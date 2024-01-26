Report: Eagles will have a new QB coach in 2024

In addition to working with a new offensive coordinator, Jalen Hurts will have a new position coach in 2024.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Alex Tanney is “free to explore other coaching opportunities” and he “has them and asked to look into them,” according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

That framing is more flattering than the likely reality that the Eagles wanted to move on from Tanney as they overhaul their offensive coaching staff.

Tanney, 36, retired from his playing career after the 2020 season and immediately joined Nick Sirianni’s staff as an offensive quality control coach in 2021. He was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach and offensive assistant in 2022 before replacing Brian Johnson as quarterbacks coach in 2023.

Not thrilled with Hurts’ regression, the Eagles will be searching for a new QB coach to help get him back on track. We’ll see if Philly’s new OC has an impact on who fills that role.

In other coaching news, the Carolina Panthers have reportedly requested to interview Eagles senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady for their offensive coordinator job. The guess here is he might be in a similar situation as Tanney (read: “free to explore other opportunities”) but we’ll see.

Sirianni said the Eagles offense got” a little bit stale” (ya think?) and that the team is looking for “fresh ideas.” And so the team is looking for new offensive staff members.