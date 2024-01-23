Report: Eagles interview Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles virtually interviewed USC senior offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury for their offensive coordinator opening, according to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

Kingsbury, 44, was (re-)hired by the Trojans in 2023 after getting fired as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach with a 28-37-1 record (plus 0-1 in the playoffs). Here’s a look at how his NFL offenses ranked:

2019 — 13th in EPA per play, 18th in success rate, 15th in offensive points per game

2020 — 17th in offensive DVOA, 14th in EPA per play, 16th in success rate, 10th in offensive points per game

2021 — 14th in offensive DVOA, 9th in EPA per play, 8th in success rate, 10th in offensive points per game

2022 — 21st in offensive DVOA, 28th in EPA per play, 28th in success rate, 23rd in offensive points per game

The Cardinals brought Kingsbury in with the thought that he’d be a great offensive mind to pair with Kyler Murray. They even touted how he’s friends with Sean McVay (no, seriously). But Kingsbury was clearly nothing special despite the reputation he built up while working with Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech.

Kingsbury’s experience with different offensive systems and high-level quarterbacks makes him worth interviewing. But it’s hard to believe he’s the most compelling candidate for the Eagles’ OC job.

From BGN Radio’s Shane Haff:

Are you tired of an Eagles offense that ranked 4th in RPO usage, 32nd in Motion, 32nd in under center rate, and 31st in designed roll out rate? Then maybe I could interest you in Kliff Kingsbury, a guy who couldn’t win games with Patrick Mahomes in college, who failed upwards into an NFL HC job, and who then pieced together an offense that ranked 8th in RPO usage, 30th in motion, 32nd in under center rate, and 27th in designed roll out rate.