Submit your Eagles questions/rants for a mail/rantbag

Let it out

By Dave Mangels
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

It looks like Nick Sirianni will get to keep his job, unlike his top assistants. Sean Desai is officially gone, Matt Patricia is a free agent, and Brian Johnson will not be back.

But who knows, maybe later today the Eagles and Sirianni will have parted ways, Doug Pederson was fired 8 days after his season ended, and today is 8 days after the 2023 season died on the side of the road. So we’re not totally out of the woods.

Let’s do a mailbag. Scroll down and submit your questions in the comment section below. Actually, you don’t even have technically ask a question, if you just want to rant, go ahead. Just keep it clean.

