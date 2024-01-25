Brian Johnson to interview for Browns’ OC job

It seemed a little premature for Brian Johnson to be a top head coach candidate after just one season as the Eagles OC and playcaller, but the highly respected former QB coach did take several interviews for the top position after the season ended. As some of those jobs started being filled, and Johnson was officially not returning to Philly, it looks like he’ll now start interviewing for one of the many open coordinator jobs throughout the league — starting with the Browns.

Breaking: Former #Eagles OC Brian Johnson scheduled to interview today for the #Browns OC vacancy — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 25, 2024

Johnson would join several former coaches and front office executives that are former Eagles, including GM Andrew Berry, DC Jim Schwartz, and newly hired RB coach Duce Staley.

With Johnson’s experience coaching QBs like Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts, he would be a big get for a team that is desperate to get some kind of value out of DeSean Watson, who even when healthy, wasn’t all that impressive — at least not relative to his enormous guaranteed contract.

Johnson will surely have a lot more options if he’s willing to look for an OC position rather than just head coaching roles.