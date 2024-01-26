Report: Brian Johnson interviews for 2 more offensive coordinator jobs

Make that three offensive coordinator interviews for Brian Johnson.

The former Eagles OC is set to meet with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints in addition to the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL insider Dianna Russini.

Unlike the Browns job (due to the presence of Kevin Stefanski), the Bucs and Saints openings offer play-calling power.

Between multiple head coaching interviews and multiple OC interviews, Johnson is clearly someone that NFL teams are interested in. The soon-to-be 37-year-old is still viewed as a promising coach despite being dismissed by the Eagles.

The argument here was that Johnson got too much blame for Philly’s 2023 struggles. It’s obviously fair to see he was part of the problem that the offense under-performed their talent level. But it’s not like he was THE single problem.

The Eagles have essentially admitted as much with Nick Sirianni’s role in the offense set to be scaled back. Philly’s new offensive coordinator could have more reign and influence that Johnson was not afforded.

And so it’ll be interesting to see from afar how Johnson fares in an environment where he has more control. That is, assuming he gets a play-calling OC job, which just might happen.

Worth noting: the Bucs, Saints, and Browns are among the Eagles’ 2024 opponents. The Birds might have to avoid a Brian Johnson revenge game next season.