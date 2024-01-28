Report: Eagles hire Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

Wake up! The Philadelphia Eagles have a new offensive coordinator.

The Birds are hiring former Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to be their new play-caller. Howard Eskin was first to signal the hire before NFL insider Adam Schefter came in with further confirmation.

Moore is one of the three known candidates to have interviewed for the Eagles’ opening. The others were Jerrod Johnson and Kliff Kingsbury.

Here’s what we previously wrote about Moore:

The Dallas offense significantly improved after Moore replaced Scott Linehan as the Cowboys’ play-caller. Their offense improved from 24th in DVOA in 2018 to second in 2019. The Cowboys dropped back down to 24th in 2020 but Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury obviously played a major factor in that regression. Dallas had offensive success early in the year (32.6 points per game) prior to Prescott getting hurt. Remaining in Dallas, Moore oversaw a 2021 Cowboys offense that ranked fourth in DVOA. The Cowboys dropped to 14th in 2022, however, which prompted the organization to move on from Moore and give play-calling duties to Mike McCarthy. Firing Moore was met with skepticism but it seemed to work well. The Cowboys improved to ninth in DVOA and Dak Prescott had a career year where he was discussed in the MVP conversation. Meanwhile, Moore landed with the Bolts as Brandon Staley’s offensive play-caller. The 2023 Chargers finished 16th in DVOA, 24th in EPA per play, and 21st in offensive points per game. Starting 13 games before getting hurt, Justin Herbert had a 93.2 passer rating ... which was identical to his 2022 passer rating. Moore was hardly the only reason the Chargers were a mess last year. Staley got fired for being awful. LA also moved on from general manager Tom Telesco. But he wasn’t part of the solution for them and the Chargers seem content with letting Jim Harbaugh pick a new OC as opposed to trying to keep Moore.

The Eagles have had interest in Moore for some time. They seemed to be interested in him as an offensive coordinator for Doug Pederson in 2020. Then they interviewed Moore for their head coach opening in 2021 after firing Pederson. And so this seems to be more of a Jeffrey Lurie/Howie Roseman hire than a Nick Sirianni hire.

With Sirianni seemingly taking a step back from his previous role in the offense, the pressure is on Moore to right the ship for the Eagles. He’s expected to bring “fresh ideas” to the table after the offense got “a little bit stale” last season.

Considering he’s done it before, there’s reason to believe Moore can oversee high-level results. But there’s also a reason he was available to join his third team in three seasons.

The Eagles are hoping that Moore can help propel Jalen Hurts and the offense back to elite status after under-performing their talent level in 2023.

Poll Grade the Eagles hiring Kellen Moore as OC A

B

C

D

F vote view results 0% A (0 votes)

0% B (0 votes)

0% C (0 votes)

0% D (0 votes)

0% F (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Some reactions to the Moore hiring:

Shift/Motion is just one part of pre-snap looks



but fun to note...



Eagles were 32nd in motion rate in 2023 (32%)

Chargers were 6th (68%)

Cowboys were 15th in 2022 (54.6%) https://t.co/3QtGxFyRGw — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 28, 2024

To me that kind of says they’re not completely overhauling the offense Sirianni wants to install something entirely different. — Tyler Jackson (@TJack94) January 28, 2024