Eagles sign 20 players to reserve/future contracts

The Eagles are finally getting started with their offseason work following the end of their playoff run, and as they get their coaching staff sorted out, they’ve gone ahead and signed 20 players to reserve/future contracts.
Two offensive tackles — Le’Raven Clark and Brett Toth — who have been with the Eagles for several years will return, as well as some notable defensive lineman, edge rushers, and DBs.
- DT Thomas Booker
- T Le’Raven Clark
- WR Shaquan Davis
- DT Noah Elliss
- DB Mekhi Garner
- DB Mario Goodrich
- WR Jacob Harris
- WR Griffin Hebert
- DE Tarron Jackson
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- LB Terrell Lewis
- DB Tristin McCollum
- DB Tiawan Mullen
- WR Joseph Ngata
- RB Lew Nichols
- G Jason Poe
- LB Brandon Smith
- C Lecitus Smith
- T Brett Toth
- WR Austin Watkins
It’s way too early to know if any of these guys will catch on with the team, but they’ll get some offseason work in Philly, and some have already played snaps for the Eagles. We’re still just under two months away from free agency, followed shortly by the draft, so there will be a lot of transactions as the team starts building their roster.
While Howie Roseman almost certainly has a vision, and Nick Sirianni is expected to return as the head coach, with new coordinators on both offense and defense, things may change as scheme and personnel fit become a little more defined.
