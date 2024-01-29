The Eagles are beefing up their coaching staff, figuratively and literally

The Philadelphia Eagles hired a new defensive coordinator in Vic Fangio and they’re hiring new defensive assistants as well.

The Eagles are expected to add former Seattle Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt to Nick Sirianni’s staff as a defensive line coach, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

They’re also expected to hire former Seahawks senior defensive assistant/defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott in some capacity. Pelissero says Scott will coach Eagles defensive backs while Aaron Wilson reports Scott will have a “senior defensive role.”

Let’s take a closer look at each of these new hires.

CLINT HURTT

Hurtt, 45, played on the defensive line in college if you couldn’t already guess that from his picture above this article. An injury ended his playing career and prompted him to get into coaching. Here’s a snapshot of his experience:

2003-2004 — Miami graduate assistant

2005 — FIU defensive line coach

2006-2009 — Miami defensive line coach

2010-2013 — Louisville defensive line coach

2014 — Chicago Bears assistant defensive line coach

2015-2016 — Chicago Bears outside linebackers coach

2017-2021 — Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach/defensive line coach

2022-2023 — Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator

Hurtt notably overlapped with Fangio in Chicago for two seasons.

Seahawks fans are not sad to see Hurtt leave as Seattle’s DC. It’s possible he has more to offer as a DL coach. Recognizable players coached by Hurtt include Leonard Floyd (seven sacks in 12 games as a rookie), Michael Bennett, Frank Clark, and Jarran Reed.

Hurtt being hired as the Eagles’ DL coach means no return for Tracy Rocker, who originally joined Sirianni’s staff in 2021. Philly’s defensive line started the 2023 season strong before ultimately fading in the second half. It’s unclear exactly who was responsible for less of a DL rotation than normal but the Eagles need to get back to keeping their d-linemen fresher.

KARL SCOTT

Scott, 38, began his coaching career 17 years ago. Here’s a snapshot of his experience:

2007 — Delta State graduate assistant

2008-2011 — Tusculum College defensive backs coach

2012-2013 — Southeastern Louisiana linebackers coach

2014 — Southeastern Louisiana defensive coordinator

2015 — Louisiana Tech defensive backs coach

2016-2017 — Texas Tech defensive backs coach

2018-2020 — Alabama defensive backs coach

2021 — Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach

2022-2023 — Seattle Seahawks senior defensive assistant/defensive passing game coordinator

Wilson’s tweet about Scott includes a line that says he “has sent four defensive backs to the Pro Bowl in past two years.” The referenced players are Tariq Woolen (as a rookie), Devon Witherspoon (as a rookie), Quandre Diggs, and Julian Love.

Scott also notably worked with Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson for a season in Minnesota.

We’ll see what Scott’s exact role is. The Eagles finished the 2023 season with D.K. McDonald as their DBs coach. He was promoted last year to replace Dennard Wilson, who was inexplicably fired by Sirianni.