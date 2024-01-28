NFC Championship Game: 49ers vs. Lions

The NFC Championship game will kick off late-Sunday, with a matchup featuring the Detroit Lions on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

These teams have a long history, and the 49ers lead the all-time regular season series, 38-27-1. They last faced off back in 2021, with San Francisco winning on the road, 41-33, and last played on West Coast back in 2018, with Detroit losing, 27-30.

They are also tied with one win a piece against each other in the postseason, with San Francisco most-recently beating the Lions 24-23 way back in 1983. The Lions haven’t won a road playoff game in 66 years, but their win in 1957 was against the 49ers in California.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday night’s game.

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers

Game time: 6:30 PM EST

Channel: FOX

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (DET), 158 (SF), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (DET), 227 (SF)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Detroit Lions: +7.5 (+270)

San Francisco 49ers: -7.5 (-340)

Over/under: 52.5 points

Poll Which bet do you like more? Lions +7.5

49ers -7.5 vote view results 0% Lions +7.5 (0 votes)

0% 49ers -7.5 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

Lions: www.PrideofDetroit.com

49ers: www.NinersNation.com

Open thread: Discuss Sunday night’s game in the comments below.