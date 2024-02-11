Super Bowl betting advice: Chiefs-49ers picks and props

Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games each weekend this season. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, www.thephillygodfather.com [thephillygodfather.com].

San Francisco 49ers (12-5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6), 6:30 p.m. Sunday

The Line: 49ers minus-1.5/Total: 47.5

What is the line telling you:

Originally, the line opened as the 49ers minus-3 point favorites, and some sharp money came in on the Chiefs, forcing the line down to 2, then eventually to 1, when sharp money landed on San Francisco, before it leveled off at 1.5. There is sharp money on both sides of this game. The total is 47.5, which seems kind of low.

Bottom line: Take the Niners in the first half minus-.5. The reason for this is the Niners only trailed in three games all season at halftime. In two of those three games, they were banged up on both sides of the ball, missing key players. The other game was against the Baltimore Ravens, when they were down 13-12 just before Justin Tucker hit a field goal to close the half. Brock Purdy also threw two interceptions in the first half of that game. Don’t expect that to happen again. San Francisco likes to come out fast and quick, and it’s why we like the Niners minus the half point in the first half. We are staying away from the game, with Patrick Mahomes and future Hall of Famer Andy Reid anything is possible.

Super Bowl game props

Tight end George Kittle over 3.5 receptions

Kittle over 45.5 receiving yards/alternate line over 70 receiving yards plus-265

Kittle over receiving yards than Travis Kelce at 2/1

Deebo Samuel over 4.5 receptions

Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown minus-125

Harrison Butker over 1.5 field goals

(Betting lines are subject to change.)

