AFC Championship Game: Chiefs vs. Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road for this AFC Championship matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: SEP 19 Chiefs at Ravens Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Championship weekend kicks off with an AFC matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series between these teams, 7-4, but the Ravens narrowly won their last meeting back in 2021, 36-35, in Baltimore. They’ve only faced off once in the postseason, with the Ravens beating the Chiefs in the AFC wild card round back in 2011.

This is the first AFC Championship game for Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson, and he’ll face a motivated Chiefs team looking to go to the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Game time: 3:00 PM EST
Channel: CBS
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Location: M&T Stadium | Baltimore, MD
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (KC), 83 (BAL), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (KC), 226 (BAL)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Kansas City Chiefs: +4.5 (+170)
Baltimore Ravens: -4.5 (-205)
Over/under: 44 points

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 48%
    Chiefs +4.5
    (20 votes)
  • 51%
    Ravens -4.5
    (21 votes)
41 votes total Vote Now

Open thread: Discuss Sunday’s afternoon game in the comments below.

