Eagles News: “Near lock” that Philadelphia will take an offensive tackle early in the 2024 NFL Draft

Senior Bowl practice notes, Day 1 - PhillyVoice

I was surprised that BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia didn’t make Jeremiah’s top 50, but he’s here, too. My focus today was on the offensive tackles. I think it’s a near lock that the Eagles will take an offensive tackle early this year, and very possibly in the first round. Why? Lane Johnson turns 34 in May, he has had injuries, and while he was still an elite player in 2023 there was some decline, in my opinion. To be clear, by “decline,” I should note that I have thought of Johnson as a top 20 type of player, league-wide, over the last half decade. He was still an All-Pro this season, and deservedly so, but I did not think he was a top 20 type of player. The Eagles, as you should all be well aware by now, like to have succession plans in place along the offensive line early, and in some cases, extra early. This draft is loaded with offensive tackle talent. You can conceivably get an OT at or near pick 22 that normally wouldn’t still be available, or perhaps in the second round when they might not otherwise fall that far. In other words, there should value at that position relative to draft position. Suamataia’s measurements came in a little disappointing. BYU listed him at 6’6, 325. He’s actually 6’4 3/8 with 34” arms. Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton, conversely, measured in at 6’7, 328, while Houston’s Patrick Paul, another guy who some consider a top 50 prospect, is 6’7 with 36” arms.

We talked to Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton who was recently mocked to the Eagles by Daniel Jeremiah in the first round. He talked about what Lane Johnson’s mentorship has meant to him. Tyler said he planned to meet with the #Eagles tonight. #SeniorBowl #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/ePPlrqJ0a8 — 4th and JAWN (@4thandJawn) February 1, 2024

Former Eagles DB coach Dennard Wilson is the Titans’ new defensive coordinator - BGN

One year after being passed over for a promotion with the Philadelphia Eagles, former defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson has found a defensive coordinator role with another team. Wilson is reportedly leaving the Baltimore Ravens to join the Tennessee Titans as the play-calling defensive coordinator on Brian Callahan’s new coaching staff.

Titans hire Dennard Wilson as DC - Music City Miracles

It also represents a major victory for Callahan. The Ravens lost their defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on Wednesday, who agreed to become the new head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson was a candidate to succeed Macdonald as an in-house candidate in Baltimore. He instead decided to join Callahan in Nashville. Wilson and the Ravens fielded the league’s sixth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 191.9 passing yards per contest throughout 17 regular-season contests. That’s significantly better than the 26th-ranked pass defense they fielded in 2022 prior to Macdonald’s and Wilson’s arrival.

2023 BGN Draft #34: Top 5 interior defensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft - BGN Radio

Shane Haff, Mark Henry Jr. and Chris Deibler rank their top 5 interior defensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft and provide a few honorable mentions.

What new Eagles OC Kellen Moore needs to fix - ESPN

One thing we’re sure to see is more pre-snap motion under Moore. The Chargers finished eighth in pre-snap motion (25.9%) last season while the Eagles ranked dead last at 10.9%. And Hurts will likely operate under center more, as the Chargers used that look 39% of the time (seventh most) compared to 7.1% for Philadelphia, also last. Best-case scenario, Moore’s scheme will be innovative enough to keep defenses off-balance and malleable enough to allow for elements of the offense that have been in place for three years now under Sirianni.

DeVonta Smith to Kellen Moore: Just let us do what we do - PFT

“Just let us do what we do,” Smith said, via Fanduel TV’s Up & Adams. When asked to elaborate, Smith, who was appearing with fellow wideout A.J. Brown, said “just give us the ball” while laughing. Getting the ball to Smith and Brown is certainly a good plan for any offense, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged the team’s attack got “stale” down the stretch so there will have to be some tweaks even if the central theme of getting the ball to the best players remains in place.

Out of the darkness, Eagles’ Lane Johnson can’t help but express his gratitude - The Athletic

These days Johnson doesn’t use many supplements besides NSF-certified whey protein powder and vitamins dispensed by his team. But he has put on weight steadily as he’s aged with the red meat/white rice heavy Vertical Diet, going from 315 pounds to his current weight of 335. At 33, Johnson, a father of three, has grown in many ways. Stoutland, who has been Johnson’s position coach for each of his NFL seasons, remembers working him out at his high school before the 2013 draft. “Looking at him now, he’s a totally different person,” Stoutland says. “He went through a lot. He struggled. But he overcame, and all of it made him stronger. I don’t think he really was aware of everything he had. He is now.” Holmer has noticed Johnson seeing things more clearly. Stoutland says he’s never been happier. “As a young guy, you tend to overlook things and don’t appreciate them,” Johnson says. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to appreciate.”

Ranking the top 10 coordinators in Eagles history - NBCSP

7. Jim Schwartz: Doug Pederson’s only defensive coordinator, Schwartz got the most out of the talent he had, and down the stretch in 2017, when the offense was figuring things out with the quarterback change, the defense carried the team, holding seven of 11 opponents leading up to the Super Bowl to 10 or fewer points. The Eagles were 4th in defense in the 2017 Super Bowl season, and from 2016 through 2019 allowed the 7th-fewest points in the league. In the postseason, they held the Falcons and Vikings to 17 total points and while the Patriots scored a few points in the Super Bowl, Schwartz’s unit got the game-changing play the Eagles desperately needed courtesy of Brandon Graham.

All-Access with the Eagles at the 2023 Senior Bowl - PE.com

Follow Matt Russell and Ameena Soliman as they scout the top prospects at the 2023 Senior Bowl and learn how they carved out their own unique paths to the NFL.

Micah Parsons hopes Cowboys acquire players they’re missing: ‘We didn’t do that this year’ - NFL.com

Micah Parsons heard Jerry Jones’ promises on Tuesday to go all-in for 2024, and on Wednesday he admitted the Dallas Cowboys were a few players short in this season’s championship pursuit. “Sitting here and they talking about, ‘We’re going all-in this year.’ Man, that’s what I would hope for,” Parsons said on his podcast, The Edge. “I’m 24 years old. I’ve been in this league three years and I’ve kind of seen it all. I hope that we go all-in. I hope that we go out and get the players that we’re missing because we didn’t do that this year. I hope that we challenge ourselves, become better and become greater.”

Only Washington Commanders remain as an option for Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn - Blogging The Boys

Quinn had multiple interviews with the Commanders so he remains an option for them, especially after Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson decided to take his hat out of the running for the remaining jobs (this was before the Macdonald hire). Washington is sort of left standing last in this game of musical chairs and there is no overwhelming option for them to pursue as they look to restart their franchise under new ownership.

Dennard Wilson chooses Tennessee Titans’ DC job over Giants - Big Blue View

So, where does that leave the Giants? General manager Joe Schoen said earlier this week that he hoped to have a replacement for Wink Martindale as defensive coordinator in place by the end of the week. The Giants could turn to their own defensive backs coach, Jerome Henderson. Miami Dolphins’ linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, Kansas City Chiefs’ linebackers coach Brendan Daly and former Tennessee defensive coordinator Shane Bowen have all interviewed with the Giants. The Giants expressed interest in interviewing Derrick Ansley, interim defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, but it has not been confirmed that an interview ever took place.

Washington Commanders Head Coach Tracker: Adam Schefter says Washington has time to sit back and consider more options - Hogs Haven

Mike Macdonald has accepted the Seattle Seahawks head coaching job, and is expected to sign a 6-year deal. Washington’s list of known candidates that have been interviewed is down to Dan Quinn, Anthony Weaver, Aaron Glenn, and Eric Bieniemy. Quinn looks like the favorite from that list, but there have been reports that Weaver and Bieniemy interviewed well.

Super Bowl free agents ranked for Chiefs and 49ers, from Chris Jones to Tashaun Gipson - SB Nation

2. L’Jarius Sneed: Jones isn’t Kansas City’s only impact defensive player who may leave, Sneed is a top-10 free agent as well. The Chiefs may have a difficult time retaining both players. Young, big-time cornerbacks get paid. Sneed would be swooped up in free agency immediately if he gets there.

