Eagles News: Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox leaning towards retiring?

Report: Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce Leaning Toward Retirement - 97.5 The Fanatic

“I still think Jason is leaning towards retirement. Obviously, he will take some time and think about it. The same applies to Fletcher Cox. He has not said anything, but other players have, and from what I am hearing behind the scenes he is probably leaning towards retirement as well.” Hearing that is not surprising. Adam Schefter jumped the gun a bit and reported Kelce’s retirement early. But the sense is that Kelce did plan to retire, he just is not ready to announce it yet. And as Jeff Mclane has pointed out with Fletcher Cox, he may not be saying anything, but his teammates are. And Jordan Davis told reporters how much he will miss having Cox around next season.

NFL Rumors: Eagles “were very interested in Bill Belichick” if Nick Sirianni didn’t agree to coaching changes - BGN

Other scuttlebutt, as far as Bill Belichick — and I had heard this before — that Bill, I think he was … at some point in time, things went poorly with the Falcons or he thought it was going to go poorly and his eyes were more on next year. And his eyes are more on the jobs that could be opened up next year. Including Dallas, possibly Buffalo. Probably the most interesting thing that I’ve heard — and this is just Senior Bowl rumor mill — is that the Eagles were very interested in Belichick if things didn’t work out with Nick Sirianni and they could be at the front of the line if things again go poorly for [Sirianni] next year.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.149: The offseason is moving along - BGN Radio

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton kick off the show sharing their thoughts on the Conference Championship games before discussing the biggest storylines in the division.

Why There Was No Market for Bill Belichick to Coach in 2024 - SI

3. The late-season and playoff implosion of the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the lingering mysteries of the season. My experience tells me that when something such as this happens, there are backstories that rarely make it to the media. Whether that means player vs. player issues, player vs. coach issues or something else, my sense is we will find out some bits of information about this in the coming weeks and months. As to keeping coach Nick Sirianni, there is no more aggressive front office with coaches and players than the Eagles, but Eagles general manager Howie Roseman knew it would have been a bad look to fire a coach eleven months after leading his team to the Super Bowl. It does seem, though, that Sirianni is strengthening his staff with the hiring of experienced and respected coordinators.

Senior Bowl Day 1 - Iggles Blitz

LB Nathaniel Watson was highly productive during the season and that continued in Mobile. He got to the ball a lot. He has good instincts and just gets to the right spot at the right time. He tackled well and showed a good burst to the ball. The Eagles could use a LB who isn’t a project. Watson has his limitations, but he is a tackling machine.

2024 Senior Bowl Day 1 standouts: WRs Ladd McConkey, Roman Wilson separating from pack - NFL.com

3) Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell looks the part. There’s only so much to glean from any prospect on Day 1 of practice at the Senior Bowl, as everyone is acclimating to their surroundings. But Mitchell, No. 19 in Jeremiah’s prospect rankings, did nothing to slow down that talk. “I know I belong and I’m gonna always try to dominate,” Mitchell told me. “So, Round 1, Round 2, whatever it is, I try not to get into all of that. I just want to compete and win whenever I’m out there.” He appeared quite comfortable in man coverage (both off and press) and had several strong reps in the National Team practice Tuesday morning, breaking up an out route to Arizona WR Jacob Cowing and then thwarting a slot fade to Rice WR Luke McCaffrey (younger brother of the Super Bowl-bound Christian McCaffrey). The 6-foot, 195-pound Mitchell saw a dip in his playmaking this past season for the Rockets, going from five interceptions (and two pick-sixes) in 2022 to only one interception in 2023. But he defended almost as many passes (20 in 2022, 18 in 2023) despite playing one fewer game last season and not being targeted by opponents as much. Mitchell said he regretted a few would-be INTs slipping through his hands last season, but that the goal this week is to not let that happen. “Just trying to be close to perfect,” he said. “I lost two reps today, and I want to make that better (on Wednesday).”

Eagles sign Noah Togiai to Reserve/Future contract - PE.com

The Eagles have signed tight end Noah Togiai to a Reserve/Future contract. Reserve/Future contracts are given to players who are not on a 53-man roster, preventing them from negotiating and signing with another team. The Eagles signed 20 players to Reserve/Future contracts last week.

Ranking every Super Bowl champion team from 1-57 - ESPN+

39. 2017 Philadelphia Eagles (16-3, 27.1%). The Eagles were 11-2 and third in DVOA through Week 14, when MVP candidate Carson Wentz got hurt in a win over the Rams. In came Nick Foles who won the next two games before the Eagles lost a meaningless Week 17 game with Nate Sudfeld playing quarterback. Still, the Eagles had dropped to fifth in DVOA, even without the Sudfeld game. A close 15-10 victory over the Falcons in the divisional round didn’t really stoke excitement that Foles would be able to lead the Eagles to a title. Then came the NFC championship, a 38-7 dismantling of the Vikings that has the seventh-highest single-game DVOA of any game since 1981. Finally, Foles and the Eagles destroyed the New England defense in Super Bowl LII while the Eagles’ defense withstood maybe Brady’s best Super Bowl performance ever. The result: a 41-33 win and an Eagles championship. [BLG Note: The 2007 Giants were 53rd and the 2011 Giants were 56th. Such lucky teams.]

Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys will go ‘all-in’ on 2024 season - Blogging The Boys

These words sound great, but saying them in the final days of January is an entirely different thing than acting on them in March. It is time for the Cowboys to walk the walk because they have been talking the talk for an awfully long time. Even if you buy that the Cowboys are indeed going to push things ‘all-in’ on 2024 exactly what that means remains to be seen (Jerry’s words are quite vague to say the least). They can choose to create a lot of salary cap space with certain restructures, including with quarterback Dak Prescott, but whatever they did with that would be part of the overall equation as well obviously. Jerry did also touch on Dak as well as CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

Giants hope to end defensive coordinator search this week — what does that mean? - Big Blue View

It could mean that Baltimore Ravens’ defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is the primary target. Wilson is the only candidate the Giants have interviewed twice. As we recently explained, though, the 41-year-old Wilson is hotly sought after. Wilson has received interest from the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers for their defensive coordinator vacancies. Being elevated to defensive coordinator in Baltimore is also a possibility for Wilson. Current Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is a candidate for the Seattle Seahawks’ head-coaching vacancy. If Macdonald lands with the Seahawks, a promotion for Wilson in Baltimore seems logical.

Washington Commanders Head Coach Tracker: Ben Johnson and Bobby Slowik stay with their teams as OCs - Hogs Haven

Lions OC Ben Johnson was considered the favorite for Waahington, but he is staying with the Lions. He informed Washington officials as they were on their way to Detroit to interview him and Lions DC Aaron Glenn. Texans Oc Bobby Slowik is also staying with his team after signing a new deal there. That leaves Washington with no external candidates that coach offense. Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver has already started taking interviews for defensive coordinator positions after interviewing with Washington for HC yesterday. Is this coming down to Dan Quinn vs Mike Macdonald?

Will Chip Kelly get back to the NFL? - PFT

There’s one team he might specifically be targeting — the Raiders. That’s the word percolating out of Mobile, Alabama, where plenty of NFL folks are gathered for Senior Bowl practices. With Antonio Pierce taking over as head coach, the Raiders will need a good offensive coach. It’s not known, however, whether Pierce would be interested in adding Kelly to his staff.

Chiefs vs. 49ers is the Super Bowl no one wanted, but it could actually be great - SB Nation

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl should be great. We have two of the best-coached teams in the NFL, each with incredible defenses, exciting star players on offense, and quarterbacks with incredible stories. And yet, this is somehow the game nobody wanted. Outside of Kansas City and San Francisco there’s a pervasive feeling that people are sick of this game already, and we haven’t even started the media cycle leading up to the game yet. So what is Chiefs vs. 49ers lacking, and why should we actually reset how we think about this game?

