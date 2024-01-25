Report: Eagles request interview with Kellen Moore for offensive coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles requested to interview Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their OC opening, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Moore, 35, has previously drawn interest from the Eagles. There was talk about them liking him as an OC candidate in 2020. Then they interviewed him for their head coach opening in 2021 before ultimately hiring Nick Sirianni.

Here’s what we wrote about Moore a few years ago:

The Dallas offense significantly improved after Moore replaced Scott Linehan as the Cowboys’ play-caller. Their offense improved from 24th in DVOA in 2018 to second in 2019. The Cowboys dropped back down to 24th in 2020 but Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury obviously played a major factor in that regression. Dallas had offensive success early in the year (32.6 points per game) prior to Prescott getting hurt.

Remaining in Dallas, Moore oversaw a 2021 Cowboys offense that ranked fourth in DVOA. The Cowboys dropped to 14th in 2022, however, which prompted the organization to move on from Moore and give play-calling duties to Mike McCarthy. Firing Moore was met with skepticism but it seemed to work well. The Cowboys improved to ninth in DVOA and Dak Prescott had a career year where he was discussed in the MVP conversation.

Meanwhile, Moore landed with the Bolts as Brandon Staley’s offensive play-caller. The 2023 Chargers finished 16th in DVOA, 24th in EPA per play, and 21st in offensive points per game. Starting 13 games before getting hurt, Justin Herbert had a 93.2 passer rating ... which was identical to his 2022 passer rating.

Moore was hardly the only reason the Chargers were a mess last year. Staley got fired for being awful. LA also moved on from general manager Tom Telesco.

But he wasn’t part of the solution for them and the Chargers seem content with letting Jim Harbaugh pick a new OC as opposed to trying to keep Moore.

The Cleveland Browns also reportedly requested to interview Moore. They’re also said to be interviewing former Eagles OC Brian Johnson.

OTHER REPORTED EAGLES OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS

Houston Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson

USC senior offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury