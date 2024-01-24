Eagles News: The unsung hero of Philadelphia’s 2023 season

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Unsung heroes of 2023 NFL season: One overlooked/surprise contributor from each NFC team - NFL.com

JAKE ELLIOTT. In a season that ended in a downward spiral for Philly, Elliott was the Eagles’ most consistent performer. The kicker made some massive boots, including a 59-yarder to force OT against Buffalo, a 54-yard overtime winner against Washington and a 61-yard smash against Minnesota. Elliott made 30 of 32 field-goal attempts, including 7-of-8 from 50-plus yards. His 20.4% field goal percent over expected was tops among all kickers, and his 60.7% win probably added was second, per Next Gen Stats. Philadelphia collapsed down the stretch, but it probably wouldn’t even have been in a position to collapse from without Elliott’s heroics early in the season.

Report: Eagles interview Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator - BGN

The Cardinals brought Kingsbury in with the thought that he’d be a great offensive mind to pair with Kyler Murray. They even touted how he’s friends with Sean McVay (no, seriously). But Kingsbury was clearly nothing special despite the reputation he built up while working with Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech. Kingsbury’s experience with different offensive systems and high-level quarterbacks makes him worth interviewing. But it’s hard to believe he’s the most compelling candidate for the Eagles’ OC job.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.148: Same faces, maybe one new place - BGN Radio

None of the teams in the NFC East are in the playoffs but Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa discuss the biggest storylines in the division and make their conference championship picks.

Eagles moving on from Brian Johnson: 5 thoughts about Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, and the offense’s changes - PHLY

Of course, one can counter that Shane Steichen worked within Sirianni’s vision and the offense was one of the best in the NFL. The key variable is that the NFL spent the offseason studying the Eagles after the 2022 season. Jason Kelce emphasized this during the summer. So the Eagles needed to stay a step ahead, and that clearly was not the case in 2023. But the messaging ever since Sirianni ceded play-calling duties to Shane Steichen is that the play-caller is choosing from the menu, and Sirianni is the one overseeing the offense. Sirianni made this clear as far back as the summer of 2022 when distinguishing between play design and play-caller. “No matter if Kevin Patullo is calling it, Shane Steichen’s calling it, Brian Johnson is calling it, Jeff Stoutland’s calling it, Jason Michael is calling it, Jonathan Gannon comes over and calls it, Howie (Roseman) calls it from up there, (Jeffrey) Lurie, (security chief) Dom (DiSandro), Julian (Lurie),” Sirianni said to laughter. “I’m very particular and I know what I believe in, in the passing and the running game and offensive football.” So yes, the play-caller is changing. But Sirianni takes pride in his offensive philosophies, and the key question is how and what changes with Sirianni still the head coach.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary, conference championship round edition - PhillyVoice

The Lions are back in the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1991 season, when they lost to Washington. Here’s an updated look at the longest championship game droughts in the NFL: Commanders: 32 seasons. Last appearance was the 1991 season. Browns: 31 seasons. Last appearance was the 1989 season, but they were dormant for three years from 1996-1998. Dolphins: 31 seasons. Last appearance was the 1992 season.• Cowboys: 28 seasons. Last appearance was the 1995 season. Hey two of those teams are in the NFC East! Also, for the record, the Giants have the 10th-longest championship game drought in the NFL, at 12 seasons.

17 offensive coordinator candidates for Eagles to consider in 2024 - NBCSP

Zac Robinson: Robinson is a former quarterback at Oklahoma State who has been rising through the coaching ranks, becoming a hot offensive coordinator candidate under McVay in Los Angeles. Robinson, 37, has been the Rams’ pass game coordinator and QBs coach the last two seasons. Robinson has been a popular name as an OC candidate for several teams already this offseason.

Kliff Kingsbury would be all wrong as the Eagles offensive coordinator - Inquirer

The Eagles hiring Kliff Kingsbury right now would be like Boeing hiring a gas canister and matches. I mean, what better way to restore divisions in your building and fan base than by pairing your embattled head coach with a media-savvy, ladder-climbing, photogenic reclamation project whose most evident skill to date is fooling executives into thinking that they can be the ones to unlock his creative genius? We’ll see. Per the NFL Network, the Eagles have interviewed Kingsbury to replace Brian Johnson as their offensive coordinator. That’s no guarantee they view the former Cardinals head coach as a leading candidate. It could be due diligence. It could be casting a wide net. It could be professional courtesy. Just hope it is one of those things.

Jalen Carter named to PFWA All-Rookie Team - PE.com

A year that included many firsts for Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter culminated with his first end-of-season honor. Carter has been named to the 2023 Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie Team. He was one of four defensive linemen selected on Tuesday. This marks the second consecutive season that an Eagles defensive tackle was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team after Jordan Davis was selected in 2022. The Pro Football Writers of America voted to select 27 rookies to their All-Rookie Team comprised of the best first-year players from the 2023 season. They also awarded a Rookie of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Mike McCarthy is putting together a long list of playoff failures that’s carrying over to the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

The year after winning the Super Bowl in 2011, the Packers finished 15-1 and had the top seed in the NFC, only to get bounced right away when they got smoked 37-20 by the New York Giants. When you think about it, McCarthy’s last eight seasons in Green Bay look very similar to his first four seasons in Dallas. Makes playoffs 75% of the time (6/8 in Green Bay, 3/4 in Dallas). Comes out flat, falls into deep holes, and gets embarrassed. In close games, they find a way to squander it. The only thing McCarthy has done well over his last eight seasons with the Packers is beat the Cowboys. And now that he’s with the Cowboys, it’s like he’s brought that same playoff purgatory to Dallas. McCarthy hasn’t changed our playoff luck, he’s sustained it.

Giants’ assistant GM Brandon Brown getting second interview with Los Angeles Chargers - Big Blue View

The New York Giants are facing the possibility of losing assistant general manager Brandon Brown, GM Joe Schoen’s right hand man the past two seasons. Brown is reportedly in Los Angeles on Wednesday for a second interview with the Los Angeles Chargers for their vacant general manager job. Brown, 35, has been considered a fast riser in front office circles since Schoen hired him away from the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the 2022 season. Brown interviewed twice in this hiring cycle for the Carolina Panthers’ GM job. The Panthers ultimately selected Dan Morgan for that job.

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Three QBs remain the only options for the Washington Commanders - Hogs Haven

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of the year today, after posting a video explaining his picks yesterday. He goes with the QB option that is #3 in a lot of people’s rankings. LSU’s Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy following his final college season. He has been in the conversation for the top of the 1st round, but now he’s in competition with Williams and Maye for the top QB in the draft. There are a lot of questions about Daniels build and playing style, but he is a dynamic QB that would likely give Washington fans RG3 flashbacks. Kiper cited Daniel’s improvement this season, and Maye’s inconsistency with the Tar Heels.

NFL exec predictions: Destinations for Russ, Baker and Kirk - ESPN+

Kirk Cousins and Bill Belichick will be Falcons ... and win the NFC South. The feeling out of New England was that Belichick planned to target an established veteran quarterback for the Patriots in 2024. If he gets the Atlanta job, as some expect, he can follow a similar blueprint. Cousins very well might re-sign with Minnesota, but if not, the Falcons offer several high-end skill players on offense and an improving defense — they’re the proverbial quarterback away. “[Belichick] can help a talented yet underachieving team, and Atlanta is that,” an AFC executive said. “Cousins would be a great fit there.”

Super Bowl logo conspiracy says matchup is rigged, and it could hit again - SB Nation

We’re in the middle of the NFL Playoffs, but turn to some corners of the internet and they’ll tell you it’s already been decided. The latest hot conspiracy theory is roaring across the internet, and is being promulgated by Aaron Rodgers, among others. The theory is nested inside a wider, time-honored belief that the NFL is rigged. The conventional conspiracy stops short of the notion that the league is scripted, but posits that the NFL wants certain outcomes to occur for ratings, and refereeing (along with other variables) help them achieve that goal. This one is a little different though, because the Super Bowl logo conspiracy is allegedly hiding in plain sight.

Taking the Points: How to make money on the AFC Championship Game - The SB Nation NFL Show

Chris Dunnells (Canal Street Chronicles), and producer Rob “Stats” Guerrera break down the AFC Championship Game from a betting perspective. Each and every episode is brought to you by DraftKings. Taking the Points on the SB Nation NFL Show is presented by DraftKings Fantasy Sports. Check out what DraftKings has to offer this season with code SBNFL. Because life’s more fun when you’re in on the action. DraftKings - the crown is yours. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Age and eligibility restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. See DraftKings dot com for details.

