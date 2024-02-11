Super Bowl 2024: 49ers vs. Chiefs

It’s Super Bowl Sunday!
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophy’s on Sunday evening in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 PM in Las Vegas.
The all-time regular-season series between these teams is tied at 7 games a piece, having last faced off in 2022, with the Chiefs winning on the road, 44-23. They’ve only ever competed in the postseason one time in their history, just a few years ago in Super Bowl LIV, in what became Andy Reid’s first Super Bowl win.
Here is all the information you need to know in order to watch today’s game.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024
Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV
TV Channel: CBS
Announcers: : Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter), Evan Washburn (field reporter)
Referee: Bill Vinovich
Radio Information:
Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin, Mike Golic
SIRIUS: 81 (SF), 82 (KC)
XM: 225 (SF), 226 (KC), 88 (National)
Online Streaming: FuboTV | Paramount+
Odds:
The 49ers are slight favorites against the Chiefs, per DraftKings Sportsbook:
San Francisco 49ers: -2 (-120)
Kansas City Chiefs: +2 (+100)
Over/under: 47.5
Note: This is an open thread. Discuss Super Bowl LVIII below!
