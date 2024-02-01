Report: Chip Kelly could return to the NFC East!

Chip Kelly, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator?!

It might actually happen.

Kelly is “a potential candidate” for that job, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

It was previously reported that Kelly has been eyeing a return to the NFL due to college football changes (NIL money/transfer portal/conference realignment) that he’s seemingly found undesirable.

It was also reported that Kelly could be a “package deal” with Quinn.

And so here we are, with the former Philadelphia Eagles head coach potentially returning to the NFC East as an offensive play-caller.

It sure seems like that would be good news for the Birds. After some initial success in Philly, the league caught up to Kelly’s offense. He got fired by the Eagles in 2015 and then again by the San Francisco 49ers after the 2016 season.

Kelly then ended up as the UCLA Bruins’ head coach. He’s gone 35-34 with them since 2018.

It’s hard to believe that Kelly is the best candidate that Quinn can find. So, hopefully the Commanders end up hiring him!