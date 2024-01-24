Nick Sirianni will indeed remain the Eagles’ head coach

There was a lot of speculation since the Eagles’ 1-6 finish to the season about what the organization was going to do with head coach Nick Sirianni after the team’s historic collapse, but now we know that Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman will stick with their guy and let him try to fix things.

Sirianni and Roseman held their joint end-of-season press conference on Wednesday afternoon, marking the first time we’ve heard from either person since the playoff loss. Roseman addressed the delay in speaking with the media, citing disappointment from the season and snow storms in the Philly area.

Nick Sirianni said it was “business as usual” as we go about our end of year meeting.



“Not anything different than it’s been the past [two] years.”



Sirianni said he didn’t have to sell his vision … but after the 1-6 finish “we need to re-prove ourselves.” — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) January 24, 2024

All signs pointed to this outcome over the past few days, with Sirainni firing DC Sean Desai and OC Brian Johnson, and Matt Patricia reportedly exploring other options. They also started interviewing a bunch of candidates for both offensive and defensive coordinator, including Kliff Kingsbury, Jerrod Johnson, Ron Rivera, and Mike Caldwell. Still, we hadn’t heard anything from the team up until now, despite them having to be aware of the uncertainty outside the building.

Now we know officially.

Sounds like the Eagles plan to further limit Nick Sirianni’s control over the offense.



When asked what his role is as the HC who isn’t super involved on offense or defense, he pointed to making sure the culture is right and the team is living up to core values. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) January 24, 2024

Sirianni deserves a lot of respect for what he did with the team, especially over his first two years. People will use it against him, but his exuberant personality was endearing to a large portion of the fanbase, and represented a lot of who the Eagles have been over the years. Three playoffs appearances, franchise and league records in a long list of categories, back-to-back seasons with two 1,000-yard WRs and a 1,000-yard RB, an offense in 2022 that broke just about every team record, and someone who for at least 2.5 years was loved in the locker room.

Still, there were some glaring issues during the 2023 season that fell squarely on Sirianni and decisions he was making. As the team failed to turn things around during their final seven games, the head coach seemingly had no answers.

After the wild card playoff game, Sirianni said he wasn’t thinking about job security, and QB Jalen Hurts quipped that he didn’t know the head coach was going anywhere. Veterans Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce were very vocal in their support of Sirianni after exit interviews last Wednesday, with Cox frustrated that he was even asked about it.

Over-and-over again players took accountability for falling short and at no point deflected to the head coach. There was a lot of outside noise suggesting Sirianni had lost the locker room — which is one of the quickest ways out of Philly, but since he’s staying put, that wasn’t likely the case.

Now, Sirianni will have a chance to re-configure the coaching staff and the team’s identity on offense and defense.