NFL Mock Draft 2024: Eagles 7-round simulation, Version 1.0

Welcome back to our 7-round NFL Mock Draft Simulation! This weekly article will look at different paths the Eagles can take in the 2024 NFL Draft. As the offseason moves along, dozens of factors will weigh on the Eagles draft strategy: free agency, trades, coaching shakeups, comp picks, the combine, and so many more variables. We are months out from the draft, so this projection can change quite a bit in the coming weeks.

Round 1, Pick 22: Kamari Lassiter, Cornerback, Georgia

The Eagles need to start a youth movement in their secondary. The James Bradberry/Darius Slay era might be over as both players struggled with injuries and poor play in 2023. Kamari Lassiter is a big, physical, cornerback who would pair nicely with his former teammate Kelee Ringo to give the Eagles a tough duo of perimeter defenders.

Round 2, Pick 50: Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver, Texas

The Eagles have one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, but beyond AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith the receiving options really failed Jalen Hurts in 2023. It might feel like a luxury pick, but look at teams like San Fransisco, Cincinnati, Miami, Detroit, Seattle, and Dallas who have legit pass catching threats all over the field. Xavier Worthy is a legit deep threat who would draw attention away from the Eagles receiving duo or punish teams for focusing too much on Brown or Smith. Jalen Hurts will bounce back in 2024 and it will take a fully stocked offense.

Round 2, Pick 54: Jeremiah Trotter Junior, Linebacker, Clemson

Linebacker was a major weak point in the Eagles defense this season. Teams ate up the middle of the field and the running defense got soft as the season went along. While Howie Roseman has rarely placed value on the linebacker position, the addition of Vic Fangio might balance out that apathy. Jeremiah Trotter Junior is a nostalgia pick for the Eagles as his dad was one of the last great Eagles linebackers, but he’s also a hell of a player. He has the speed and physicality that Fangio emphasizes with the position.

Round 3, Pick 97: Audric Estime, Running Back, Notre Dame



D’Andre Swift’s usage in 2023 is deservedly scrutinized, but it was clear the Eagles felt uneasy with him as a primary back in the offense. He is a really good player, but the team should add more talent to the backfield even if he re-signs with the team. Audric Estime would be a great addition. He has the size and strength to be a 20-carry player for the offense, but also has the burst and wiggle to blow a game open. Obviously running back preference will come down to who the new offensive coordinator is as well as Howie Roseman’s approach to the position this offseason, but Estime would bring a lot to this offense.

Round 4, Pick 137: Cole Bishop, Safety, Utah

Safety is another shaky position right now. Kevin Byard is a free agent and underperformed in his short time with the Eagles. Reed Blankenship has been solid, but not spectacular, and has also been banged up for the last year. Sydney Brown showed a lot of promise as a rookie but tore his ACL in the season finale. Cole Bishop would add valuable depth to this team. He played at a high level during his time at Utah, thriving near the line of scrimmage as a slot defender and nickel linebacker.

Round 5, Pick 163: Jaheim Bell, Tight End, Florida State

TE2 has been a problem position for the Eagles since Zack Ertz left. Jack Stoll is a great blocker, as is Grant Calcaterra, but neither has emerged as a viable pass catcher. With Dallas Goedert missing a lot of time over the last two seasons due to injuries, it’s become very clear the Eagles need to address this dynamic. Bell is a unique player who was more of an H-Back for three years at South Carolina before playing full time at tight end with the Noles. He is a smaller, faster player who would be a great chess piece in the right offense.

Round 5, Pick 172: Jaylin Simpson, Safety, Auburn

Continuing the youth trend in the secondary, Jaylin Simpson would be a great late round addition for the Eagles. Simpson is a smart, physical, versatile player who can cover deep or come up near the line of the scrimmage.

Round 5, Pick 178: Nathan Thomas, Offensive Lineman, Louisiana

The Eagles draft a few offensive lineman every year to keep Stoutland U well attended. Thomas has a ton of upside as an lineman, standing tall at 6’4” and weighing over 330 pounds. He has the size, strength, and movement ability to play guard or tackle in the NFL. He could be a great developmental player.

Round 7, Pick 243: Zion Nelson, Offensive Lineman, Miami

It is a total gamble, but it is also the late seventh round. Zion Nelson was always a very talented player while at Miami, at times considered a future first round pick. However injuries have tanked his NFL draft stock as he has missed most of the last two seasons. Still, the upside is there.