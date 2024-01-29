Eagles Film Review: Jalen Hurts is still an excellent quarterback despite taking a step back in 2023

It’s time for the offseason! I will be getting to a lot of Eagles player and scheme breakdowns over the next few months, and I can’t possibly start anywhere other than the quarterback position. I’ve written about Jalen Hurts in a lot of detail before here so I’m not going to go over the same points over and over again, but I will try and look at what changed this year.

The Stats

Firstly, thank you to my BGN podcast partner Shane Haff who made my job easier by grouping all of the main stats.

Jalen Hurts 2023 Stats

Passing Yards: 3,858 (14th)

Passing TDs: 23 (14th)

Interceptions: 15 (27th)

Turnover Worth Play Rate: 2.3% (6th)

Completion %: 65.4% (13th)

Adjusted Completion Percentage: 75.8% (13th)

Expected Completion Percentage: 61.3% (28th)

Adjusted Completion Percentage: 75.8% (13th)

Expected Completion Percentage: 61.3% (28th)

CPOE: +4.1%

Here are some of my main takeaways from the numbers...

There is a significant difference between turnovers and turnover-worthy plays. I expect some positive regression next year. Still, the interception number is higher than you would like.

Nothing sums up this Eagles’ offense more than ranking 2nd in average depth of target, and 26th in time to throw.

The difference in time to throw and average depth of target this year compared to last year shows a big difference. You already know this, but this offense focused on taking the deep shot too often.

I don’t take PFF grades as very reliable, but I think Hurts ranking as the 7th best quarterback this year highlights that he still had a pretty strong year.

Last Years Review

Here’s a reminder about my conclusion on Hurts when I published a review of him during the Eagles' bye week in October. This was before he went on a phenomenal playoff run and had a fantastic game.

Hurts does not play quarterback in the ‘traditional’ sense but if you have a coach who can build around his skillset as the Eagles have done, I think he can be a top 5-8 QB. He may not have the rare skillset in terms of arm strength of Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, or Patrick Mahomes, but his mobility is rare. I don’t like making rankings, but I look around the league at the moment and I am not sure that long term I would take more than 5 QBs over Hurts if I was starting a franchise (the 5 being - Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow) but this is just personal preference and it would depend on the offense you wanted to run.

I said this after 6 weeks into the season because it was clear that Hurts was playing at a very high level. He only got better, but I think it’s clear this year he took a slight step backward. Let’s start with the negatives first.

A Step Backward

Hurts did not play as well this year as he did last year. I think he regressed in a few specific areas such as...

Middle of the Field

It is impossible to separate a quarterback from his scheme. Is Brock Purdy putting up the numbers he has this year under any other coach? Probably not. The issue is that we can't know who is to blame for the offensive design this year. I’ll give you a wonderful hypothetical conversation.

Person A: “Jalen Hurts doesn’t throw to the middle of the field enough, it’s his fault”.

Person B: “Jalen Hurts doesn’t throw to the middle of the field enough, because the coaches don’t scheme up enough throws to the middle of the field enough, and focus on throws outside the numbers”.

Person A: “I agree. But this is because Jalen Hurts can’t throw to the middle of the field. So that’s why the coaches aren’t scheming throws to the middle of the field.

So... who is right? We don’t know!

So here are the facts.

Middle of the Field Pass Rate and Production - 2022 vs. 2023 pic.twitter.com/2k4qBkVN4F — SumerSports (@SumerSports) January 18, 2024

Quite simply, Hurts does not throw enough to the middle of the field.

But, when Hurts does throw it to the middle of the field, he is outstanding at it.

The answer probably lies somewhere in between. There is no doubt that this coaching staff schemes up more outside throws rather than targeting the middle of the field.

However, Hurts has proven that he can make tough throws in the middle of the field. I have seen it with my own eyes, multiple times. The Eagles don’t call a huge amount of Hi-Lo concepts but when they do, I think Hurts is willing to throw to the middle of the field. Last year he threw to the middle of the field 17% of the time, this year it was 11%. 17% isn’t exactly a lot, but it proves that he can do it more.

Let’s look at some examples. Even on this play, I don’t particularly love the Eagles' spacing.

6) The Eagles best throws were on Hi-Lo concepts in the middle of the field. I thought AJ Brown was excellent and Hurts did throw with good anticipation to the middle of the field. The Pats defensive spacing was excellent so these throws had to be thrown really well. pic.twitter.com/V5yFDcC01u — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) September 12, 2023

I mean...

7) Speaking of improvement... Remember when Hurts couldn't throw over the middle? That was fun. This is a dime. He reads the MIKE's positioning and knows he will have Smith open against cover 2 and he lets it rip. Just really good processing and understanding of the defense. pic.twitter.com/enWmD9e70j — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 31, 2023

10) Again, remember when Hurts couldn't throw to the middle of the field? Another Hi-Lo and Hurts throws a dime to AJ Brown. Look how Hurts ever so slightly pump fakes to Goedert to create a throwing window by moving the LB. It's just beautiful pocket play. The game feels like it… pic.twitter.com/LUk9gxYbNd — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 31, 2023

However...

8) The Eagles ran a lot of short curls early on and they worked. Once again, I don't like the spacing here. It's too congested. But, Hurts has to throw this to Goedert. It looks like he's reading the Hi-Lo and he needs to release it. I think Hurts gets greedy at times and almost… pic.twitter.com/64XYouZTzi — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 19, 2023

This is a minor point, but I just don’t like the Eagles’ offense spacing when they target the middle of the field and it always looks contested. I think you have to point out that the scheme does not make it easy for Hurts to have success throwing to the middle of the field.

Rushing Threat

I do not think Hurts was fully healthy for a large part of this season. He didn’t look the same athlete and he’s only 25! I highly doubt his body has started to decline at the age of 25 (if it has, then I’m in real trouble). I think it is pretty obvious that Hurts’ rushing has taken a step back this year.

Last year Hurts ran for 760 yards at 4.6 yards per attempt and had 7 20+ rushes. This year, he only had 605 yards at 3.8 and 2 20+ rushes.

It was very clear that Hurts was not healthy this year.

8) This is the play I noticed something was clearly wrong with Hurts movement. He's still able to escape the pocket, and it's a fantastic scramble, but he slows up at the end. Hopefully it's something that may impact him but he can still play through as he gets better. pic.twitter.com/aRByxGIy9f — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 25, 2023

He was just faster last year, wasn’t he?

#8 Chiefs double cover AJ Brown on 4th down which leaves the LB one-on-one with Hurts. Hurts is simply too good of an athlete. Hurts runs behind Kelce who pulls but that finds the cutback lane and accelerates past the DT who can't slow him down. Big time run. pic.twitter.com/h4bG19ZNtj — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) February 14, 2023

The numbers back this up too.

Something that stood out to me from @Nate_Tice’s article about Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense was the sharp decline of Jalen Hurts as a runner on non-sneak, designed runs. I spoke about it with @JonnyPage9 today for BGN.



2022

Success Rate: 57.5%

EPA/rush: 0.186

Missed… — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) January 24, 2024

That’s a significant difference, and I think it’s pretty clear that Hurts was not fully healthy this year.

Turnovers

As I mentioned above, Hurts was unlucky with turnovers this year. I do not think he will throw 15 interceptions next year. Despite that, there is no doubt that he threw more turnover-worthy throws this year than last year (2.3% compared to 1.8%) and he had a few plays that he will want back. A lot of Hurts’ interceptions came from him forcing the ball into tight coverage.

4) The INT is bad all around. It's dagger (again!), and the Vikings are prepared. AJ Brown runs an awful/lazy deep route which doesn't draw away the deep safety (Vikings in this 3-high Tampa 2). Credit 25 who gets back from a blitz look but this is bad all around from everyone. pic.twitter.com/JTjOTCDdnG — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) September 18, 2023

13) I've praised Hurts a lot in this thread and I'm telling you, he played well. But this is the worst throw of his career. Just no idea what he's seeing. It's an awful decision and it's unnecessary with the time left in the game. I've got no analysis here, he just makes an awful… pic.twitter.com/Jf5AUDRLZG — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 16, 2023

If you have a spare few minutes, you can go back and watch all of Hurts' interceptions from this year. If you don’t want to put yourself through it, I do not blame you at all!

Every Jalen Hurts interception from this season (15) .



Jalen’s fault :

Miss Communication:

Fluke:

Hail Mary: 1



How would you categorize these Ints? #Eagles pic.twitter.com/cMA6L3t0nh — Laz (@Philly_Laz) January 26, 2024

Hurts was quite unlucky with his interception total this year. I think you can argue that only half of his interceptions were his fault, and there were a few miscommunications and unlucky plays in there.

Hurts has proven for 2 straight years that he does have a low turnover-worthy throw %, but this year he regressed slightly. Although 15 interceptions do feel a little bit unlucky, Hurts will want to take care of the football better next season.

Up and Down

Welcome to the part of the review where I talk about things that Hurts could still improve on, but I wouldn’t call them an area he regressed.

The Blitz

Some of you may be shocked to not see this as a negative, but Hurts ranked badly against the blitz last year and showed some improvement this year until the whole scheme collapsed down the stretch.

It’s easy to forget that the Eagles were terrible against the blitz in 2022 as well. Here’s something that will make you upset. These are two quotes from my Super Bowl 57 offensive All-22 review.

As good as the Eagles’ offense has been this year, they have had a problem allowing free rushers all year. They don’t build in enough hot routes but I think it’s because they know Hurts can beat free rushers. Allowing free rushers was a problem in this game and it came back to haunt the Eagles later on.

It gets worse...

This is the play I am having nightmares about. It’s bad. 3rd and 3 in the 4th quarter. I personally think this is 4-down territory so I think the Eagles could have run it or thrown it short. Instead, they run this play. 3 slow-developing routes with no hot adjustment to the blitzing cornerback. This is bad preparation and bad coaching. There has to be an option for DeVonta Smith to run a shorter route when he sees his cornerback blitzing. He could just turn around and Hurts could throw it straight to him. The Eagles actually pick up the cornerback blitz but they allow yet another free rusher which means Hurts has to bail from the pocket. AJ Brown absolutely destroys press coverage and if there is no free rusher here, Hurts has an easy throw for a 1st down. For as good as the Eagles’ offense has been, the lack of adjustment to the blitz and an inability to prevent free rushers has been a problem all year and it cost them on the biggest stage. This is painful to watch.

There are not many things in life I am certain about. But I am certain about this statement I am about to type. It is not Jalen Hurts’ fault that the Eagles are bad against the blitz.

3) Eagles only had a whole off-season to figure out how to handle pressure when in empty... this is rough. It's pretty clear 6 can come. If the Pats bring 6, you simply have to have a hot or a quick throw against pressure. Hurts looks right and there's just nothing there. pic.twitter.com/oH5TnYeh9U — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) September 12, 2023

Eagles Offense all22 vs. Vikings. 1) 2nd play of the game is a 2-man concept (dagger) with 0 options to check it down. I understand being aggressive, but where is Hurts meant to go if there's pressure? This is tough on a QB from an offensive design perspective early on. pic.twitter.com/nP3T2O9ta4 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) September 18, 2023

4) It's so frustrating. It's just hoping your offensive playmakers are going to win one-on-one. Just no creativity at all. DeVonta Smith doesn't have a chance because the CB doesn't have to respect the vertical shot as he knows Hurts is getting pressured quickly. At least put… pic.twitter.com/cckCojszMX — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 17, 2024

I have watched every single snap this offense has had under Nick Sirianni, and the lack of adjustments to the blitz is on the coach. Not on the quarterback. Quite simply, this is something that the Eagles need to fix and it’s not on Jalen Hurts to do so.

Focusing on Explosive Plays

This is both a Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni problem. Sometimes it is great, but sometimes it is a disaster. I am certain the Eagles coach their quarterback to throw the deep ‘alert’ in the progression whenever they get a positive matchup. However, Hurts has to sometimes take the easier throw, rather than try and hit the big play. Once again, it’s tricky to just blame Hurts if he is being coached to do this, but at some point, you can’t just completely blame all of Hurts’ flaws on the coaching staff. He does have a choice in these plays to take a different option.

5) Does any play sum up Hurts aggressiveness more than this? He should surely throw this to Smith on 3rd down. But he steps up in the pocket, takes advantage of the great block by Kenny G, and I think he delivers a dime to AJ Brown. Am I harsh here for saying AJ Brown should… pic.twitter.com/vcyxoODFWi — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 12, 2023

However, Hurts’ aggressiveness is what makes him a very dangerous quarterback. I don’t want a quarterback who just checks it down all the time, and having a quarterback who is willing to force the ball down the field is a good thing overall.

12) We have to end with this one. How good is this? It's a simple stop and go by AJ Brown and Hurts puts it on the money despite pressure due a pretty terrible block by Gainwell. This is just a fantastic throw and catch. This is not at all critical of Smith, but look at the… pic.twitter.com/PvOpbYY4NW — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 25, 2023

Pocket Movement

There are some areas of Hurts' game that he has improved on, but he does sometimes show some bad habits. I think he has improved his pocket movement a lot, and made some excellent throws where he moves up in the pocket rather than bail to his right.

3) This is an absolute dime. Minus the fumbles I did not think the offense looked bad on film. I like running Dagger from a bunch as the shorter route creates more of a throwing window in the middle of the field. This is a really good play on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/mwU9PCrwH4 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 12, 2023

11) Also love this concept! It's a variation of Heat which the Eagles ran a couple of weeks ago. It looks like a classic post/cross but this time Smith breaks towards the sideline. It's a slow developing play and Hurts navigates the pocket to buy time really well. pic.twitter.com/AH79yJzBaI — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 25, 2023

Despite this, Hurts still bails too often from clean pockets. I do wonder how much of this is a problem with Hurts and how much of this is something he is coached to do. There are benefits to bailing from the pocket (less chance of being sacked and fumbling, a chance for an explosive play, and reduced injury risk) but I still think he bails too early at times.

11) Hurts lost his rhythm by the end. He panics here as he's clearly expecting pressure. He bails before the routes even have time to develop, and he just doesn't need to. The protection is great. Just stand here and throw it quickly to Goedert or Smith. You don't need to bail. pic.twitter.com/kCsPHlSwuC — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 19, 2023

Still Very Good

Welcome to my favorite part of this article. Hurts is still an excellent quarterback. I do not doubt this. Let’s look at why.

Deep Ball Thrower

Sometimes football analysts try to make football too complicated. I’ll keep this simple. Hurts is an incredibly good deep-ball thrower. That is a good thing. He throws with fantastic anticipation, ball placement, and velocity on a very consistent basis.

6) Just a reminder that Hurts can sling it. This is a dime and a great route by Smith. When the Eagles went 12 personnel, the Bucs matched with only 3 DBs. The Eagles coaching staff should have noticed this and thrown the ball consistently from 12 personnel. pic.twitter.com/WnYzcKw23Z — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 17, 2024

This is my favorite ball of the year.

6) I cannot believe how good this throw is. Oh. My. Goodness. This is a DIME. You could not put this ball in a better position. Eagles smartly take the shot with Parsons out the game and it's just a beautiful throw and catch. Fantastic route and finish by DeVonta Smith. I could… pic.twitter.com/XpcJ8w5Y89 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 6, 2023

Processing

OK, this one is a tad controversial. Some of you may think that Hurts has regressed in this area, but I think the injuries that he suffered have turned him into a much better quarterback. I was intrigued whether the numbers backed me up, and I think I found something (by asking Shane, of course) that proves he has improved his processing from the pocket.

On non-RPO passes, Hurts passing numbers improved from 2022 to 2023.



2022 EPA/pass: -0.028

2023 EPA/pass: 0.023



2022 Success Rate: 44.1%

2023 Success Rate: 44.9% https://t.co/A6FnbxdUIi — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) January 24, 2024

That’s a big difference.

I think Hurts has gotten better at reading the defense and eliminating what isn’t there quickly. Look at this play below, I don’t think he made this play last year or earlier on in his career.

2) I can't express my enjoyment over this check down. This is where Hurts has made huge strides as a pocket passer. Look how quickly he eliminates the initial 2 man concept, realizes he won't get to the backside dig before pressure comes, and checks it down. This is fast… pic.twitter.com/vsUUimco7q — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 25, 2023

It’s easy to forget how fair Hurts has come from a processing standpoint. I can still remember his rookie year and how he really struggled in this area. I think his development is still incredibly impressive and I do not doubt that he can continue to improve. He’s only 25! At times this year, he couldn’t use his mobility due to his injuries, and he still looked like a good quarterback. That’s impressive.

Running Threat

Yes, I posted this earlier a step backward because it was true. But I maintain that he was hurt. Look at him run earlier on in the year before he suffered the knee injury. He is still an elite rushing threat.

Hurts is only 25 years old, so I'm not worried about his athleticism declining already. I think he was just hurt this year. Hurts is still a very special athlete when healthy.

Hurts is only 25 years old, so I’m not worried about his athleticism declining already. I think he was just hurt this year. Hurts is still a very special athlete when healthy.

Special Plays

We live in an age where the best quarterbacks just make ridiculous plays weekly. Every coach wants a quarterback to play in structure, but to be an elite quarterback you need to be a few absurd plays every so often. I think Hurts has proven that he can do that.

Eagles Offense All22 vs. Jets. 1) This is one of the most absurd throws you'll see this season. Jets bring a great blitz and get a free rusher. Hurts has to make a tough throw with a defender all over him, and throws it perfectly! How many QBs can make this play in the league? pic.twitter.com/3q195WHJZ8 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 16, 2023

7) Oh my god. This is a throw. No one open on 3rd and 10. Hurts stands tall and doesn't bail. This is what you call throwing a guy open. The ability to take the shot and still deliver this ball to the only location his guy can get it is elite. Top 5 throw of his career?! pic.twitter.com/iS46qNmRAz — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) September 26, 2023

9) This was the same drive though... The knee didn't impact him too much! This is a fantastic play by Hurts but I absolutely love how AJ Brown gets open. Being good outside of structure is important and AJ Brown is clearly the best Eagles WR and getting open when the play breaks… pic.twitter.com/TAN8ViAJFh — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 25, 2023

9) This was the same drive though... The knee didn't impact him too much! This is a fantastic play by Hurts but I absolutely love how AJ Brown gets open. Being good outside of structure is important and AJ Brown is clearly the best Eagles WR and getting open when the play breaks… pic.twitter.com/TAN8ViAJFh — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 25, 2023

Intermediate Throws & Ball Placement

Remember when Carson Wentz would just miss high 3 times a game, even when he was really good? When I watch Trevor Lawrence play (who some analysts rank above Hurts), I see him miss open receivers at least 3 times a game. I rarely ever see Hurts badly miss. I just think he’s an accurate quarterback. The numbers back me up too. Ranking 3rd in CPOE (completion % over expected) is very good.

Eagles Offense All22 vs. Cowboys. 1) Hurts was in a really good rhythm al LM throughout the game. Here's a huge throw on 4th down on Crash (the Eagles favorite concept right now). Goedert is so good as these intermediate out routes and he does a great job here. pic.twitter.com/ICdwmz48hb — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 6, 2023

3) This is an absolute dime by Hurts. He has turned into an elite passer even without his legs which is insane. This looks like a drive concept on 3rd down but with a very deep dig by Smith. Hurts threads this through a tiny window. Great pass pro too, especially by Dickerson on… pic.twitter.com/dfgjQ7TYgr — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 6, 2023

Imagine Hurts in an offense that ran this concept from under center more than once a season... he throws this route SO well.

2) 12 Personnel under center play-action 3-level stretch concept. Beautiful. Hurts throws this ball so well and Goedert runs these intermediate out routes as well as anyone. I've been screaming for this all year, so this play got me excited! Hurts had some lovely throws outside… pic.twitter.com/jqlOOD5IGe — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 27, 2023

Overall

TLDR: Hurts is still an excellent quarterback who took a step backward this year because the scheme let him down and he played through some injuries this year. It’s easy to forget that he was one of the MVP favorites at the start of December. Hurts finished 2nd in MVP voting in 2022 and reached the Super Bowl, where he kept up with Patrick Mahomes in a shootout.

I hate rankings, but I know some of you are probably wondering where I would put Hurts. So, because I am a man of the people (and I’ve seen some highly questioning rankings of late), here you go.

In a vacuum, I would put Hurts at the front of tier 3 of current quarterbacks. I would have something like... (these are not in an exact order).

Tier 1: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson.

Tier 2: Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert (I know you guys are going to hate this, but I can’t ignore the talent, I’m sorry! I’d probably have Burrow in Tier 1.5 and Herbert in Tier 2.5 if we are being technical).

Tier 3: Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, CJ Stroud, Jordan Love.

That is not an exact order, and I hate rankings because they are sort of pointless when it comes to quarterbacks. But I think you can reasonably argue that Hurts is anywhere between the 5th and 11th-best quarterback in the league right now.

I think deciding if you have a franchise quarterback is pretty simple. Can I win a Super Bowl with him, without everything being perfect around him? The answer with Hurts is yes. How do I know this? I watched him ball out in the playoffs last year, and I still think he would have beaten Patrick Mahomes in a shootout if James Bradberry hadn’t gotten called for holding on 3rd down. Just ask Josh Allen how hard it is for a quarterback to compete with Mahomes.

This is not an ‘Eagles-Cowboys’ rivalry thing, I promise, but I do find it funny when I see Dak ranked a tier above Hurts. I think on film, you can certainly argue Dak is a better player during the regular season and at this point in their respective careers. But it’s close and you can’t just ignore the playoffs. That is when it all matters! I am perfectly fine having them on the same tier, and I am open to arguments that Dak is a better regular-season player, but I think Hurts brings an offense more upside due to his rushing ability.

I have seen Hurts deliver in the playoffs and on the biggest stage of them all. This is why I’m not worried about Hurts long-term, and I think he played better this season than a lot of people give him credit for.

If you want even more Hurts content, I spoke about him for an entire episode on my most recent podcast for BGN.

On the Shane Page Ep.1⃣5⃣ @JonnyPage9 @ShaneHaffNFL



Differences in Jalen Hurts' stats the past two seasons

Hurts makes throws that not many QBs in the league can

Grouping Hurts in tiers among other QBs in the league



: https://t.co/lfygAODB4T pic.twitter.com/vjmZKQ8lkZ — BGN Radio (@BGN_Radio) January 25, 2024

If you made it to the end... well done and thank you! I’ll be back soon with some stuff about new Eagles coordinators Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio.