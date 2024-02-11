Super Bowl 2024: 49ers vs. Chiefs

It’s Super Bowl Sunday!

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophy’s on Sunday evening in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 PM in Las Vegas.

The all-time regular-season series between these teams is tied at 7 games a piece, having last faced off in 2022, with the Chiefs winning on the road, 44-23. They’ve only ever competed in the postseason one time in their history, just a few years ago in Super Bowl LIV, in what became Andy Reid’s first Super Bowl win.

Poll Who are you rooting for in Super Bowl LVIII? San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs vote view results 19% San Francisco 49ers (16 votes)

80% Kansas City Chiefs (68 votes) 84 votes total Vote Now

Here is all the information you need to know in order to watch today’s game.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

TV Channel: CBS

Announcers: : Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter), Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Referee: Bill Vinovich

Radio Information:

Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin, Mike Golic

SIRIUS: 81 (SF), 82 (KC)

XM: 225 (SF), 226 (KC), 88 (National)

Online Streaming: FuboTV | Paramount+

Odds:

The 49ers are slight favorites against the Chiefs, per DraftKings Sportsbook:

San Francisco 49ers: -2 (-120)

Kansas City Chiefs: +2 (+100)

Over/under: 47.5

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss Super Bowl LVIII below!