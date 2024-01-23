Submit your Eagles questions/rants for a mail/rantbag

It looks like Nick Sirianni will get to keep his job, unlike his top assistants. Sean Desai is officially gone, Matt Patricia is a free agent, and Brian Johnson will not be back.

But who knows, maybe later today the Eagles and Sirianni will have parted ways, Doug Pederson was fired 8 days after his season ended, and today is 8 days after the 2023 season died on the side of the road. So we’re not totally out of the woods.

