by cutting Glowinski. I would make that move, and I think it is obvious the Giants will do that. Cutting Waller is more complicated. He wasn’t the transformative player the Giants hoped he would be, and injuries impacted him for the third straight season. The Giants, though, don’t have an obvious replacement for what the 32-year-old can do when healthy.

Bobby Johnson is a baffling hire as OL coach - Hogs Haven

To those unfamiliar with the name, Johnson was the Giants’ offensive line coach for the past two seasons before being fired in early January. Why was he fired, you might ask? Because his offensive line was absolutely wretched. Over the past two years, his line gave up 134 sacks. A gentle reminder that Washington’s line “only” yielded 65 sacks this year. [...] By and large, I’ve been pretty satisfied with the coaching hires for Washington to date, but this one really has me scratching my head.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: 49ers are dead - PhillyVoice

Brock Purdy: Purdy wasn’t bad, but he also wasn’t great. He was fine. But if you compare the way he played in the Super Bowl with the way Jalen Hurts played in the Eagles’ loss to the Chiefs last year, for example, it isn’t close. The idea that Purdy went toe-to-toe with Mahomes is ludicrous. And oh by the way, if you scroll back up and watch the third down play when Jones came free, Purdy should probably still hit that throw anyway, right? Or at least he could have given Jauan Jennings a fighting chance?

Super Bowl LVIII DVOA and Quick Reads - FTN Fantasy

Worst Wide Receiver or Tight End by DYAR: Deebo Samuel had a catch rate of just 27% when targeted and just one first-down conversion all game. He also had -6 rushing DYAR on three carries for 8 total yards (-2, 1, and 9).

For the first time, the Super Bowl had no kickoff returns - PFT

But that might be changing: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week that the league needs to find a way to keep the kickoff in the game, rather than turn it into an irrelevant play that eventually gets eliminated. The league is exploring rules that would bring kickoff returns back, without increasing injuries, such as the XFL-style low-impact kickoff. So this was the first Super Bowl without a kickoff return, and it might also be the last.

3 reasons Chiefs will win Super Bowl 2025, and 3 reasons they won’t - SB Nation

There is a reason the Chiefs would be the first team to ever three-peat in NFL history. Because the simple fact is, it is extremely hard to win two in a row, let alone three. And it is hard for a reason. In football, things happen. This is not like golf or tennis where you have to simply account for yourself. There are a lot of moving parts at work to get an NFL team to two-straight Super Bowls, let alone three. Take the last team in this position, the 2005 New England Patriots. That team dealt with a rash of injuries during the regular season, starting with linebacker Tedy Bruschi’s stroke shortly after Super Bowl XXXIX. He returned to the field in late October, but was one of many injuries the team endured during the season. The Patriots ended up starting 45 different players that year, setting a record for the most different starters from a division winner (and breaking their own record of 42 set back in 2003). It was enough for them to get to the playoffs, and they won at home on Wild Card weekend. But then they had to go on the road, and lost at Denver in the Divisional Round. Things happen over the course of the season, unexpected injuries or illnesses, that can alter the course of a season. Perhaps the Chiefs will be the first team to overcome the history. But a lot can happen over the next 11 months.

Monday Football Monday #171: Super Bowl LVIII Recap - The SB Nation NFL Show

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, again! RJ Ochoa, JP Acosta and Mark Schofield recap all of the action from the game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Is Patrick Mahomes the greatest quarterback ever? Who is to blame for the 49ers not being aware of the change in OT rules? Brock played well but it wasn’t good enough to beat Mahomes. Where does Andy Reid rank among all-time coaches?

