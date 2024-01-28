NFL Picks Against the Spread: AFC and NFC Championship Games

Before the Conference Championship Round of the 2024 NFL playoffs kicks off, let’s have some fun by looking at the spreads for this week’s postseason games.

My overall record so far is 150-124-8. Terrible 1-9 playoff record thus far ... so, maybe just go with the opposite of my picks? The BGN community has been slightly less worse at 3-7 for an overall 153-121-8 record.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at BALTIMORE RAVENS (-4): Patrick Mahomes doesn’t even need all of the Infinity Stones to be inevitable. Lamar Jackson’s had a great season but he’s hardly proved to be implicitly trustworthy in the playoffs. Due to the strength of Baltimore’s defense, it is possible that Jackson doesn’t even need to play well for the Ravens to win. But KC’s defense might be even better. It’s not hard to envision this one coming down to a game-winning field goal, in which case taking the points feels like the best play. Are you going to kick yourself for trusting Mahomes to come through yet again? PICK: Chiefs +4

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

DETROIT LIONS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-7.5): All the pressure is on the 49ers. They HAVE to back up their crybaby talk about last year’s NFC Championship Game and win this one or otherwise look incredibly foolish. There’s also the pressure to look much better than they did last week. The Lions, meanwhile, are loose. They have a house money feel. Their vibes are great. But it’s not just about that. It’s also about the Lions having the NFL’s best run defense and being equipped to shut down SF’s rushing attack. Detroit has the ability to knock the 49ers off their normal script for victory. Also, when it comes down to it, you know you can count on Dan Campbell being aggressive and giving his team an edge while Kyle Shanahan inevitably turtles up and gets too conservative. The Lions are going to the Super Bowl. PICK: Lions +7.5