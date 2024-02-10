Eagles News: Jason Kelce to the broadcast booth?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Tuned In: Tush Push Into Broadcasting. Jason Kelce Meets With ESPN and Fox About TV Career - Front Office Sports

Jason Kelce is taking the first steps toward a TV career. The popular Eagles center was in Vegas this week and met with both ESPN and Fox Sports, Front Office Sports has learned. Kelce has been hitting the blackjack tables, and he attended a U2 concert at the Sphere as he waits for brother Travis Kelce and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs to take on the 49ers.

Eagles honors: Best players, performances, and plays from the 2023 season - PhillyVoice

Comeback Player of the Year: P Braden Mann. There weren’t many good options here, so I settled on Mann, who the Jets cut during the 2022 offseason, and who didn’t have a job anywhere to start the 2023 season. After the Eagles had finally seen enough of Arryn Siposs (way too late), they signed Mann after Week 2 and he turned in a really good season, finishing eighth in punter EPA. If this were “Setback Player of the Year,” as in, guys who were awesome in 2022 and then not so awesome in 2023, there’d be plenty of options.

Super Bowl picks: Who we like in Chiefs-49ers to win Super Bowl 58 - BGN

The San Francisco 49ers are the betting favorites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Despite this, a majority of BGN writers are actually betting on the side of Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce/Andy Reid/Taylor Swift.

Jordan Davis and DeVonta Smith at Radio Row in Las Vegas - BGN Radio

SB Nation Writer JP Acosta talks with DeVonta Smith and Jordan at Radio Row in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Eric Allen snubbed by Hall of Fame in first year as finalist - NBCSP

He got closer this year. But ultimately, the result was the same. Inexplicably, Eric Allen is still not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Allen, the brilliant cornerback who spent the first seven years of his career with the Eagles, was a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist this year for the first time in his fourth year as a semifinalist. But Allen was not among the seven former players selected by the Hall of Fame Committee for enshrinement in the Class of 2024. Allen, who retired after the 2001 season, was in his 18th year of eligibility. Players become eligible five years after they retire and have a 20-year window of eligibility before their fate rests with the Hall of Fame Seniors Committee.

The road to Super Bowl LVIII as told by off-field antics - ESPN

E-A-G-L-E-S. After last season’s Super Bowl LVII loss to the Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles were out for revenge to claim what they thought was theirs this season — the Super Bowl. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers had other plans. They wanted to make noise in the playoffs, and what better way to do so than against the reigning NFC champions? The Eagles admittedly have one of the catchiest fight songs in all of the NFL, and it was lingering in Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ mind after his team’s 112-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here’s why you should feel good about the Cowboys hiring Mike Zimmer - Blogging The Boys

So why was Zimmer the best option? With the Cowboys, familiarity is a big factor. He served as a former assistant and defensive coordinator with the team from 1994 until 2006, a very long run. It included the last Super Bowl win by Dallas. That had to have been a big plus for Jerry Jones. He yearns to recreate the glory years of the 1990s. Obviously the two know each other very well and anticipate a good working relationship. Having coached against each other, he and McCarthy also should have a good feel for how they can work together. Zimmer is going to be a strong presence, just like Quinn was. That is good both for a team with an offensive-minded head coach, and even more so when the organization is led by Jerry Jones. There is the thought that Zimmer might be seen as a possible candidate to replace McCarthy, but that is not something to dwell on right now. The media will certainly be speculating on that soon enough.

Big Blue View mailbag: Wink Martindale, MIke Kafka, QB situation, more - Big Blue View

Kafka is perhaps more complicated. I have no inside information on the reason for the move, what I’m about to offer is only my educated guess. I really don’t think the Giants wanted to deal with the optics of replacing all three coordinators this offseason. That had to be part of why they didn’t let him interview for offensive coordinator in Seattle. I also don’t know exactly how much tension there was last year between Kafka and Daboll, but I’m sure there was some. That’s pretty natural. Daboll is an offensive-minded coach. The Giants didn’t win enough. The biggest reason they didn’t win enough? The offense was bad. So, nobody on that side of the ball was going to be all smiles. Maybe ‘assistant head coach’ is just a fancy title. Maybe it’s just a way to keep other teams away from Kafka for the time being. Maybe it just gives the Giants an excuse to give Kafka a raise (everybody loves to get a raise!). Maybe Daboll and the Giants actually shift some daily responsibilities to Kafka that help the head coach. If nothing else, the title probably helps Kafka inch closer to his goal of becoming a head coach.

Commanders fans grade the hiring of Quinn, Kingsbury and Whitt - Hogs Haven

I get the feeling, reading through comments on Hogs Haven, listening to podcasts, and scrolling through what used to be Twitter, that Washington fans were a bit stunned early on by the way the coaching search ended, and that the early response to Dan Quinn was muted because his hire felt like something of a consolation prize; his hire wasn’t the expected result, and his age and NFL history were very much the antithesis of what fans had been gearing up for. As the days have passed and a bit of the shock has worn off, I get the sense that fans are warming up to the hire, and that this process is being helped along with every component that gets added to the 2024 coaching staff. While fans are certainly not dancing in the streets, I think that a level of positive acceptance is already taking root, and some quiet optimism is beginning to develop. We may not have gotten what we were told to expect, but the coaching staff appears to be shaping up nicely. With veteran free agency starting in just over 4 weeks, it’s time for attention to turn to the roster as we begin the next promising era of Washington football.

15 Chiefs-49ers over/under bets to follow during the Super Bowl - SB Nation

Super Bowl LVIII should be a great game that crowns a deserving winner. The Kansas City Chiefs are here due to the inevitability of NFL Thanos Patrick Mahomes and Steve Spagnuolo’s awesome defense. The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket by beating every NFC playoff picture team at some point this season. For those who already have an obvious rooting interest, congrats and good luck! For the rest of us, here’s an activity aimed to add more fun to following along on Sunday.

TGIFootball #27: Super Bowl LVIII O/Us, Maxx Crosby, and Drew Brees - The SB Nation NFL Show

Stephen Serda and Brandon Lee Gowton discuss their favorite Super Bowl over/unders–and preview the Chiefs against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. After that our friend Rob “Stats” Guerrera catches up with Raider pass rusher Maxx Crosby and former Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

