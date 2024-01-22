Eagles sign 20 players to reserve/future contracts

The Eagles are finally getting started with their offseason work following the end of their playoff run, and as they get their coaching staff sorted out, they’ve gone ahead and signed 20 players to reserve/future contracts.

Two offensive tackles — Le’Raven Clark and Brett Toth — who have been with the Eagles for several years will return, as well as some notable defensive lineman, edge rushers, and DBs.

DT Thomas Booker

T Le’Raven Clark

WR Shaquan Davis

DT Noah Elliss

DB Mekhi Garner

DB Mario Goodrich

WR Jacob Harris

WR Griffin Hebert

DE Tarron Jackson

TE E.J. Jenkins

LB Terrell Lewis

DB Tristin McCollum

DB Tiawan Mullen

WR Joseph Ngata

RB Lew Nichols

G Jason Poe

LB Brandon Smith

C Lecitus Smith

T Brett Toth

WR Austin Watkins

It’s way too early to know if any of these guys will catch on with the team, but they’ll get some offseason work in Philly, and some have already played snaps for the Eagles. We’re still just under two months away from free agency, followed shortly by the draft, so there will be a lot of transactions as the team starts building their roster.

While Howie Roseman almost certainly has a vision, and Nick Sirianni is expected to return as the head coach, with new coordinators on both offense and defense, things may change as scheme and personnel fit become a little more defined.