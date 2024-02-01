Report: Eagles will not be hiring Seahawks assistant coach after all

The Philadelphia Eagles will NOT be hiring Seattle Seahawks senior defensive assistant/defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott for a role on their coaching staff, according to a report from Matt Zenitz from 247Sports.

Scott is expected to be retained by new head coach Mike Macdonald despite having “been on the verge of being hired by the Eagles.”

Scott’s projected role with the Eagles wasn’t clear. One reporter indicated he was set to be their new defensive backs coach while another said he was going to have a “senior defensive role.”

In any case, the Eagles will not be landing Scott. They could be looking for a new DBs coach, unless they plan to run it back with D.K. McDonald after potentially trying to replace him? Or maybe the plan was always to keep McDonald but bring in a more senior assistant to pair with him?

We’ll see.

Two candidates that might be worth watching: Miami Dolphins passing game coordinator/secondary coach Renaldo Hill and former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. They both have experience coaching with Vic Fangio.

(Side note: No word on the Seahawks retaining Clint Hurtt. Seems like the Eagles will still be hiring him as their defensive line coach.)