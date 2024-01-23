Eagles News: Coaching staff members reportedly upset about Brian Johnson being fired

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Report: Brian Johnson not returning as Eagles’ offensive coordinator - BGN

Many Eagles fans will be happy to see Johnson go after watching the coaching staff not getting the most out of the team’s offensive talent. Johnson was clearly considered to be part of the problem as the offensive play-caller. The argument here has been that Johnson has often been charged with a disproportionate amount of blame. It’s not like the calling of plays was the only issue with the Eagles’ offense. Play design and scheme was a problem and that ultimately falls on Nick Sirianni. In a revealing admission prior to the 2023 season, the head coach himself said he wasn’t prioritizing offensive innovation.

Staff members are upset about Brian Johnson being let go, says @JFowlerESPN.



“There’s some weird vibes out of there. I just don’t know that everybody on the staff is happy about everything that’s gone down – especially with Brian Johnson who was sort of caught in the middle.” pic.twitter.com/EwUNf48ufk — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) January 23, 2024

“We’ll see what other staff changes are made. I think there are people on the staff that may not want to be there because of some of the dysfunction that went on the last few months. It could go beyond a couple coordinators.”



- @JFowlerESPN via @975JKShow



Steph Chambers pic.twitter.com/uqcJ5ZETA7 — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) January 23, 2024

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s job is safe … but for how long? - NBCSP

When you have an offensive coach who doesn’t call the plays, you’re left with a guy who better have a brilliant scheme, a terrific mind for game management and a keen sense of how to get the most out of his personnel. Does Sirianni have all that? He had none of the above as the 2023 season morphed from dazzling to disappointing to catastrophic. There’s nothing wrong with a head coach who has an unconventional set of strengths. We saw in 2022 how it looks if you have two outstanding coordinators. But if you’re not the play caller and you’re not the X & O’s guy and you’re not the clock management guy, you sure as heck better be good at the culture and motivation stuff. And this year Sirianni wasn’t.

More Coaching News - Iggles Blitz

Sirianni needs a veteran DC. He needs someone who can run that side of the ball. Rivera has 6 years of DC experience and was a head coach for 13 seasons. He certainly knows how to run a defense and handle his side of things. Rivera has struggled with consistency, but has gotten excellent results in each stop. He was part of Top 5 defenses in PHI, CHI, SD, CAR and WAS. That’s pretty impressive. In that sense, he might remind you of Jim Schwartz. When he had the right players, his scheme thrived. When there were personnel issues, the defense was up and down. Caldwell was the ILBs coach when Tampa won the Super Bowl in 2020 and when they beat the Eagles in the wild card round in 2021. He then became the DC for the Jaguars for the next two seasons. They had mediocre defenses both year, but finished Top 8 in takeaways both times. I’m sure that caught Sirianni’s attention.

Fantasy Football 2024: Team Needs for Every Franchise (NFC) - FTN Fantasy

The Eagles looked like a dominant force through their first 11 games before ultimately falling off at the end of the season. Thankfully, the team will return the core of their offense in 2024. The loss of Jason Kelce at center looms large for this team moving forward, but the most actionable upgrade they can make heading into the offseason would be at the running back position. Philadelphia acquired D’Andre Swift during the 2023 offseason and got solid production from him as the lead back in their offense. Swift finished with career highs in carries (229) and rushing yards (1,049) while totaling five rushing touchdowns. However, FTN’s advanced stats show that Swift finished 98th among all running backs in yards after contact per attempt (1.97). Just 22 of Swift’s 229 attempts went for 10-plus yards in 2023. Swift is scheduled to be a free agent during the 2024 offseason, leaving Philadelphia with a big hole to fill on their offense. The team could bring back the Philadelphia native or could search for a more effective rusher in a loaded free-agent class. Either way, running back is arguably Philadelphia’s biggest need heading into the 2024 offseason.

Jason Kelce introduced young Bills fan to Taylor Swift after seeing her sign - SB Nation

Jason Kelce stole everyone’s hearts on Sunday night with his enthusiastic, shirtless celebrations in the VIP box while watching his brother play — but it was this moment after the game that was somehow even better.

Jalen Hurts: ‘This is just an opportunity to grow’ - PE.com

Every step is a lesson for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. And what he learned in 2023 and how he applies it to the 2024 season, he says, is critical. It starts, Hurts said as the players cleaned out their lockers at the NovaCare Complex and headed into their respective offseasons, with a hard look at oneself. “I think this year has taught me so much in terms of the many blessings and lessons that have come with it,” Hurts said. “First thing that you do, you look yourself in the mirror and you look at what you could have been better at, how you could have led better, how you could have executed better, and those are all of the things that internally light a fire in me. “You have challenges in front of you. You do everything in your power to self-reflect and control what you can and learn from it. That’s my No. 1 desire, to learn from everything and be the best I can be moving forward for everyone in this locker room and in this building.”

Report: Detroit Lions signing Pro Bowl tight end amidst injuries - Pride Of Detroit

It’ll be hard for Ertz to learn the playbook and have a meaningful impact in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, but the veteran tight end will have a couple things working in his favor. For one, he’s played in 151 NFL games, and he’s likely seen just about every offensive system this game has to offer. Additionally, he’s already worked alongside Lions tight ends coach Steve Heiden, from their shared time with the Cardinals.

NFL insider says Jerry Jones has been ‘surprisingly passive’ in championship chase for 28 years - Blogging The Boys

King fairly asked why the Cowboys expect anything to be different in a contract year for Mike McCarthy which is personifying the “definition of insanity” quote. Expecting anything to be different simply because you want it to be is also hardly a strategy. Perhaps Bill Belichick, and even Mike Vrabel, or whoever else said no in their own ways which left the Cowboys with no choice but to bring back McCarthy. But King is correct in a general sense in noting how passive the Cowboys have been, although that has really only been the case from a roster-construction standpoint for about 10 years. We have noted many times that the Brandon Carr deal in 2012 was the last “big” free agency move that the Cowboys have made. Coupling that with the notion that they haven’t fired a head coach since Wade Phillips halfway through the 2010 season proves that they are not an organization that makes “big” moves. That can be argued as a good thing in some sense in that they try to keep themselves steady, but when the results continue to be what they are, perhaps it is time to change things up a bit.

Giants request defensive coordinator interview with Bills’ LB coach Bobby Babich - Big Blue View

With the Buffalo Bills having been eliminated from the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, the New York Giants moved quickly to request an interview with Bills’ linebacker coach Bobby Babich for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator position. Babich has ties to head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, as he has been with the Bills since 2017. During that time, Babich has served as assistant defensive backs coach,safeties coach and finally as linebackers coach since 2022. He has never been a defensive coordinator. Babich, 40, has been coaching since 2006. He was with the Carolina Panthers in 2011 and 2012, then with the Cleveland Browns from 2013-2015.

Former Washington Commanders HC/DC Ron Rivera interviewing for Philadelphia Eagles DC - Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera hasn’t been a defensive coordinator, before the final 5 games of the ‘23 season, since 2010 with the San Diego Chargers. Every NFC East team will be looking for new DCs this year if Dallas’s DC Dan Quinn gets a head coaching job. Ron Rivera could potentially interview with all three teams in the division, who would love to pick his brain about the players that will be left after the new staff begins reshaping the roster.

Report: Tennessee Titans hire Brian Callahan as head coach - Music City Miracles

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly hiring Brian Callahan as their next head coach. Callahan has been the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals for the last five seasons. He worked with the Denver Broncos as a quality control coach/offensive assistant, as well as the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders as a quarterbacks coach before joining the Bengals. He is the son of Bill Callahan who has been a coach in the NFL since the 1990s - including a stint as the head coach for the Raiders. Bill is currently the offensive line coach with the Cleveland Browns. [BLG Note: No Brian Johnson to Tennessee.]

Monday Football Monday #168: Divisional Round Weekend Recap - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, JP Acosta and Mark Schofield recap the four Divisional Round games from over the weekend.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message