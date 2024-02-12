Kellen Moore can help the Eagles improve against the blitz

As I said in the last Kellen Moore post, I have watched so much film on the new Eagles offensive coordinator that I will turn all the clips I recorded into a series of posts, rather than just one long article. Each one will focus on multiple different aspects of Kellen Moore’s philosophy. If you haven’t checked out last week’s post then please read that before this one!

Part 1: Run Game, PA Naked Bootleg and Motion

Last time I spoke a lot about tendencies, we looked at various numbers. We will talk film this week and look at three areas that stood out to me when watching Kellen Moore’s pass game. There is only one place to start...

Handling the Blitz

The Eagles’ season collapsed because they couldn’t handle the blitz. It is quite incredible just how bad they were against pressure last year. If you were to take away the blitz, the Eagles’ offense was perfectly fine. It ruined the Eagles’ season and certainly frustrated the hell out of all the players.

Jordan Mailata on whether the new staff will be prepared to combat the blitz

“I hope so because that was not fun. Not having any answers? Not having people to block? That’s not cool”



"1, we look stupid, 2, you risk your quarterback getting hurt & hit" @Eagles pic.twitter.com/5pS22P2Gnt — David (@PHLEagleNews) February 11, 2024

You can argue that the Eagles' biggest priority was picking a new offensive coordinator who could plan for the blitz. Well, I have good news. Kellen Moore’s film against the blitz is very promising in the games that I watched. And the stats back me up.

Here was the Kellen Moore blurb. Brings some good juju against the blitz. https://t.co/pC3W8QY6vm pic.twitter.com/C1XHw3IfMi — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) January 28, 2024

So, what does Kellen Moore do against the blitz? I am sorry to disappoint but, he doesn’t do anything radical. I think his teams are very well coached and they do the basics right over and over again. If you are expecting to read about a brand new revolutionary offensive approach against the blitz that will blow your minds, then I sadly can’t give you what you want. But I can show you what a good coaching staff can do to prepare a team to face pressure.

In very simple terms, Kellen Moore’s teams are well-coached to have a number of hot routes or built-in answers to pressure. If you are a proper scheme nerd like me, please have a look over some of the plays in the Cowboys' 2021 playbook which proves that Moore is focused on handling pressure.

I won’t bore you with the specifics, but nearly every play looks like the one above. You will frequently see the words ‘Hot Built-In’ or ‘Bandit Build-In’ (Bandit is a sight adjustment telling the receiver to adjust their route and get open quickly if an extra blitzer comes from that side). If you want to get better against the blitz, you have to spend a lot of time preparing for it throughout the off-season. You need to have answers on every single play to a lot of pressure. It takes time. It takes preparation. It takes attention to detail. You can see the answers on film.

Firstly, this type of play is what you see a lot on film. You can see that the quarterback and his receivers are on the same page. Moore’s offenses didn’t try and take deep shots against pressure like the Eagles attempted to do. They just kept the chains moving by throwing into the area that was vacated by the blitzer. Football can be simple sometimes, can’t it?

Mega Kellen Moore thread. Some of this is very simple, but plays like this will excite many Eagles fans. Moore often has an answer to pressure, and it's often a short route designed to attack the space vacated from a blitz. There's a lot of quick game v. pressure. pic.twitter.com/aXHhBexyvV — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) February 5, 2024

The other thing you can do is design plays that give you an insight into what the defense might be doing by using shifts and motion. The Chargers here use shifts pre-snap to identify the zone pressure look and Herbert throws into the side bringing the overload. Also, Moore’s offenses were not afraid to leave backs and tight ends into block if needed. The Eagles have struggled with their running backs in pass protection the past couple of seasons and this is an area that they need to address.

Another example on show here. 2 shifts used pre-snap and it's obviously zone coverage, and looks like an obvious pressure look. The back stays into protect (I rarely saw defenses get free rushers) and Herbert throws into the side bringing the overload. Simple but effective! pic.twitter.com/EErYRjewRK — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) February 5, 2024

You can see a theme, can’t you? Simple throws, where the quarterback and receivers are on the same page. It looks easy, but this stuff takes a lot of preparation.

Another example of a call against pressure here. You can see Herbert recognize the pressure pre-snap and the TE just sits down in the middle of the field. There is always a quick answer against pressure and the emphasis is on getting the ball out rather than creating a deep shot. pic.twitter.com/hh0R6osJ4b — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) February 5, 2024

Everyone can get a little too obsessed with hot routes, and the reality is that sometimes building an offense with a variety of routes at different depths can provide a lot of answers against pressure. The key is giving the quarterback just enough time, which means no free rushers! Even when the Eagles designed plays against pressure last year, they just couldn’t hold up in pass protection as they were outnumbered.

Cowboys bring 6 but the Chargers have the RB stay in the block and pick it up and a clear short option against the blitz. I bet Moore spoke at length about his success against pressure and a lot of it is just doing the basics well. You can tell his offenses are well coached… pic.twitter.com/aId9tYjA6i — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) February 5, 2024

Quads/Trips Formations

One of the biggest things I noticed from Kellen Moore’s offenses was the use of quads and trips. Get ready to see a lot of formations next year that isolate one side of the field. AJ Brown is going to love this offense. He’s going to be isolated a lot and moved around the formation a lot. CeeDee Lamb is a superstar, and I think Kellen Moore is going to try to isolate AJ Brown like he did with Lamb.

Stat of the Day:



The Chargers made Kellen Moore their new OC.



Formationally, we should see an uptick in Trips based on what he previously did.



Under Joe Lombardi, Herbert frequently targeted Ekeler from this look.



Moore looks to get his #1 WR the ball.



Data: @football_sis pic.twitter.com/cPEXfmTa11 — Jordan Vanek (@JordanVanekDFS) July 11, 2023

I love seeing the use of quads formations and ‘fast 4’ but the reality is that this stuff only works if you have a receiver that can win these one-on-one matchups. AJ Brown can win one-on-one matchups.

There's a couple more themes that stood out from the film. AJ Brown is going to be a monster as the X receiver isolated opposite trips/quads because Moore loves to create one-on-one matchups like this. Here's a simple 'fast 4' that creates the one-on-one at the bottom on the… pic.twitter.com/gIb5rN6M5m — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) February 5, 2024

This stuff happened a lot in the film I watched. A lot. If Jalen Hurts really ‘can’t throw it to the middle of the field’ like some people believe then we will find out this year.

Here's the exact same again, but this time for the Chargers, where Moore creates an easy one-on-one matchup for the X receiver. pic.twitter.com/i49z0HPNEc — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) February 5, 2024

It turns out that Kellen Moore’s been doing this for a few years too...

7/ Kellen Moore did a fantastic job of isolating WRs/TEs on the backside for Dak. The backside dig + slant was his bread and butter throw. Trips moved the hook/curl LBs out of way and Dak hammered it in there. #Cowboys #FantasyFootball



️ https://t.co/98tKp7S6qD pic.twitter.com/SGnRlhM1VT — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) June 5, 2020

If you want to get really excited, Kellen Moore has also lined up offensive linemen in trips to run screen plays. Jordan Mailata blocking out in space? Sign. Me. Up.

Vertical Shots

Listen, you didn’t really think the Eagles were going to hire an offensive mind who didn’t want to push the ball down the field, did you? I know some of you are fed up with an approach that focuses on explosive plays, but we all know that explosive plays are vital for an offense to succeed. The issue with the Eagles last year was that many plays felt like it was explosive play or bust because they would be vertical shots to a covered receiver, and we would simply hope that the star receiver would come down with the football. Moore’s offense is not like that.

Listening to an interview Kellen Moore gave last offseason where he was asked about his offensive approach and he said:



“We want to aggressively take what they give us. If they give us something vertical, take it and trust our playmakers to pay it off. And if not take the… pic.twitter.com/0IjWD11zmG — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) January 30, 2024

Moore uses several different formations to try and create explosive plays. His Cowboys’ offenses were not afraid to take a lot of vertical shots. They did it in a slightly different way to the Eagles last year though. The Eagles would use isolation routes on the outside to throw go routes to take advantage of one-on-one matchups. The Cowboys and Chargers used more concepts such as Mills, Post-Cross, or Double-Post Cross like below to try and get players open. This worked so much better with the Cowboys because they could use the run game to get a defense to be aggressive against them. Please, go and read the 1st article I’ve written on Moore because I go into a lot of detail on why the key part of his offense is the run game.

The Cowboys line up below with 12 personnel and pistol so the defense is thinking run.

Moore loves a deep post too. Here's a double post cross combo with PA from pistol. Dak doesn't see the post coming open so takes the sack but this is how Moore likes to create explosive plays. I saw way less straight vertical shots like the Eagles took last season. pic.twitter.com/nCt4I1J7HS — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) February 5, 2024

This is a beauty. The plays are often well designed and you can see that there is a built-in answer to pressure if the defense blitzes. When I think of the Eagles going vertical the past couple of years, I think of go routes and 50/50 throws. I didn’t see that from Kellen Moore’s offenses, but as always, this could be down to personnel. I saw a lot of deep crossing routes and posts, rather than straight-go routes, to create explosive plays. These double post concepts are really good against the amount of split-safety coverages we are seeing currently. Note the late shift and position of the receiver here to create outside leverage from the cornerback... we spoke about this at length last week!

Here's another double post, which works perfectly against quarters coverage. Moore runs these with a short crossing route to also have an answer against man coverage or a pressure look. pic.twitter.com/F138hYbQlC — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) February 5, 2024

That’s all for this one. Next time up, we will look at a few more features of Moore’s philosophy and I’ll also summarize my personal opinion on the hire in terms of positives and negatives.