Eagles News: Fletcher Cox had a message for Deebo Samuel after the 49ers’ Super Bowl loss

Fletcher Cox Let Deebo Samuel Have it After Super Bowl Loss - Crossing Broad

Fletcher Cox went on IG to tell Deebo Samuel to eat a dick (EAD) after the Niners lost the Super Bowl. Deebo was dealing with a hamstring issue during the game. He finished with three carries for eight yards and caught three passes for 33 yards. He wasn’t much of a factor.

Eagles Monday mock draft round up - BGN

Every team’s offseason begins when their season is over, and now with the Super Bowl complete it is officially the offseason. Mock draft season started weeks ago, so now we have a plethora of them to go through. One round mock drafts are for the lazy. Two rounds are twice as much fun, and with the Eagles having two 2nd round picks, a two round mock is three times the fun. Let’s look at some mock drafts that go beyond the 1st round.

Early NFL power rankings 2024: Where do Chiefs, 49ers land? - ESPN

8. Philadelphia Eagles. 2023 record: 11-6. Offseason in three words: After the collapse. A 1-6 finish, capped by a 32-9 wild-card round loss to the Buccaneers, led to sweeping changes to coach Nick Sirianni’s staff. Sean Desai and Brian Johnson are out as defensive and offensive coordinator, Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore are in, and Sirianni appears to be transitioning into more of a CEO-type role. Now the focus shifts to the personnel. The Eagles fielded one of the worst defenses in the league last season and will be looking to upgrade all three levels during the draft and free agency. On offense, it’s less about adding players and more about getting quarterback Jalen Hurts back on an MVP trajectory.

2024 Super Bowl Takeaways: After LVIII Loss, the 49ers Face More Roster Questions - SI

Is the Philadelphia Eagles‘ crew of young defenders (Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, Kelee Ringo, etc.) good enough for the team to shed some expensive vets?

Super Bowl: “And we actually get used to this?” Mahomes, Kelce, Reid Lead KC to Repeat - PFT

4. I think Philadelphia giving up a home game and playing in Brazil on the opening Friday of week one, Sept. 6, is smart for the Eagles. You might say, “Smart? To fly nine hours for a football game?” Yes, smart. Think of it: Teams don’t play the last weekend of August. So the two teams going to Brazil will be able, if they choose, to fly to Brazil a week early—or four or five days early, and they’ll have plenty of time to get acclimated. Also, assuming they play Friday night, they’ll be able to fly home Saturday, take Sunday, Monday and possibly Tuesday off to get ready for the week two games. I think playing on Friday of week one, even nine hours away, isn’t onerous.

Is Andy Reid now in the Best Ever conversation? - NBCSP

Andy Reid, the guy who couldn’t win the big one while he was here, can’t stop winning the big one. And his resume is reaching historic levels. Three Super Bowl championships. Five Super Bowl appearances. Eleven conference championship games. Twenty-six playoff wins. But maybe the most impressive thing about Andy Reid is that he’s built two franchises from the ground up, taken both to Super Bowls, taken both to at least five conference title games, won double-digit playoff games with each. Big Red never won a championship in his 14 years here, and that’s a hole in his resume. A painful one for Eagles fans. But think back to where this franchise was before Jeff Lurie hired him in 1999. The Eagles had won two playoff games in the previous 18 years. They had been to one NFC title game since the AFL-NFL merger in 1966.

Chiefs owner/CEO Clark Hunt expects HC Andy Reid to return next season for chance at ‘three-peat’ - NFL.com

With three Super Bowl titles in a five-year span, no one could blame 65-year old Andy Reid for walking out on top. Retirement speculation fueled the runup to Super Bowl LVIII, and the Kansas City Chiefs head coach wouldn’t exactly douse the rumors after the thrilling 25-22 victory, saying, “Yeah, I haven’t had time to think about it.” Chiefs owner/CEO Clark Hunt told NFL Network’s James Palmer after the game, however, that he expects Reid to return in 2024. “I expect Andy to be back next year as we go for the three-peat,” Hunt said. Reid already finds himself in a rare coaching fraternity, joining only Bill Belichick, Chuck Noll, Joe Gibbs and Bill Walsh as coaches to win three or more rings.

Andy Reid downplays heated moment with Travis Kelce - Arrowhead Pride

After the game, Reid downplayed the incident. “He caught me off balance, I wasn’t watching. Cheap shot, but that’s all right,” chuckled Reid. “He did good. He was really coming over to go, ‘Just put me in. I’ll score. I’ll score.’ So that’s really what it was. But I love that. It’s not the first time — so listen, I appreciate him.” Reid explained that as a father, he understands that sometimes, players can get emotional. But again, he had no problem with Kelce’s fire.

49ers come up short in the Super Bowl once again; lose to the Chiefs 25-22 - Niners Nation

Once again, the 49ers came up short. Needing a touchdown on offense, they settled for a field goal. Needing a stop on defense, they couldn’t get off the field. It was the story of the game and a crushing loss for Shanahan and the 49ers. Mahomes does it again. Final, 25-22.

Kyle Shanahan is the Minnesota Vikings of NFL coaches - SB Nation

Kyle Shanahan is a (regular season) genius. Kyle Shanahan is revolutionizing the (regular season) NFL. Kyle Shanahan is a (regular season) winner. After the 49ers loss in Super Bowl LVIII it’s fair to add those parentheticals to his resume. Sunday marked the sixth time in Shanahan’s career that he’s lost a postseason game as a coordinator or head coach — and most notably his third Super Bowl. He’s now done it twice as coach of the 49ers, and was the offensive coordinator during the Falcons’ infamous 28-3 collapse to the Patriots. Like it or not, this is a pattern that keeps rearing its head in the biggest games of his career, and it’s not like this is coincidental. The shared DNA of Shanahan failures is a tendency to lose his team’s identity as a football team. In the Super Bowl this came with a bizarre decision to skew his run/pass balance towards giving Brock Purdy more opportunities to throw, which had a domino effect on the rest of the team. Sure, there’s some logic here that the Chiefs had clearly keyed on the run, cutting off opportunities for McCaffrey to run up the gut — but when you knowingly remove the best player from your offense there had better be a play beyond “let’s see if Brock can wing it.”

Stephon Gilmore wants to ‘run it back’ with the Cowboys in 2024 - Blogging The Boys

After his torn labrum surgery, Gilmore should be ready by the start of training camp if he re-signs with Dallas. The reported timeline is around four to six months. Gilmore also took time last offseason to improve his explosion and lateral quickness in England with Tom Joyce, who works with soccer players in England, showing the willingness to play faster despite his age. With free agency starting in roughly a month, more news should come out about the Cowboys’ intentions with their players not under contract. One of Dallas’ best moves in 2023 was trading for Stephon Gilmore. Re-signing Gilmore would be a great start if they want to stay true to that all-in approach Jerry Jones spoke of a few weeks ago.

Pro Football Focus connects pair of guards to Giants in free agency - Big Blue View

Risner didn’t have a job when the 2023 season opened. The Giants, obviously, could have brought him in at that point. They waited, ending up with Justin Pugh a few weeks after Risner signed with the Minnesota Vikings. The 28-year-old five-year veteran is PFF’s 65th-ranked free agent. PFF writes: The Giants could look to lock down their other guard spot with a good pass-protecting left guard in Risner, who settled in after his late arrival to Minnesota this season. PFF projects a three-year, $24 million contract with $15 million guaranteed for Risner, an average of $8 million annually.

