Eagles News: “Quite a few” Dolphins players not sad to see Vic Fangio leave Miami

Eagles’ new coach’s departure was celebrated by former players who he ‘didn’t ... get along with’ - NJ.com

This might be an area where Fangio needs to improve. When he mutually parted ways with the Dolphins on Wednesday, some of Miami’s players celebrated that he was gone. Dolphins rookie cornerback Cam Smith tweeted an unlocked emoji, and safety Jevon Holland posted a video of him kicking rocks. Holland’s dad also expressed his opinion about Fangio: “Everybody loves the IPhone but nobody wants the #IPhone 1,” he said on X. Fangio’s relationships with the Dolphins soured. “There were quite a few players on the team that didn’t necessarily get along with Fangio,” NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus said in an interview. “And so, it wasn’t a great relationship with many of the players. There were some guys that loved him, but there was quiet a few that didn’t. It definitely wasn’t a unanimous, positive relationship.”

Good Coaching News - Iggles Blitz

Fangio isn’t a magic cure for the Eagles defense. He will need better play from the back seven. That means getting Nakobe Dean healthy and adding more talent at LB. It means adding a safety. It means sending James Bradberry as far away from Philly as possible. What Fangio can do better than others is teach his scheme. He knows how to get the most out of the LBs and DBs he does have to work with. Fangio has been coaching in the NFL since 1986. He’s battled the I-formation, the West Coast Offense, the Run ‘n Shoot, modern spread offenses, RPOs, the Shanahan outside zone attack, running QBs and just about every other thing you can imagine. Heck, he even had to coach against Bubby Brister. Fangio will need every bit of his knowledge and wisdom to help get the Eagles defense back on track.

Report: Eagles request interview with Kellen Moore for offensive coordinator - BGN

The Dallas offense significantly improved after Moore replaced Scott Linehan as the Cowboys’ play-caller. Their offense improved from 24th in DVOA in 2018 to second in 2019. The Cowboys dropped back down to 24th in 2020 but Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury obviously played a major factor in that regression. Dallas had offensive success early in the year (32.6 points per game) prior to Prescott getting hurt. Remaining in Dallas, Moore oversaw a 2021 Cowboys offense that ranked fourth in DVOA. The Cowboys dropped to 14th in 2022, however, which prompted the organization to move on from Moore and give play-calling duties to Mike McCarthy. Firing Moore was met with skepticism but it seemed to work well. The Cowboys improved to ninth in DVOA and Dak Prescott had a career year where he was discussed in the MVP conversation.

2023 BGN Draft #33: Ranking the top 5 QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft - BGN Radio

Even though quarterback is not a position that will be very impactful for the Birds in the 2024 NFL Draft, Shane Haff, Mark Henry Jr. and Chris Deibler rank their top 5 quarterbacks in this draft class.

Will Nick Sirianni’s altered role as head coach work in 2024? - NBCSP

During his tenure as Eagles head coach, Sirianni has shown an ability to breed a strong culture. He has shown an ability to connect with his players. And those things are important. Two of the main elements of any good CEO coach is the ability to have a strong culture and to handle game-day responsibilities. The bad news for Sirianni is that the Eagles’ culture didn’t prevent a disastrous slide last season. And the game day management has been far from perfect too. But it’s also easy to see why the Eagles didn’t want to get rid of Sirianni. They tried to look at this from a macro viewpoint. They think they have a culture-setter coach who has been successful and can perhaps morph into what they need him to be right now: A CEO coach with strong coordinators who is able to delegate and lead. If he can’t become that? Then he won’t be here very long anyway.

Cowboys Dan Quinn is among top candidates for final two NFL head coach job openings - Blogging The Boys

Assuming that happens the Cowboys will obviously need to fill their defensive coordinator role and could do so with an in-house promotion. The Cowboys staff in general is in a precarious sort of place what with Mike McCarthy entering 2024 in the final year of his contract so there is some unknown around everyone involved and their future. Perhaps McCarthy is out in 2025 while Dan Quinn is elsewhere. If that were to happen then obviously Quinn would not coach the Cowboys as so many people once thought would be the case. But given that Bill Belichick is likely not going to be coaching a team this season and that he still likely wants to chase Don Shula’s all-time wins record, you can bet your bottom dollar that Dallas will be connected to him many times between now and him finding a new home if he ever does.

What can the Giants (and their fans) learn from the final four NFL playoff teams? - Big Blue View

This is Year 3 of Dan Campbell’s tenure as Lions’ head coach. His tenure has followed the arc that fans would hope for from a new head coach: 3-13-1 in his first year, then 9-8 in Year 2, and finally 12-5 and a division title in Year 3. Fans like to see that slow steady progress. Never mind that Detroit botched its chance for the playoffs last season with a late-season loss at Carolina. Most likely the Lions won’t get to the Super Bowl this year. They never have. It won’t matter much after a short grieving period, because they feel that their team is on the rise. They’ll be patient. If only Giants fans would.

Daily Slop - 25 Jan 24 - Boomer Esiason: ‘it’s a lock’ that Ben Johnson will be next head coach of the Commanders - Hogs Haven

We’ll be honest here: We’re not sure if Boomer Esiason simply knows what the rest of us know about the way the Washington Commanders seem to be leaning when it comes to who they are going to hire as their next head coach, or ... If the former NFL QB actually has some inside intel. But either way, Boomer has locked in his scoop. Or his prediction. Or something. “He’s going to be the head coach of the Commanders, I told you that,” Esiason said during his New York WFAN radio show on Wednesday morning. The “he” is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

No indication Bill Belichick is in running for two remaining head coaching openings - NFL.com

Belichick was the first Falcons candidate to receive a second interview, but Morris who ultimately landed the job. Thusly, as Garafolo noted, it’s more likely Belichick will spend the 2024 season as an analyst than as a head coach, which would mark the first season this century in which Belichick will not be a head coach.

Frank Ragnow is the engine that makes Lions’ offense roar - SB Nation

A play late in the first half between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions on Sunday had the hometown fans fearing the worst. With the Lions holding a 10-3 lead, they faced a 3rd and 1 near midfield with under two minutes left in the half. Rather than run the ball for the first down, Detroit looked to pick it up through the air. Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey had other ideas, however, as he bullied his way to Jared Goff for a sack. Compounding matters is the fact that Goff rolled into the back of center Frank Ragnow, who remained down on the turf clutching his left knee in pain. Tampa Bay went right down the field on their ensuing possession and scored to tie the game, leaving the Lions fans at Ford Field and around the world wondering about their Super Bowl dreams.

