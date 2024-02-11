Eagles News: The team wants Jalen Hurts to be “more of a vocal leader”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The Eagles want Jalen Hurts to be a more vocal leader, according to @MikeGarafolo: pic.twitter.com/w9xccFutpi — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) February 11, 2024

Report: Eagles give Haason Reddick permission to seek trade - BGN

Sit back, relax, and enjoy Super Bowl festivities today? Apparently not! There’s some Philadelphia Eagles news to discuss with the team giving Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The phrasing there is important. It’s obviously not like the Eagles are trying to dump Reddick because he’s a liability. The guess here is that they’d prefer to have him back next season. But the complication is that Reddick, who turns 30 in September, is entering the final year of the three-year, $45 million contract he signed back in March 2022. He already didn’t seem to be thrilled with his contract situation last year; the Camden, New Jersey native did not attend voluntary OTAs. He did not miss mandatory activities but he did say the following when asked if he felt underpaid: “You all see it. You all see what’s going on. I’m worried about being the best version of myself, and then everything will sort itself out.”

BGN Special - Britian Covey Interview - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette is joined by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and punt returner Britian Covey. Covey talked about earning the respect of Philly fans, what he loves about Kellen Moore’s offensive system, what makes Jason Kelce such a great leader and shared his thoughts on how the 2023 season ended.

Edge Drama - Iggles Blitz

Reddick is in the final year of his deal. It is possible that he’s been pushing for an extension and a raise and the Eagles said no to that. Now they have given him permission to talk to other teams, to see what is out there. Reddick is a gifted pass rusher and highly disruptive player. The downside with him is that he lacks ideal size and freelances more than you’d like in the run game. Reddick is a valuable player, but won’t appeal to all 32 teams. I wonder what Vic Fangio thinks of him. Most of his OLBs have been in the 260-pound range, about 20 pounds heavier than Reddick. Fangio might prefer a bigger, stronger OLB who can consistently set the edge vs the run as well as rushing the passer.

In Roob’s Observations: A crucial addition to Eagles’ coaching staff - NBCSP

1. One of the most important of the Eagles’ coaching hires is Clint Hurtt, the new defensive line coach. We’re assuming defensive line coach Tracy Rocker won’t be back and we don’t know yet about Jeremiah Washburn, who coached the edge rushers, but out of all the position groups that underachieved the second half of last year, the defensive line was at the top of the list. At some positions, the Eagles just didn’t have much talent. They just weren’t very good at linebacker or in the secondary, and that’s on Howie Roseman as much as anybody. But the d-line is loaded with talent, with 1st-round picks, with huge contracts. For that group to struggle the way it did is a direct reflection of the defensive coaching staff. The first nine games of the season, the edge rushers had 16 sacks. The last eight, they had 4 ½. The last four they had none. If you include the interior linemen, the defensive line had 25 ½ sacks the first nine games and 11 the last eight. We saw Josh Sweat disappear. We saw Haason Reddick mis-used. We saw Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter fade. The Eagles’ most effective defensive linemen the second half of the season were Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham, two older veterans who are probably immune to subpar coaching at this point. We also saw the whole group suddenly begin to struggle against the run, and that’s not all d-line but a good chunk of it is. Through nine games, the Eagles were 7th-best in the NFL vs. the run (3.7 yards per carry) and the rest of the year they were 25th (4.6). There’s no way to know how much blame to assign to Sean Desai, to Rocker, to Washburn or even to Matt Patricia. But although we don’t know Cox or B.G.’s future, Sweat, Reddick, Davis and Carter aren’t going anywhere and Hurtt has to get more out of them than what we saw this year. This team can’t be great unless this d-line is.

NFL insider: Expectation Dallas will do a Dak Prescott deal in some form or fashion before free agency - Blogging The Boys

There is no question that Prescott has an enormous amount of leverage in this situation. He cannot be franchise tagged in 2025, and has a no-trade clause in his current contract, so unless the Cowboys come to terms that he likes he can simply ride the deal out and reach true free agency a year from now. That would be the restructure route and in that scenario the Cowboys risk losing him. While we can debate the value of Dak Prescott, that fact is he just finished second in MVP voting and would have many suitors on the open market. The Cowboys will likely keep Prescott with a new deal, which would likely mean making him the highest-paid player in the NFL, and therefore in NFL history. It is likely that he will make something in the high 50s in terms of annual average value when this is all said and done. But they Cowboys would lower his 2024 cap hit.

‘Keep an eye on Big Blue’ to move up for QB in 2024 NFL Draft - Big Blue View

Could the New York Giants make a dramatic move up the board for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft? Maybe. In assessing the 2024 quarterback market, Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garofolo of NFL Network come to this conclusion: Keep an eye on Big Blue to see if they try jockeying for position at the top of the draft. That’s not a guarantee from these NFL insiders that the Giants will move up. It is, though, an admission that a big move can’t be ruled out.

Washington Commanders Coaching Tracker: Larry Izzo hired as special teams coordinator - Hogs Haven

It was reported on Friday afternoon that Washington has hired their new special teams coordinator, replacing Nate Kaczor who has been with the team since 2019. Larry Izzo has been the Seattle Seahawks ST Coordinator since 2018, and has had some highly rated teams over the last few years.

Super Bowl guide: 49ers-Chiefs picks, key stats, predictions - ESPN

ESPN’s FPI has the 49ers winning 59.4% of the simulations. And they are favored to win by an average of 3.1 points. This matchup is a showdown between the top team in FPI, the 49ers (10.1), and the Chiefs (7.4) in fifth. The 49ers are No. 1 in offense (Chiefs rank seventh), and Kansas City is No. 5 in defense (San Francisco is seventh). The Chiefs started the season No. 1 in FPI in the preseason, while the 49ers were No. 5. In the preseason, the 49ers had the second-best chance to make the Super Bowl (22.4%) and the Chiefs had the third best (20.6%). And Kansas City was given a 12.7% chance to win it to San Francisco’s 11.7%.

Writing the ultimate Hallmark movie script for the Super Bowl - SB Nation

The following is a treatment for the final act of the SB Nation x Hallmark original movie “Football is Where the Heart Is.”

Taylor Swift, the NFL, and two routes to cultural dominance - Vox

Sometime on Sunday, the white-hot center of the biggest spectator events of the past year will arrive in Las Vegas. Their every move will be tracked by relentless media and even more relentless fans. Also, a football game will be played. There will be no shortage of storylines at Super Bowl LVIII, which — I’ll save you the Google search — kicks off at 6:30 pm ET on February 11. Can Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes win their second-straight title? Will Mr. Irrelevant — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy — strike a blow for anyone who was ever picked last in gym class and take home the Lombardi trophy? Will Las Vegas sports books clean up on the $16 billion — more than the total GDP of Madagascar — Americans are projected to bet on the big game? (My predictions: yes, no, and absolutely.)

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message