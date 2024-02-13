NFL Mock Draft 2024: Eagles 7-round simulation, Version 3.0

Welcome back to our 7-round NFL Mock Draft Simulation! This weekly article will look at different paths the Eagles can take in the 2024 NFL Draft. As the offseason moves along, dozens of factors will weigh on the Eagles draft strategy: free agency, trades, coaching shakeups, compensatory picks, the Combine, and so many more variables. With a lot of time left until late April, this projection can change quite a bit.

Round 1, Pick 22 - Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle, Oregon State

The Eagles reloading their offensive line is always likely and Taliese Fuaga would be an incredible addition to the group. In three years at Oregon State, Taliese Fuaga never allowed a sack and pass protection isn’t even his greatest strength! Fuaga is a great athlete with imposing size and can run block with the best in the class. Getting him to Stoutland U could give the Eagles a serious player-in-waiting while Lane Johnson heads towards the last years of his career.

Round 2, Pick 50 - Keon Coleman, Wide Receiver, Florida State

The Eagles spending their first two picks on offense would be a bit surprising considering how much help their defense needs, but if the board falls this way the Eagles would benefit from adding even more talent around Jalen Hurts. Keon Coleman has a unique skillset at the wide receiver position with great ball skills and yards after the catch ability. Making him the third receiver behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith would be a huge improvement over the last few years.

Round 2, Pick 54 - Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami

This will be a favorite pick by Eagles fans for the next few weeks, me included. Kamren Kinchens is a versatile safety who could play all over the Eagles safety-hungry defense. He could bring big plays and reliable coverage skills, two things that were in short supply last year.

Round 3, Pick 97 - Max Melton, Cornerback, Rutgers

Max Melton is another favorite mid-round pick of mine. Melton is a physical, consistent player who can play on the outside or in the slot for the Eagles.

Round 4, Pick 137 - Audric Estime, Running Back, Notre Dame

This running back class is simply not at the level of the last few years. There is no elite prospect. There might not even be a second tier, top-50 type prospect. But there are still some really solid players in this group. Audric Estime thrived at Notre Dame with his blend of size and straight line speed. The Eagles need to reload their backfield with D’Andre Swift a pending free agent and the team not getting much out of Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott last year. Estime has lead back potential that the team needs.

Round 5, Pick 163- Tommy Eichenberg, Linebacker, Ohio State

Ideally the Eagles can get a linebacker sooner than the fifth round, but this linebacker class doesn’t have many stars in it. Tommy Eichenberg has some intriguing traits. He is a physical, downhill linebacker who defends against the run well. He might just be a two-down player in the Eagles defense, but could be a solid role player.

Round 5, Pick 172 - Theo Johnson, Tight End, Penn State

Theo Johnson scored seven times on only 34 catches in 2023. The 6’6”, 264 pounder has a lot to offer in the way of athleticism and could be a great developmental player in the right offense. The Eagles need more pass catching from the tight end position and Theo Johnson could be exactly the player they need next to Dallas Goedert.

Round 5, Pick 178- Jaylin Simpson, Safety, Auburn

Jaylin Simpson played everywhere for the Auburn defense, often playing at a high level. He is a versatile, physical safety who has a knack for big plays. The Eagles safety problems are serious, especially if Sydney Brown can’t make a full recovery from his knee injury. Double dipping and grabbing a player with Simpson’s upside makes a ton of sense here.

Round 7, Pick 243 - Jawhar Jordan, Running Back, Louisville

While the Eagles reload their backfield, Jawhar Jordan could be a fun late round addition. Jordan has track speed and was a big play threat for the Cardinals last year. While he is far from a featured back, he has the ability to be a great role player in the right offense.

