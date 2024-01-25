Eagles’ Jalen Carter is an AP Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist

With just two football weekends left of the 2023 NFL season, preparations are being made for post-season honors and awards, and Eagles rookie DT Jalen Carter was announced as a finalist for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Carter is among a group of finalists that includes, Will Anderson (Texans), Joey Porter Jr. (Steelers), Kobie Turner (Rams), and Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks). We’ll find out the winner during the NFL Honors broadcast on Thursday, February 8.

The Eagles rookie had an excellent debut as a pass rusher, finishing his season with 18 QB pressures, 9 QB hits, and 6.0 sacks, not to mention 33 total tackles, including 8 tackles for loss.

He was absolutely dominant in his Week 1 debut, and didn’t slow down all that much throughout the next several months. Carter made big plays, affected the QB, and saw 51 percent of the defensive snaps in 2023. The play that probably sealed Carter’s inclusion as a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year, was likely his huge Week 14 scoop and score, 42-yard fumble return for a TD against the Cowboys.

DAK PRESCOTT FUMBLES AND JALEN CARTER SCOOPS AND SCORES



THE EAGLES NEEDED THAT BADLYpic.twitter.com/SRN7vEGxR4 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 11, 2023

The Eagles defense struggled in a myriad of ways, but Carter’s potential shined through, and with news that Vic Fangio is bound to be the team’s Defensive Coordinator in 2024, the DT should have a big leap from Year 1 to Year 2.

Carter also was named to the 2023 NFL All-Rookie Team earlier this week, and to the PFWA All-Rookie Team, and is without question someone to watch as Philly tries to get back to having an aggressive and dominant defensive front.