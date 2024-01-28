Eagles News: Cowboys fans react to Kellen Moore’s return to the NFC East

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore taking same role with Philadelphia Eagles - Blogging The Boys

It was right after the Eagles won the NFC a year ago when it was announced that Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys would be moving on from Kellen Moore. He was scooped up by Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers and all together they had a rather regretful season. But Moore has seemingly found his footing and is an offensive coordinator yet again, despite the fact that he has interviewed for various head coaching positions over the years. Incidentally Moore was among those who interviewed for the Eagles head coaching position when it went to Nick Sirianni. It goes without saying that this is an interesting twist in the Cowboys and Eagles rivalry. Moore’s best days as an offensive coordinator have been spent with Dak Prescott as his quarterback so how things go with Jalen Hurts, considering they went poorly with Justin Herbert, will make for interesting conversation.

Report: Eagles hire Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator - BGN

The Eagles have had interest in Moore for some time. They seemed to be interested in him as an offensive coordinator for Doug Pederson in 2020. Then they interviewed Moore for their head coach opening in 2021 after firing Pederson. And so this seems to be more of a Jeffrey Lurie/Howie Roseman hire than a Nick Sirianni hire. With Sirianni seemingly taking a step back from his previous role in the offense, the pressure is on Moore to right the ship for the Eagles. He’s expected to bring “fresh ideas” to the table after the offense got “a little bit stale” last season. Considering he’s done it before, there’s reason to believe Moore can oversee high-level results. But there’s also a reason he was available to join his third team in three seasons.

In Roob’s Observations: No reason to doubt Jalen Hurts will return to MVP form - NBCSP

4. Incredibly impressive comparing Vic Fangio’s defenses in his first year with a new team and the previous season. Every single team improved in both yards and points - most of them dramatically. Now, two of Fangio’s DC jobs were with expansion teams – the Panthers in 1995 and the Texans in 2002. But in 1999, he took over a Colts team ranked 29th in both yards and points allowed in 1998. A year later, they improved to 17th and 19th. When he became 49ers defensive coordinator, they improved from 16th and 13th in 2010 to 2nd and 4th in 2011. In 2015, he took over a Bears defense ranked 31st in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed. In Fangio’s first year, they were 20th and 14th. He became Broncos head coach in 2019, inheriting a defense ranked 13th and 22nd and improving to 10th and 12th. And even in his one year with the Dolphins, Miami went from 24th and 18th to 22nd and 10th. Average improvement 23rd to 14th in yards allowed and 22nd to 12th in points allowed. That’s wild. Just a reminder, the Eagles this past year were 30th in yards allowed and 26th in points allowed.

Apparently shut out for 2024, will Bill Belichick find a seat in 2025? - PFT

Teams to watch include (in my own assessment) the Bills, Browns, Jaguars, Giants, Eagles, Vikings, and Buccaneers. I left off the Cowboys because, if it was ever going to happen, this was the year to do it. I added the Giants because it’s been long believed he would love to go back to the place where he won a pair of Super Bowls as defensive coordinator, and because the team took a nosedive in 2023 after a playoff berth in 2022.

Dennard Wilson getting second defensive coordinator interview with Giants - Big Blue View

The New York Giants reportedly hosted a second interview on Saturday with Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson for their vacant defensive coordinator position. Per Adam Schefter, Wilson took advantage of the Ravens’ off day before Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs to go on a trio of interviews. He also had interviews with the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. The interviews with the Rams and Titans were apparently his first with those teams. The 41-year-old Wilson has been in the NFL as a coach or scout since 2008. This is his first season with the Ravens after two seasons coaching defensive backs with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux: ‘I feel like Saquon should’ve been paid’ before Daniel Jones - NFL.com

“You pay Daniel Jones $40 million. And it was a great — me? I believe in Daniel Jones,” Thibodeaux said on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & The Kid Mero. “Let me tell you what I’m mad at. Only thing I’ll say about that. What I’m mad about is that Saquon, because if you look at the game, the tape, Saquon was responsible for at least 30 percent of our explosive plays. Talking about the year (2022) we won the playoff game. So for me and for the integrity of working together and hard work and we all believe the same things, I feel like Saquon should’ve been paid first. That’s what I feel like.”

Washington Commanders Head Coach Tracker: Other strong candidates besides Ben Johnson are “very much in play” - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders also interviewed their OC, Eric Bieniemy, along with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Rams DC Raheem Morris, Lions OC Ben Johnson, and Texans OC Bobby Slowik last week. Teams can conduct in-person interviews this week for coaches no longer in the playoffs. Washington will have to wait until after Sunday’s Conference Championship games to get second interviews with Lions OC Ben Johnson, Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Ravens DC Mike Macdonald, and Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver. Washington is planning to meet with Johnson and Glenn Monday.

Potential Super Bowl 58 matchups ranked by NFL fans - SB Nation

There you have it, folks. One-third of NFL fans think we should close out the 2023-24 NFL season in the exact same way it started – with a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. Personally, I think there are two reasons the majority of voters would like to see a Chiefs-Lions Super Bowl. First, it would make a pretty cool story to see the season book-ended by the same game. In fact, it would mark the first time ever that the Super Bowl would feature the two teams featured in the NFL Kickoff game since it was introduced back in the 2002 season. The second reason folks might be interested in a Chiefs-Lions Super Bowl is that it seems the likeliest pathway to the Lions’ first-ever Super Bowl win. Not only did the Lions win over the Chiefs 21-20 in their first meeting on the road in Arrowhead; they also played a much better and complete season than the Chiefs did, top-to-bottom. Despite that success, it pales in comparison to the success of the Ravens, who already walloped the Lions earlier this season with a 38-6 victory. So, anyone rooting for the Lions moving forward is probably going to hope they face the Chiefs rather than the Ravens. If this did, in fact, play out to be the Super Bowl LVIII matchup… prepare to see NFL fans united in support of Jared Goff & Co. in a way we’ve seldom seen before. Dan Campbell and castaway Jared Goff taking down the NFL’s golden child? That’s biting kneecaps at its finest, baby.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message