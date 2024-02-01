Report: Eagles request to interview Dolphins safeties coach

The Philadelphia Eagles are requesting to interview Miami Dolphins safeties coach Joe Kasper for the same role, according to a report from NFL insider Cameron Wolfe. Wolfe specifically notes that new Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio values Kasper.

Kasper only joined the Dolphins last year after spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons as a defensive quality control coach with ... the Eagles. So, a return to Philly could be in the cards.

Miami does not have to grant the Eagles permission to interview Kasper if they want to retain him. But it’s quite possible that new Dolphins defensive coordinator Chris Shula has his own staffing ideas.

The Eagles have not used the “safeties coach” title since Tim Hauck last held that role in 2020. Ever since Nick Sirianni took over in 2021, the Eagles have had a defensive backs coach (Dennard Wilson 2021-2022, D.K. McDonald 2023) and an assistant defensive backs coach (McDonald 2021-2022, Taver Johnson 2023). They also added a nickels coach (Ronell Williams) last season.

We’ll see if the Eagles end up landing Kasper or not.

In case you missed it, they will not be hiring Karl Scott for some kind of DB coach role.