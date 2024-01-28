NFL Conference Championship Game Picks

Our Conference Championship picks for the 2024 NFL playoffs are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After the Divisional Round, John Stolnis is still in overall first place and the worst he can do is tie for the lead with the BGN Community. Tyler Jackson has the best playoff record.

I’m guessing most Philadelphia Eagles fans will be rooting for a Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl matchup. How funny would it be if the San Francisco 49ers lost at home after being so whiny about losing last year’s NFC Championship Game to the Eagles? And there’s obviously fatigue when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs being in the spotlight.

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Stolnis: 4-0

Dave: 4-0

Tyler: 4-0

Community: 3-1

BLG: 3-1

Natan: 3-1

Alexis: 2-2

Drew: 2-2

Jonny: 0-4 (no picks)

Joe: 0-4 (no picks)

OVERALL STANDINGS

Stolnis: 188-94

Community: 185-97

BLG: 182-100

Tyler: 172-110

Dave: 171-111

Jonny: 167-115

Alexis: 165-117

Drew: 157-125

Natan: 153-129

Joe: 124-158

PLAYOFF STANDINGS

Tyler: 8-2

Stolnis: 7-3

Dave: 7-3

Alexis: 6-4

Drew: 6-4

Community: 6-4

BLG: 6-4

Natan: 3-7

Jonny: 2-8

Joe: 0-10

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

(If you can't see the polls, click here and try opening this article from the front page.)

