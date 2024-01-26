Report: Eagles interview former Packers DC for linebackers coach position

The Philadelphia Eagles’ coaching staff changes will not be limited to two new coordinators. Position coaches will also be impacted, as evidenced by the latest news that former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is interviewing for Philly’s linebackers coach job.

The Eagles lost Nick Sirianni’s original LB coach, Nick Rallis, last year when Jonathan Gannon took him with him to the Arizona Cardinals. The Eagles replaced him with Temple defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot. The Eagles’ linebacker struggles hardly seemed to be coaching-related; it was clearly much more of a talent issue. And an unsurprising one at that considering the lack of resources dedicated to the position.

So, it’s a raw deal for Eliot. Unfortunately for him, that’s part of the coaching business. New Eagles DC Vic Fangio has his own ideas for the position coaches under him and Barry is one of those guys.

Barry, 53, brings plenty of experience to the table. Here’s a snapshot of his coaching career:

1995 — USC graduate assistant and defensive line coach

1996-1998 — Northern Arizona linebackers coach and defensive ends coach

1999 — UNLV linebackers coach

2000 — San Francisco 49ers defensive quality control coach

2001-2006 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebackers coach

2007-2008 — Detroit Lions defensive coordinator

2009 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebackers coach

2010-2011 — USC linebackers coach

2012-2014 — San Diego Chargers linebackers coach (overlapped with Nick Sirianni in SD from 2013-2014)

2015-2016 — Washington [Commanders] defensive coordinator

2017-2020 — Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach and linebackers coach

2021-2023 — Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator

Linebackers coached by Barry over the years include Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks, first-team All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell, two-time Pro Bowler Takeo Spikes, and one-time Pro Bowler Cory Littleton.

While Packers fans were not sad to see Barry get fired earlier this week, it is worth noting that he put two good game plans together in the playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys only produced 10 points before garbage time in their embarrassing Wild Card loss. The San Francisco 49ers were held to their fifth-lowest scoring output of the season (not including Week 18 where they rested starters). The Eagles’ defense obviously struggled against those teams in 2023. Perhaps Barry has some good suggestions for Fangio when it comes to dealing with them.

All told, Barry is a strong candidate for Eagles LB coach. Of course, Howie Roseman needs to do his part and give Barry better talent to work with.