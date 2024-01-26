Eagles expect more coaching changes, but Jeff Stoutland isn’t going anywhere

When Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni met with reporters for their end-of-season press conference on Wednesday, the head coach admitted that there would likely be additional coaching changes made once the new offensive and defensive coordinators were hired. But, we know at least one guy who will be staying in Philly, run-game coordinator and OL coach Jeff Stoutland, per reports.

Keeping Stout on staff was a no-brainer, but it’s reassuring that we don’t have to wait to until the Eagles hire a new OC to learn his fate.

He is one of the most respected coaches in Philly and in the NFL at large. Stoutland has helped developed Pro Bowl lineman after Pro Bowl lineman, including Jordan Mailata who had never even played football before being drafted by the team.

On his New Heights show following the playoff loss to the Bucs, Jason Kelce explained why Stoutland was so important to him, citing the coach finding ways to highlight his strengths and hide his weaknesses, as well as being someone who has been there for him on and off the field.

Anyone who has watched this team can see the respect and admiration the OL room has for their coach. From Mailata claiming “Jeff Stoutland University” during his SNF intro last season to Lane Johnson’s appreciation for how he helped him through some of his darkest days. Stoutland is more than just a coach, he’s a teacher, a leader, and counselor to his players, and he’s one of the most regarded coaches in the building.

Not that we were expecting him to go anywhere this offseason, but during a time when the organization is filled with a lot of uncertainty, it’s comforting knowing that Stoutland will be back at the NovaCare Complex for the foreseeable future.