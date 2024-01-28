AFC Championship Game: Chiefs vs. Ravens

Championship weekend kicks off with an AFC matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series between these teams, 7-4, but the Ravens narrowly won their last meeting back in 2021, 36-35, in Baltimore. They’ve only faced off once in the postseason, with the Ravens beating the Chiefs in the AFC wild card round back in 2011.

This is the first AFC Championship game for Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson, and he’ll face a motivated Chiefs team looking to go to the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Game time: 3:00 PM EST

Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Location: M&T Stadium | Baltimore, MD

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (KC), 83 (BAL), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (KC), 226 (BAL)

Kansas City Chiefs: +4.5 (+170)

Baltimore Ravens: -4.5 (-205)

Over/under: 44 points

