Report: Sean Desai interviewing for 2 defensive coordinator jobs after being fired by Eagles

Despite being demoted and later fired by the Philadelphia Eagles, Sean Desai is apparently in the running to land another defensive coordinator job. The former Eagles DC is interviewing with the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Desai’s unit was obviously far from perfect last season. But to suggest it was all bad prior to his demotion just isn’t true. He had shown a propensity to make good halftime adjustments. Case in point: the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Kansas City Chiefs combined for just six second half points against Desai’s defense.

The Eagles demoting Desai in-season to give more power to Matt Patricia seemed like a panic move at the time and aged even more poorly than expected.

All told, Desai wasn’t a total victim but he did get a pretty raw deal in Philly. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares moving forward. It’s worth noting that the teams he’s interviewing with have defensive-minded head coaches in place. So, we’ll see if he ends up being a play-caller again right away or not.